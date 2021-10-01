Prep football summaries, 10/1

Summaries from Friday's Week 6 high school football action.
LINCOLN HIGH 24, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6
|Lincoln High
|0
|17
|0
|7
|--
|24
|Lincoln Northeast
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
LNE--Gozo 1 run (kick failed)
LH--Leuty 53 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)
LH--Ngoyi 9 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)
LH--Parks 34 FG
LH--Lott-Buzby 9 run (Parks kick)
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 62, OMAHA SOUTH 16
|Omaha South
|3
|0
|0
|13
|--
|16
|Lincoln Southwest
|28
|28
|6
|0
|--
|62
LSW--Newell 34 run (Jessup kick)
LSW--Fritton 6 run (Jessup kick)
OS--Godinez 30 FG
LSW--Wright 8 run (Jessup kick)
LSW--Baptista 57 pass from Fritton (Jessup kick)
LSW--Baptista 26 pass from Fritton (Jessup kick)
LSW--Welch 21 pass from Fritton (Jessup kick)
LSW--Sander 14 pass from Fritton (Jessup kick)
LSW--Newell 24 run (Jessup kick)
LSW--Tasset 1 run (kick failed)
OS--Thomas 1 pass from Tolbert (Godinez kick)
OS--Mejia 40 pass from Tolbert (kick failed)
WAVERLY 56, BEATRICE 7
|Beatrice
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Waverly
|14
|21
|7
|14
|--
|56
WAV--Murray 17 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Murray 8 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Murray 5 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Murray 15 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Marsh 11 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
WAV--E. Johnson 16 run (Moore kick)
BEA--Keehn 1 run (Lang kick)
WAV--Harms 1 run (Martin kick)
WAV--Cody Johnson 8 run (Martin kick)
NORTHWEST 33, SEWARD 14
|Seward
|0
|0
|14
|0
|--
|14
|Northwest
|7
|12
|7
|7
|--
|33
NW--Kennedy 66 run (Atwood kick)
NW--Payne 3 run (conversion failed)
NW--Douglass 23 run (conversion failed)
SEW--Hackbart 48 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
NW--Kennedy 65 run (Atwood kick)
SEW--Ruth 62 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
NW--Payne 22 run (Atwood kick)
YORK 14, HASTINGS 10
|York
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Hastings
|0
|3
|0
|7
|--
|10
H--Vertin 28 FG
Y--Jensen 16 pass from Stenger (Ivey kick)
H--Smith 30 fumble recovery (Vertin kick)
Y--Seevers 3 run (Ivey kick)
PLATTSMOUTH 28, NORRIS 21
|Plattsmouth
|14
|7
|0
|7
|--
|28
|Norris
|7
|0
|6
|8
|--
|21
PLA--Meneses 4 run (Wehrbein kick)
NOR--Macklin 2 run (Reeves kick)
PLA--Graff 19 pass from Willamonte (Wehrbein kick)
PLA--Meneses 1 run (Wehrbein kick)
NOR--Wahlstrom 70 pass from Godtel (kick failed)
NOR--Fumble recovery (Cerny pass from Godtel)
PLA--Meneses 3 run (Wehrbein kick)
OMAHA GROSS 47, CRETE 33
|Omaha Gross
|14
|13
|7
|13
|--
|47
|Crete
|7
|0
|12
|14
|--
|33
OG--Paladino pass from Teunissen (McNamara kick)
CRE--Run (kick good)
OG--Garcia 1 run (McNamara kick)
OG--Garcia 7 run (kick failed)
CRE--Run (kick failed)
OG--Mill pass from Teunissen (McNamara kick)
CRE--Run (kick failed)
OG--Teunissen 7 run (McNamara kick)
OG--Mill 42 pass from Duncan (kick failed)
CRE--Run (conversion failed)
CRE--Schmeckpeper pass (run good)
SUPERIOR 27, FILLMORE CENTRAL 7
SUPERIOR--Dane Miller accounted for all four Wildcat touchdowns with two on the ground and two through the air.
