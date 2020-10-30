Prep Football Rewind: Class B drama carries into playoffs; goal-line stand ends one team's hopes

We're down to the final eight teams in each class, so how about we take a look at some of Friday's best highlights?

Some Class B drama

Class B has been pretty wild all fall, and it has carried over into the playoffs.

Northwest defeated two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt 27-20 in the first round in Class B. The SkyHawks' last first-round playoff loss came in 2011, and they've advanced to the semifinals seven straight seasons before this year.

Norris trailed Beatrice 27-14 in the second half before rallying for a 35-27 victory in Firth.

Ben Landgren gave Norris a 28-27 lead on an 11-yard touchdown, and Cooper Spaulding returned a punt 60 yards to give the Titans an eight-point cushion.

Beatrice had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown earlier in the game.

Goal-line stand knocks out defending champ

There will be a new state champion in Class D-2 this year. Osceola stopped Humphrey St. Francis at the 2-yard line on the game's final play to hold on for a 50-46 second-round victory in Humphrey.

Party like its 2002