Prep Football Rewind: Lincoln Christian continues rolling with outburst against Milford

Lincoln Christian found the end zone in the first two minutes against Milford — and the Crusaders kept rolling from there.
Christian, ranked No. 9 in Class C-1, picked up a 41-14 win to move to 7-1 this season. It has won three consecutive games after dropping its first game of the season Sept. 25.
The Crusaders led 35-0 at halftime. With less than a minute left in regulation, Nicholas Roth provided the exclamation point with a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown after having one called back by penalty last week.
Christian closes the regular season against Nebraska City next Friday. Milford (3-4) hosts Fairbury.
Elsewhere around the city
* Millard South rolled to a 64-0 win against Lincoln North Star.
* Parkview Christian lost to Dorchester 50-24.
Around the state
* The Class C-2 clash between No. 1 Oakland-Craig and No. 3 Archbishop Bergan lived up to its top billing — and then some. Archbishop Bergan's Nelson's 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave his team a 28-24 lead, which held up as the final score to snap Oakland-Craig's 20-game winning streak.
* Playing without its starting quarterback, who was injured late in the game, Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central took No. 2 St. Paul into two overtimes, but the Patriots prevailed behind Tommy Wrobelewski's 7-yard score.
* Seward defeated York 28-3 in a game with heavy Class B playoff implications.
* Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn's Friday game at Fairbury was canceled due to COVID-19 reasons.
Friday night stars
* Jackson Roberts, Boone Central: Rushed nine times for a career-high 265 yards and scored five TDs for the second consecutive game.
* Carter Seim, Cross County: Rushed 14 times for 299 yards and six touchdowns.
* Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Rushed 37 times for 235 yards and four scores.
* Jack Holsing, Tri County: Rushed 13 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
* Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Scored all 17 points in a 21-17 loss to Lincoln Lutheran — two rushing scores, a field goal and two extra points.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat Columbus 56-28, Thur.
B, Omaha Skutt: beat Mount Michael 55-0.
C-1, Pierce: beat Battle Creek 70-12.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: lost to No. 3 Archbishop Bergan 28-24.
D-1, Cross County: beat Humphrey/LHF 68-12.
D-2, BDS: beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-18, Thur.
Six, McCool Junction: beat Hampton 80-0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!