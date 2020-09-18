Prep Football Rewind: Northwest stuns No. 5 Waverly in a wild one in Grand Island

* KeShawn Moore rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown as Parkview Christian bounced back with a 38-26 win at Pawnee City.

Around the state

* Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns in their 30-7 win over Centennial. The Clippers' Malcolm Saltzman scored a 96-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make the game 10-0. Saltzman scored again in the third, and Zoucha scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth to close out the game for Malcolm. Nisly threw for 171 yards and ran for 45 yards for the Broncos.

* Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt rallied for a 28-25 win against No. 2 Bennington. Barret Liebentritt scored on a 5-yard run and Sam Scott scored from 28 yards out after a Badger fumble.

* Positive COVID-19 tests led to some 11th-hour cancellations. Wilber-Clatonia had to cancel its game against Sandy Creek due to a positive test on the team. Wilber-Clatonia also announced next week's game against Bishop Neumann also has been canceled. Osceola-Fullerton in Class D-2 also was canceled.

