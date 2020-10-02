 Skip to main content
Prep Football Rewind: Paul leads ground attack in Christian victory; Bergan dominates against Aquinas
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2

Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters (13) throws to a receiver downfield against Millard West on Friday at Buell Stadium in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Ian Paul had himself a night, rushing for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in leading Lincoln Christian to a 42-21 win against Falls City at Lincoln Christian School.

Paul scored on runs of 6, 12 and 8 yards in helping the Crusaders churn 415 rushing yards. Teammate Gunner Dworak added 82 yards and two scores.

Falls City cut the deficit to 21-14 in the third quarter before Christian separated itself in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere around the city

* Lincoln Lutheran played stifling defense, only allowing 22 total offensive yards, and saw a productive day from Cole Seeba, who had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 44-0 win against Syracuse.

* Owen McDonald rushed for six touchdowns to lead No. 1 McCool Junction to a 78-12 win against Parkview Christian in six-man action. The Mustang defense forced six turnovers.

Around the state

* Class C-2 No. 4 Aquinas blocked a punt, which set up an early 7-0 lead against No. 3 Archbishop Bergan. From there it was all Bergan, which scored 31 unanswered to take a 31-7 win in David City, earning its first win against the Monarchs in nine years. Koa McIntyre ran for a touchdown and threw for two more to lead the Knights (6-0). Aquinas' two losses are to Bergan and No. 1 Oakland-Craig.

* Centennial earned its biggest win of the season, knocking off Class C-2 No. 7 Bishop Neumann 27-14 in Utica. The running backs carried heavy loads tonight, but Cooper Gierhan pulled Centennial through with a 270 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop Neumann struck first with a Silas Mongar touchdown in the second quarter. The Broncos would score 27 unanswered. Mongar had 227 yards and two touchdowns. 

* Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan trailed 14-13 at halftime at No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia before scoring 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to earn a 28-14 victory. Wilber-Clatonia was playing its first game in two weeks because of COVID-19.

* Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo (4-1) canceled its game at Louisville on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 case on the team. 

Friday night stars

* Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: Threw for 412 yards and seven touchdowns against Heartland.

* Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central: Caught seven passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

* Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns against Malcolm.

* Landon Gilster, Homer: Caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Emerson-Hubbard.

* Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Falls City.

* Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Neumann.

* Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Rushed 22 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns against Milford.

* Tommy Stevens, Ord: Rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Grand Island CC.

How Nos. 1 fared

A, Bellevue West: did not play.

B, Hastings: beat York 38-20.

C-1, Adams Central: beat Central City 21-8.

C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat Tekamah-Herman 68-14.

D-1, Cross County: beat Shelby-Rising City 82-12.

D-2, BDS: beat No. 6 Kenesaw 42-23.

Six, McCool Juntion: beat Parkview Christian 78-12.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

