Prep football rewind: Southeast rolls at Bellevue East; Two No. 1 teams go down

Nigel Bridger scored three touchdowns as Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0) rolled to a 49-16 win at Bellevue East on Friday night.

Bridger got things started with a 33-yard touchdown, and Derek Branch capped a 21-point first quarter by returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

Bridger also scored on runs of five and one yards.

Elsewhere around the city

* Lincoln Christian earned a 38-8 win against Fairbury thanks to another big night on the ground. The Crusaders finished with 306 rushing yards. Jonas Burgher and Gunner Dworak each scored twice to lead the offensive attack.

* Creighton Prep rolled to a 68-0 win against Lincoln Northeast.

* Isaiah Neal scored three touchdowns to help lead Parkview Christian (4-2) to a 52-6 home win against Hampton.

Around the state

* The loudest statement came in Hastings on Friday where Class B No. 8 Aurora (5-2) upset top-ranked Hastings (6-0) 55-34. The game was tied at 34-34 with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Huskies scored 21 unanswered.