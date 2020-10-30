Prep Football Rewind: Class B drama carries into playoffs; goal-line stand ends one team's hopes

We're down to the final eight teams in each class, so how about we take a look at some of Friday's best highlights?
Some Class B drama
Class B has been pretty wild all fall, and it has carried over into the playoffs.
Northwest defeated two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt 27-20 in the first round in Class B. The SkyHawks' last first-round playoff loss came in 2011, and they've advanced to the semifinals seven straight seasons before this year.
Norris trailed Beatrice 27-14 in the second half before rallying for a 35-27 victory in Firth.
Ben Landgren gave Norris a 28-27 lead on an 11-yard touchdown, and Cooper Spaulding returned a punt 60 yards to give the Titans an eight-point cushion.
Beatrice had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown earlier in the game.
Goal-line stand knocks out defending champ
There will be a new state champion in Class D-2 this year. Osceola stopped Humphrey St. Francis at the 2-yard line on the game's final play to hold on for a 50-46 second-round victory in Humphrey.
Party like its 2002
St. Mary's defeated Bloomfield 34-24 to improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2002. It's also the Cardinals' deepest playoff run since 2008.
Taking it up a notch
Last week, Weeping Water won its first playoff game since 2012. On Friday, the Indians defeated Lutheran High Northeast 36-32 to record their first multi-win playoff run in school history.
Friday's stars
* Cole Siems, Tri County: Rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
* Mitchell Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia: Rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns against Grand Island Central Catholic.
* Carson McClearly, Red Cloud: Rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns against Dorchester.
* Isaac Noyd, Cross County: Rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns against Cambridge.
* Kyle Napier, Aquinas: Three touchdowns against Norfolk Catholic, including a 55-yard interception return.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
