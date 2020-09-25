Prep Football Rewind: Auburn hands Crusaders their first loss; Creighton Prep pulls comeback for the ages

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn handed Lincoln Christian its first loss of the season, pulling away late for a 28-10 Class C-1 football win Friday night in Auburn.

The Bulldogs did most of its work on the ground, finishing with 216 rushing yards behind the trio of Brody Darnell with 82 yards and two touchdowns, Connor Clark with 77 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Dixon with 57 yards. Lincoln Christian is now 4-1.

Auburn trailed 10-7 in the third quarter before Clark scored from 5 yards out. Darnell and Dixon added TD runs in the fourth quarter.

Around the city

* Parkview Christian defeated Lewiston 59-13 in six-man action. Keshawn Moore had three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a 46-yard punt return for a score to lead the Patriots.

* Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan used a 27-point third quarter to put away Lincoln Lutheran 40-10. The Chieftains rushed for 381 yards and were led by Ethan Christensen, who totaled 157 yards and two touchdowns.

* Class B continues to produce some dramatic or tight games. Scottsbluff made a statement with a 27-20 win against No. 6 Northwest. The Bearcats, who had two games canceled because of COVID-19, earned their first win.