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Superior
|13
|7
|0
|7
|--
|27
SUP--Miller 63 run (kick failed)
SUP--Meyer 20 pass from Miller (Avalos kick)
SUP--Meyer 37 pass from Miller (Avalos kick)
FC--Kimbrough 10 pass (Lauby kick)
SUP--Miller 29 run (Avalos kick)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, FALLS CITY 0
|Lincoln Christian
|21
|7
|20
|7
|--
|55
|Falls City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LC--Penrod 27 run (kick failed)
LC--Berrier 55 run (Sitzman run)
LC--60 run (kick good)
LC--Friesen 32 run (kick good)
LC--Friesen 50 run (kick failed)
LC--Alvarez 14 run (kick good)
LC--Penrod 25 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Roth 10 run (Ehlers kick)
WAHOO 52, LOUISVILLE 7
WAHOO--Senior running back Gavin Pokorny ran 14 times for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Wahoo. Wahoo's offense had a total of 451 yards, 358 coming from rushing yards.
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Wahoo
|8
|30
|14
|0
|--
|52
WAH--Pokorny 45 run (Hallowell run)
WAH--Pokorny 30 run (Ludvik run)
WAH--Ludvik 4 run (Ludvik run)
WAH--Pokorny 42 run (Swahn run)
WAH--Ludvik 13 run (conversion failed)
WAH--Pokorny 11 run (Pokorny run)
WAH--Swahn 13 run (conversion failed)
LOU--6 run (Ahl kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 35, MALCOLM 0
|Ashland-Greenwood
|0
|7
|21
|7
|--
|35
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AG--Zimmerman 26 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 24 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Spears 30 interception return (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 51 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Zimmerman 61 run (Shepard kick)
MILFORD 15, AUBURN 14
|Milford
|0
|2
|0
|13
|--
|15
|Auburn
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
A--Dixon 5 run (Dixon kick)
M--Team safety
A--Dixon 28 run (Dixon kick)
M--Stutzman 22 pass from Jaxon Weyand (Stutzman kick)
M--Stutzman 12 pass from Weyand (pass failed)
PLATTEVIEW 34, RAYMOND CENTRAL 7
RAYMOND--Rylan Stover completed 16 of his 22 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown for Raymond Central.
|Platteview
|7
|14
|0
|13
|--
|34
|Raymond Central
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
PLA--4 run (kick good)
PLA--46 run (kick good)
PLA--55 pass (kick good)
RC--Otto 15 pass from Stover (kick good)
PLA--44 pass (kick good)
PLA--80 pass (kick failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 41, SYRACUSE 7
|Lincoln Lutheran
|14
|13
|14
|0
|--
|41
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
LL--7 run (Stowell kick)
LL--May 30 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LL--Duitsman 7 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Seeba 25 run (kick failed)
LL--70 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick)
LL--Seeba 55 run (Stowell kick)
SYR--Kuhr 4 run (Dilley kick)
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 40, AQUINAS 0
|Aquinas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Archbishop Bergan
|19
|14
|0
|7
|--
|40
AB--Ko. McIntyre 63 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Ka. McIntyre 34 pass from Ko. McIntyre (kick failed)
AB--Ko. McIntyre 37 run (try failed)
AB--Painter 3 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Ka. McIntyre 51 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Painter 26 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 50, EAST BUTLER 6
BRAINARD--Dayton Falk led Nebraska Christian in rushing and passing yards. Falk ran three times for 52 yards and a touchdown while passing for 106 yards on seven attempts for three TDs.
|Nebraska Christian
|20
|12
|12
|6
|--
|50
|East Butler
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
NC--Falk 50 run (kick failed)
NC--Egeland 11 run (conversion failed)
NC--Egeland 2 run (Falk run)
NC--Twogood 15 pass from Falk (kick failed)
NC--Egeland 43 pass from Falk (kick failed)
NC--Egeland 15 run (conversion failed)
NC--Perdew 4 pass from Falk (kick failed)
EB--Polivka 4 run (conversion failed)
NC--Herman 2 run (kick failed)
LOURDES CC 64, FREEMAN 6
ADAMS--Blake Miller led Lourdes Central Catholic with 37 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Joe Kearney intercepted two passes, returning both for touchdowns.
