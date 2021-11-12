Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

Carter Seim ran all over another defense Friday, this time for 259 yards and three touchdowns as Class D-1 No. 4-rated Cross County defeated Hitchcock County 56-20 in Trenton.

It is the first time the Cougars have advanced to the state championship game as a consolidated school. They had lost in the semifinals the past two seasons.

"This is huge considering the disappointment over the past two seasons," Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said. "The team is excited but they understand there's a lot of work to be done. … We have to get better."

Seim rushed for 170 yards in the first half. Cross County saw its lead trimmed to 24-20 right before the break.

But it was the Cougar defense that dominated the second half, pitching a shutout.

"Our boys played well, especially in the second half," DeLano said. "We had miscommunications on all three of their touchdown drives in the first half. Once we fixed that at halftime, we were much better."

Haiden Hild rushed for 60 yards, returned a fumble 79 yards for a score and completed his lone pass for a 35-yard touchdown to Cameron Graham.