Prep Football Rewind: Paul leads ground attack in Christian victory; Bergan dominates against Aquinas

Ian Paul had himself a night, rushing for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in leading Lincoln Christian to a 42-21 win against Falls City at Lincoln Christian School.
Paul scored on runs of 6, 12 and 8 yards in helping the Crusaders churn 415 rushing yards. Teammate Gunner Dworak added 82 yards and two scores.
Falls City cut the deficit to 21-14 in the third quarter before Christian separated itself in the fourth quarter.
Elsewhere around the city
* Lincoln Lutheran played stifling defense, only allowing 22 total offensive yards, and saw a productive day from Cole Seeba, who had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 44-0 win against Syracuse.
* Owen McDonald rushed for six touchdowns to lead No. 1 McCool Junction to a 78-12 win against Parkview Christian in six-man action. The Mustang defense forced six turnovers.
Around the state
* Class C-2 No. 4 Aquinas blocked a punt, which set up an early 7-0 lead against No. 3 Archbishop Bergan. From there it was all Bergan, which scored 31 unanswered to take a 31-7 win in David City, earning its first win against the Monarchs in nine years. Koa McIntyre ran for a touchdown and threw for two more to lead the Knights (6-0). Aquinas' two losses are to Bergan and No. 1 Oakland-Craig.
* Centennial earned its biggest win of the season, knocking off Class C-2 No. 7 Bishop Neumann 27-14 in Utica. The running backs carried heavy loads tonight, but Cooper Gierhan pulled Centennial through with a 270 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop Neumann struck first with a Silas Mongar touchdown in the second quarter. The Broncos would score 27 unanswered. Mongar had 227 yards and two touchdowns.
* Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan trailed 14-13 at halftime at No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia before scoring 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to earn a 28-14 victory. Wilber-Clatonia was playing its first game in two weeks because of COVID-19.
* Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo (4-1) canceled its game at Louisville on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 case on the team.
Friday night stars
* Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: Threw for 412 yards and seven touchdowns against Heartland.
* Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central: Caught seven passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
* Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns against Malcolm.
* Landon Gilster, Homer: Caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Emerson-Hubbard.
* Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Falls City.
* Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Neumann.
* Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Rushed 22 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns against Milford.
* Tommy Stevens, Ord: Rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Grand Island CC.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: did not play.
B, Hastings: beat York 38-20.
C-1, Adams Central: beat Central City 21-8.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat Tekamah-Herman 68-14.
D-1, Cross County: beat Shelby-Rising City 82-12.
D-2, BDS: beat No. 6 Kenesaw 42-23.
Six, McCool Juntion: beat Parkview Christian 78-12.
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!