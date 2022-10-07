Prep football rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Millard West won a defensive showdown against Lincoln Southeast 17-16 on Friday in Omaha.

Southeast scored the potential game-tying touchdown in the final seconds of the game, but Millard West blocked the extra point to preserve their one-point lead. The Knights attempted an onside kick but it was recovered by the Wildcats to seal the victory.

Going into the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 3-3, before each team added two touchdowns. Max Buettenback scored each of the Knights' scores in the fourth quarter.

Around the city

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest 55, South Sioux City 7: Cal Newell exploded for two first-quarter touchdowns to help the Silver Hawks get out to a 20-0 lead, one they continued to build on with a 22-point second quarter. The Silver Hawks got much of their offense from the ground game, with six rushing touchdowns. The defense played strong as well, only allowing one third-quarter touchdown.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 57, Meridian 8: The Patriots scored 35 points in the second quarter in building a 43-0 halftime lead at Meridian. Chandler Page had touchdown runs of 37 and 49 yards; Elijah Colbert was 6-for-8 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Brayden Bayliss; and Brayden Ulrich had a 56-yard punt return touchdown. Jaxton Supencheck had 10 tackles and the Parkview defense forced five turnovers.

Around the state

Class B No. 10 York 28, No. 9 Seward 14: Elijah Jensen picked up a fumble and scored from 17 yards out to lead the Dukes to a road win. ryan Seevers ran in a pair of scores and threw for another.

C-1 No. 9 Auburn 31, Syracuse 13: Tate Hug led the way for the Auburn offense, rushing 16 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those three scores came in the second quarter, when Auburn put up 21 points. Syaruce opened and closed the scoring, but failed to find consistent offense through all four quarters.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Gretna — def. Papillion-La Vista South, 41-27.

Class B: Bennington — def. Omaha Westview, 70-0.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Adams Central, 41-7.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — off.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — off.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. Winside, 58-6.

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — played Creek Valley (late).