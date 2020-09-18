Prep Football Rewind: Northwest stuns No. 5 Waverly in a wild one in Grand Island

Down to their last play, Sam Hartman found Riley Anderson for a 10-yard touchdown and Parker Janky booted the extra point to lift Class B No. 8 Northwest to a 21-20 win against No. 5 Waverly on Friday night in Grand Island.
The game featured some wild turns.
Waverly's Zane Schawang, who had two TDs, returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 2 minutes, 6 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Evan Canoyer scored from a yard out to give Waverly (2-2) a 20-14 lead but the PAT was blocked.
Northwest (3-1) faced a fourth-and-10 when Hartman found Anderson.
Around the city
* TK Barnett threw for 128 yards and a touchdown as Bellevue East pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 32-15 win against Lincoln High. The Links cut the lead to 18-15 before the Chieftains scored twice, including a 25-yard interception return by Brett Barton.
* Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South scored on its opening drive and never looked back in a 44-0 home victory against Lincoln Southwest.
* Lincoln Lutheran piled up 409 yards of total offense, but three turnovers hurt the Warriors in a 42-31 loss at Sutton. Josh Duitsman was 16-of-35 passing for 261 yards and two TDs, and Cole Seeba broke loose for 137 yards rushing and two scores for Lutheran.
* KeShawn Moore rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown as Parkview Christian bounced back with a 38-26 win at Pawnee City.
Around the state
* Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns in their 30-7 win over Centennial. The Clippers' Malcolm Saltzman scored a 96-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make the game 10-0. Saltzman scored again in the third, and Zoucha scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth to close out the game for Malcolm. Nisly threw for 171 yards and ran for 45 yards for the Broncos.
* Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt rallied for a 28-25 win against No. 2 Bennington. Barret Liebentritt scored on a 5-yard run and Sam Scott scored from 28 yards out after a Badger fumble.
* Positive COVID-19 tests led to some 11th-hour cancellations. Wilber-Clatonia had to cancel its game against Sandy Creek due to a positive test on the team. Wilber-Clatonia also announced next week's game against Bishop Neumann also has been canceled. Osceola-Fullerton in Class D-2 also was canceled.
Friday night stars
* Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central: Returned a kickoff for a touchdown, an interception for a touchdown and added three rushing touchdowns against Fairbury.
* Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: Threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns against Johnson County Central.
* Colin Ludvik, Wahoo: Rushed for 232 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Milford.
* Jack Holsing, Tri County: Rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns against EMF.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat Millard South 49-29.
B, Hastings: game at Alliance was postponed.
C-1, Adams Central: beat Cozad 21-13.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat Logan-Magnolia, Iowa, 38-0.
D-1, Cross County: beat Nebraska Christian 52-32.
D-2, BDS: beat High Plains 80-6.
Six, McCool Junction: did not play.
