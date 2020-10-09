Prep football rewind: Southeast rolls at Bellevue East; Two No. 1 teams go down

Nigel Bridger scored three touchdowns as Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0) rolled to a 49-16 win at Bellevue East on Friday night.
Bridger got things started with a 33-yard touchdown, and Derek Branch capped a 21-point first quarter by returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
Bridger also scored on runs of five and one yards.
Elsewhere around the city
* Lincoln Christian earned a 38-8 win against Fairbury thanks to another big night on the ground. The Crusaders finished with 306 rushing yards. Jonas Burgher and Gunner Dworak each scored twice to lead the offensive attack.
* Creighton Prep rolled to a 68-0 win against Lincoln Northeast.
* Isaiah Neal scored three touchdowns to help lead Parkview Christian (4-2) to a 52-6 home win against Hampton.
Around the state
* The loudest statement came in Hastings on Friday where Class B No. 8 Aurora (5-2) upset top-ranked Hastings (6-0) 55-34. The game was tied at 34-34 with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Huskies scored 21 unanswered.
* The other No. 1 team in Adams County also was tripped up as Class C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic (5-1) upended Adams Central (6-1) 33-22. The Stars trailed 22-19 with less than 5 minutes remaining, then got touchdown runs from Husker QB recruit Heinrich Haarberg and Cale Conrad.
* C-2 No. 7 Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) rolled up 287 rushing yards and took over in the fourth quarter en route to a 49-21 win against Centennial. The Broncos cut the deficit to 26-21 late in the third quarter before the Wolverines got touchdowns from Colby Homolka, Mitchell Thompson and Zander Baker.
Friday night stars
* Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Rushed 19 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns against Wahoo.
* Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock: 31 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns against Diller-Odell. Behrends had just 25 carries on the season entering the game.
* Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Threw touchdown passes of 53, 64, 38 and 47 yards (three going to Bryson Schultz) against Crete.
* Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central: 26 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns against Wood River-Shelton.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat No. 9 Millard West 42-7.
B, Hastings: lost to No. 8 Aurora 55-34.
C-1, Adams Central: lost to No. 6 Kearney Catholic 33-22.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat Hartington CC 52-14.
D-1, Cross County: beat East Butler 62-42.
D-2, BDS: did not play.
Six, McCool Junction: beat Meridian 65-0.
