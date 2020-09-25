Prep Football Rewind: Auburn hands Crusaders their first loss; Creighton Prep pulls comeback for the ages

Auburn handed Lincoln Christian its first loss of the season, pulling away late for a 28-10 Class C-1 football win Friday night in Auburn.
The Bulldogs did most of its work on the ground, finishing with 216 rushing yards behind the trio of Brody Darnell with 82 yards and two touchdowns, Connor Clark with 77 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Dixon with 57 yards. Lincoln Christian is now 4-1.
Auburn trailed 10-7 in the third quarter before Clark scored from 5 yards out. Darnell and Dixon added TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Around the city
* Parkview Christian defeated Lewiston 59-13 in six-man action. Keshawn Moore had three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a 46-yard punt return for a score to lead the Patriots.
* Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan used a 27-point third quarter to put away Lincoln Lutheran 40-10. The Chieftains rushed for 381 yards and were led by Ethan Christensen, who totaled 157 yards and two touchdowns.
* Class B continues to produce some dramatic or tight games. Scottsbluff made a statement with a 27-20 win against No. 6 Northwest. The Bearcats, who had two games canceled because of COVID-19, earned their first win.
Around the state
* Class A No. 6 Millard West led No. 7 Creighton Prep 26-0 with nine minutes remaining before the Junior Jays stormed back for a 29-26 victory. Ryan Kearney completed the comeback by recovering a fumble and returning it for the go-ahead touchdown with 2 minutes remaining. Alex Bullock picked off a pass on the next Millard West possession to seal the stunner.
* Class B No. 7 Waverly (3-2) bounced back with a 42-0 shutout of Mount Michael. Zane Schawang rushed for two touchdowns and the Vikings held Mount Michael to 34 total yards.
Friday night stars
* Kale Jensen, Central City: Completed 25 of 33 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 71 yards and another score against Columbus Lakeview.
* Coulter Thiele, Oakland-Craig: Rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns, including a 79-yarder, against Aquinas.
* Brenden Knapp, St. Paul: Tossed four touchdown passes and added a 65-yard score on the ground against Fillmore Central.
* Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: Threw for five touchdowns against EMF.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat Kearney 42-14.
B, Hastings: beat Seward 35-0.
C-1, Adams Central: beat Wood River-Shelton 66-0.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat No. 2 Aquinas 28-12.
D-1, Cross County: did not play.
D-2, BDS: beat Blue Hill 50-8.
Six, McCool Juntion: beat Heartland Lutheran 87-38.
