Prep Football Rewind: Parkview Christian, Neal run past Heartland Lutheran

Isaiah Neal only needed a few carries for Parkview Christian to become a handful for the Heartland Lutheran defense in a 60-22 victory Friday at Parkview Christian.
Neal finished with 141 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 57 and 50 yards, and added a 45-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Defensively, Chandler Page was a ballhawk for the Patriots with two interception returns of 48 and 60 yards. Page also had a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Around the state
* Ethan Shaw scored first for Class B No. 7 Aurora, and he capped the Huskies final 96-yard drive with a 26-yard run to put Seward out of reach with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter and win 24-13. The Huskies had scoring runs of 10, 24, 4 and 26 to outduel Gavin Sukup and the Bluejays. Sukup had touchdown passes of 30 and 61 yards.
Friday night stars
* Colin Ludvik, Wahoo: Running back had 16 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
* Brody Darnell, Auburn: Quarterback had 18 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
* Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Nelson led the Orangemen with 222 yards rushing on 15 carries and five touchdowns.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: did not play.
B, Omaha Skutt: lost to No. 4 Elkhorn 24-21, Thur.
C-1, Pierce: beat No. 9 Wayne 19-9 on the road.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Ponca 42-16, Thur.
D-1, Cross County: beat Clarkson/Leigh 56-6, Thur.
D-2, BDS: beat Elgin/PJ 50-0, Thur.
Six, McCool Junction: Rolled past Dorchester 68-6.
