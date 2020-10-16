Prep Football Rewind: Lincoln Christian continues rolling with outburst against Milford

Lincoln Christian found the end zone in the first two minutes against Milford — and the Crusaders kept rolling from there.

Christian, ranked No. 9 in Class C-1, picked up a 41-14 win to move to 7-1 this season. It has won three consecutive games after dropping its first game of the season Sept. 25.

The Crusaders led 35-0 at halftime. With less than a minute left in regulation, Nicholas Roth provided the exclamation point with a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown after having one called back by penalty last week.

Christian closes the regular season against Nebraska City next Friday. Milford (3-4) hosts Fairbury.

Elsewhere around the city

* Millard South rolled to a 64-0 win against Lincoln North Star.

* Parkview Christian lost to Dorchester 50-24.

Around the state