Prep Football Rewind: Lincoln Christian continues rolling with outburst against Milford
Lincoln Christian found the end zone in the first two minutes against Milford — and the Crusaders kept rolling from there. 

Christian, ranked No. 9 in Class C-1, picked up a 41-14 win to move to 7-1 this season. It has won three consecutive games after dropping its first game of the season Sept. 25. 

The Crusaders led 35-0 at halftime. With less than a minute left in regulation, Nicholas Roth provided the exclamation point with a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown after having one called back by penalty last week.

Christian closes the regular season against Nebraska City next Friday. Milford (3-4) hosts Fairbury.

Elsewhere around the city

* Millard South rolled to a 64-0 win against Lincoln North Star.

* Parkview Christian lost to Dorchester 50-24.

Around the state

* The Class C-2 clash between No. 1 Oakland-Craig and No. 3 Archbishop Bergan lived up to its top billing — and then some. Archbishop Bergan's Nelson's 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave his team a 28-24 lead, which held up as the final score to snap Oakland-Craig's 20-game winning streak.

* Playing without its starting quarterback, who was injured late in the game, Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central took No. 2 St. Paul into two overtimes, but the Patriots prevailed behind Tommy Wrobelewski's 7-yard score. 

* Seward defeated York 28-3 in a game with heavy Class B playoff implications. 

* Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn's Friday game at Fairbury was canceled due to COVID-19 reasons.

Friday night stars

* Jackson Roberts, Boone Central: Rushed nine times for a career-high 265 yards and scored five TDs for the second consecutive game.

Carter Seim, Cross County: Rushed 14 times for 299 yards and six touchdowns.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Rushed 37 times for 235 yards and four scores.

Jack Holsing, Tri County: Rushed 13 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

* Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Scored all 17 points in a 21-17 loss to Lincoln Lutheran — two rushing scores, a field goal and two extra points.

How Nos. 1 fared

A, Bellevue West: beat Columbus 56-28, Thur.

B, Omaha Skutt: beat Mount Michael 55-0.

C-1, Pierce: beat Battle Creek 70-12.

C-2, Oakland-Craig: lost to No. 3 Archbishop Bergan 28-24.

D-1, Cross County: beat Humphrey/LHF 68-12.

D-2, BDS: beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-18, Thur.

Six, McCool Junction: beat Hampton 80-0.

