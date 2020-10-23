Prep Football Rewind: Parkview Christian, Neal run past Heartland Lutheran

Isaiah Neal only needed a few carries for Parkview Christian to become a handful for the Heartland Lutheran defense in a 60-22 victory Friday at Parkview Christian.

Neal finished with 141 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 57 and 50 yards, and added a 45-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Defensively, Chandler Page was a ballhawk for the Patriots with two interception returns of 48 and 60 yards. Page also had a 45-yard touchdown reception.

Around the state

* Ethan Shaw scored first for Class B No. 7 Aurora, and he capped the Huskies final 96-yard drive with a 26-yard run to put Seward out of reach with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter and win 24-13. The Huskies had scoring runs of 10, 24, 4 and 26 to outduel Gavin Sukup and the Bluejays. Sukup had touchdown passes of 30 and 61 yards.

Friday night stars

* Colin Ludvik, Wahoo: Running back had 16 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

* Brody Darnell, Auburn: Quarterback had 18 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.