|Lourdes CC
|22
|28
|14
|0
|--
|64
|Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
LOU--64 run (Miller run)
LOU--Miller 10 run (Howard kick)
LOU--Miller 1 run (Howard kick)
LOU--12 run (Howard kick)
LOU--Kearney 35 interception return (Howard kick)
LOU--15 pass from Miller (Howard kick)
LOU--Kearney 25 interception return (Howard kick)
LOU--Miller 14 run (Howard kick)
LOU--24 run (Howard kick)
FRE--Ruse 5 run (conversion failed)
HEARTLAND 40, THAYER CENTRAL 22
HEBRON--Heartland quarterback Trev Peters led in passing and in rushing, throwing for 105 yards and two touchdowns and running 25 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
|Heartland
|8
|14
|12
|6
|--
|40
|Thayer Central
|14
|0
|0
|8
|--
|22
THA--Souerdyke 30 run (conversion failed)
HEA--Wetjen 46 pass from Peters (Peters run)
THA--Wiedel 42 pass from McLaughlin (Souerdyke run)
HEA--Peters 3 run (Peters run)
HEA--Peters 3 run (conversion failed)
HEA--Wetjen 22 pass from Peters (conversion failed)
HEA--Peters 22 run (conversion failed)
HEA--Wetjen 20 run (conversion failed)
THA--Souerdyke 4 run (Wiedel pass from McLaughlin)
FALLS CITY SH 76, HTRS 22
HUMBOLDT--Jakob Jordan ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Irish.
|HTRS
|0
|6
|10
|6
|--
|22
|Falls City SH
|31
|21
|0
|24
|--
|76
FCSH--Froeschl 20 pass from Jordan (Keithley run)
FCSH--Jordan 61 run (Keithley pass)
FCSH--Caltin 14 run (Jordan run)
FCSH--Keithley 5 run (Nachitgal kick)
FCSH--Jordan 5 run (Nahital kick)
HTRS--Knudson pass from Leach (pass failed)
FCSH--Jordan 44 run (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Keithley 21 run (Nachtigal kick)
HTRS--Team safety
HTRS--Knudson pass from McQueen (McQueen pass)
FCSH--Froeschl 14 run (run)
FCSH--fumble recovery (C. Keithley run)
FCSH--Clow 1 run (Rottinghaus run)
HTRS--McQueen 58 run (pass failed)
EMF 48, AMHERST 13
AMHERST--Breckan Schluter scored four touchdowns for Exeter-Milligan-Friend. Schluter scored one rushing touchdown and caught three passing TDs from Christian Weber.
|EMF
|12
|30
|6
|0
|--
|48
|Amherst
|7
|0
|6
|0
|--
|13
EMF--Weber 2 run (conversion failed)
AMH--Frank 1 run (Eloe kick)
EMF--Drake 8 run (conversion failed)
EMF--Schluter 35 pass from Weber (conversion good)
EMF--Schluter 32 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
EMF--Schluter 49 run (conversion good)
EMF--Schluter 35 pass from Weber (conversion good)
EMF--Buba 2 run (conversion failed)
AMH--Frank 4 run (conversion failed)
CROSS COUNTY 67, SHELBY-RISING CITY 6
SHELBY--Haiden Hild led Cross County in rushing with 154 yards on six attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
|Cross County
|37
|24
|0
|6
|--
|67
|Shelby-Rising City
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
CRC--7 run (Hild run)
CRC--Hild 28 run (conversion failed)
CRC--Lundstrom 26 run (Lundstrom run)
CRC--Hild 37 run (Marsden run)
CRC--3 run (Manzanares kick)
CRC--2 run (Manzanares kick)
CRC--46 run (Manzanares kick)
CRC--Lindburg 27 run (Manzanares kick)
CRC--Manzanares 19 FG
SRC--6 pass (conversion failed)
CRC--Waller 13 run (kick failed)
WEEPING WATER 52, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 32
|Weeping Water
|8
|30
|0
|14
|--
|52
|Elmwood-Murdock
|12
|6
|6
|8
|--
|32
TRI COUNTY 28, SOUTHERN 0
WYMORE--Grant Lewandowski and Dusty Kapke combined for 208 yards rushing, with Lewandowski leading with 116 yards on 15 attempts and one touchdown. On defense, Lewandowski recorded five tackles and Kapke four.
