Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

Carter Seim ran all over another defense Friday, this time for 259 yards and three touchdowns as Class D-1 No. 4-rated Cross County defeated Hitchcock County 56-20 in Trenton.
It is the first time the Cougars have advanced to the state championship game as a consolidated school. They had lost in the semifinals the past two seasons.
"This is huge considering the disappointment over the past two seasons," Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said. "The team is excited but they understand there's a lot of work to be done. … We have to get better."
Seim rushed for 170 yards in the first half. Cross County saw its lead trimmed to 24-20 right before the break.
But it was the Cougar defense that dominated the second half, pitching a shutout.
"Our boys played well, especially in the second half," DeLano said. "We had miscommunications on all three of their touchdown drives in the first half. Once we fixed that at halftime, we were much better."
Haiden Hild rushed for 60 yards, returned a fumble 79 yards for a score and completed his lone pass for a 35-yard touchdown to Cameron Graham.
Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21: Adam Van Cleave rushed for a touchdown caught a pair of TD passes of 67 and 75 yards as the Class C-1 No. 7 Vikings cruised to their second state finals appearance in school history. Brett Mahony accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half for the No. 2 Stars.
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0: Michael Kruntorad punched in two touchdowns in the first half as the Class C-1 No. 8 Bluejays advanced to their third straight state championship. NU commit Benjamin Brahmer hauled in a 35-yard pass from Abram Scholting to seal the game in the fourth quarter.
Howells-Dodge 56, Burwell 18: The Class D-1 No. 3 Jaguars pounced on the No. 1 Longhorns early to grab a 36-12 halftime lead. Howells-Dodge cruised in the second half, outscoring Burwell 20-6. The Jaguars ran for 360 rushing yards on 43 attempts with leading rusher Lance Brester accounting for 26 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Kenesaw 36, BDS 6: After Easton Weber ran off a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game 6-6 for the Eagles, Class D-2 No. 2 Kenesaw exploded for 30 consecutive points to earn its first trip to Lincoln since 1990. The Blue Devils' Tyson Denkert ran for four touchdowns and threw for one.
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin/PJ 8: The Class D-2 No. 1 Knights leveraged a 36-point first half combined with a stifling defense to surpass the Eagles en route to their second straight state championship berth. Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman each scored two TDs. Hickman ran 25 times for 145 yards and Pokorny had 12 runs for 122 yards.
Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38: The six-man No. 3 Coyotes overcame a comeback attempt from the No. 9 Shamrocks to advance to their first state championship game in school history. Potter-Dix gained 306 yards of total offense, never turned the ball over and forced two turnovers.
Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28: Six-man No. 1 Cody-Kilgore raced past No. 10 Wallace to earn the second spot in the state final in Kearney. Cody-Kilgore takes an 11-0 record into the matchup with Potter-Dix (11-0).
