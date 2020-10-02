Prep Football Rewind: Paul leads ground attack in Christian victory; Bergan dominates against Aquinas

Ian Paul had himself a night, rushing for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in leading Lincoln Christian to a 42-21 win against Falls City at Lincoln Christian School.

Paul scored on runs of 6, 12 and 8 yards in helping the Crusaders churn 415 rushing yards. Teammate Gunner Dworak added 82 yards and two scores.

Falls City cut the deficit to 21-14 in the third quarter before Christian separated itself in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere around the city

* Lincoln Lutheran played stifling defense, only allowing 22 total offensive yards, and saw a productive day from Cole Seeba, who had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 44-0 win against Syracuse.

* Owen McDonald rushed for six touchdowns to lead No. 1 McCool Junction to a 78-12 win against Parkview Christian in six-man action. The Mustang defense forced six turnovers.

Around the state