|Southern
|8
|6
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Tri County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
TRI--Lewandowski 28 run (Weichel run)
TRI--Kapke 31 run (conversion failed)
TRI--Washburn 53 run (Lewandowski run)
TRI--Bales 26 pass from Kapke (conversion failed)
PALMYRA 70, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 46
TECUMSEH--Johnson County Central and Palmyra combined for 1,000 total offensive yards, 475 for Johnson County Central and 525 for Palmyra.
|Palmyra
|16
|8
|22
|24
|--
|70
|Johnson County Central
|12
|14
|6
|14
|--
|46
PAL--Waltke 36 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltke 46 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltke 42 interception return (Erhart run)
PAL--Erhart 58 run (Hatcher run)
PAL--Erhart 62 run (Dillon pass from Erhart)
PAL--Pope 58 pass from Erhart (run failed)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
PAL--Hatcher 8 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
PAL--Erhart 41 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
KENESAW 52, BDS 14
Tyson Denkert rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, and he also threw for two scores to lead the Blue Devils.
|Kenesaw
|14
|18
|20
|0
|--
|52
|BDS
|8
|6
|0
|0
|--
|14
KEN--Denkert 6 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Weber 55 run (Weber run)
KEN--Denkert 3 run (10 run)
KEN--Denkert 49 run (conversion failed)
KEN--Kennedy 38 run (kick failed)
KEN--Kelley pass from Denkert (run failed)
BDS--Stengel 17 pass from Norder (run failed)
KEN--Denkert 10 run (run failed)
KEN--Katzberg 31 pass from Denkert (10 run)
KEN--Kennedy 6 run (pass failed)
MEAD 56, DILLER-ODELL 22
ODELL--Luke Carritt threw for four touchdowns and 182 yards. Carritt connected with Tyler Pickworth on seven of his 10 completions for 165 yards and four TDs.
|Mead
|14
|16
|12
|14
|--
|56
|Diller-Odell
|8
|0
|0
|14
|--
|22
DO--Ebeling 4 run (Engelman run)
MEA--L. Carritt 1 run (Pickworth pass)
MEA--Pickwork 19 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
MEA--Pickwork 61 pass from L. Carritt (A. Carritt pass)
MEA--Lihs 3 run (Lihs run)
MEA--Pickworth 5 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
MEA--Pickworth 47 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
DO--Lyons 20 pass from Ebeling (Ebeling run)
MEA--LaCroiz 1 run (Pickworth pass)
DO--Ebeling 1 run (conversion failed)
MEA--Prince 29 run (conversion failed)
PAWNEE CITY 50, DESHLER 6
PAWNEE CITY--Simon Osborne and Kyle Ghyra linked up for a pair of touchdowns for the Indians.
|Deshler
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Pawnee City
|8
|16
|20
|6
|--
|50
PC--Maloley 43 run (Ghyra kick)
PC--Ghyra 40 pass from Osborne (Ghyra kick)
PC--Maloley 2 run (Ghyra kick)
PC--Ghyra 29 pass from Ghyra (kick failed)
PC--Kling 36 punt return (kick failed)
PC--Kling 13 run (kick failed)
D--Iserhagen 22 pass from Nash (kick failed)
STERLING 60, DORCHESTER 16
STERLING--Wyatt Rathe carried the ball five times for 181 yards to lead the Jets.
|Dorchester
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Sterling
|32
|8
|7
|13
|--
|60
S--Peery 13 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 19 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Rathe 40 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 44 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 9 run (Richardson kick)
D--Gonzalez 30 pass from Ladley (Gonzalez kick)
S--Rathe 40 run (Leonard pass)
S--Bredthauer 40 run (run failed)
D--Gonzalez 70 kickoff return (Gonzalez kick)
S--Gonzalez 70 run (Bredthauer run)
MERIDIAN 27, LEWISTON 26
LEWISTON--After falling behind 18-0, Meridian went on a 27-8 run. Dylan Peterson led Meridian in rushing with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts. Peterson also threw for two touchdowns and 77 yards.
|Meridian
|0
|14
|6
|7
|--
|27
|Lewiston
|12
|14
|0
|0
|--
|26
LEW--Ray interception return (kick failed)
LEW--Arena 12 pass from Rule (kick failed)
LEW--Bohling 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Peterson 3 run (kick failed)
MER--Rut 8 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)