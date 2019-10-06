Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (6-0) | 1 | at Omaha South
2. Millard West (6-0) | 2 | at Grand Island
3. Millard South (5-1) | 3 | Columbus
4. Omaha Burke (5-1) | 4 | at Fremont
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-1) | 5 | at Lincoln Pius X
6. Omaha Westside (5-1) | 6 | at Elkhorn South
7. Grand Island (6-0) | 7 | Millard West
8. Elkhorn South (4-2) | 8 | Omaha Westside
9. Kearney (4-2) | 9 | Lincoln Southwest
10. Creighton Prep (5-1) | 10 | Omaha Northwest
Contenders — Millard North, Omaha North.
Comments — No changes this week, but there very easily could’ve been. Millard West scored the game’s final 23 points to win 23-13 over Kearney. Elkhorn South had a fourth-quarter lead on Millard South before the Patriots prevailed 26-21. Creighton Prep drove 76 yards in the final 35 seconds and scored on the final play of the game — a 4-yard TD pass from John Coniglio to Mason Armstead — to pull a 16-14 win out of the fire on the road at Columbus. Grand Island has a chance to move way up next week with Millard West coming to town Friday. Elkhorn South hosts another pivotal game this week, this time against No. 6 Omaha Westside.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0) | 1 | at Waverly
2. Scottsbluff (6-0) | 2 | Lexington
3. Waverly (6-0) | 3 | Omaha Skutt
4. Omaha Roncalli (4-2) | 4 | S. Sioux City
5. Northwest (5-1) | 5 | at York
6. Hastings (5-1) | 6 | at Seward
7. Mount Michael (5-1) | 7 | Blair
8. Bennington (3-3) | 8 | Schuyler
9. Norris (4-2) | 9 | Omaha Gross
10. Seward (3-3) |10 | Hastings
Contenders — Lexington, McCook.
Comments — The only result this week that came close to changing the order was Roncalli’s 34-31 win over Mount Michael. Top-ranked Omaha Skutt puts its state-best, 19-game winning streak on the line at No. 3 Waverly, while Seward plays host to Hastings in another game matching rated teams on Friday.
Class C-1
1. Pierce (6-0) | 1 | at Logan View/SS
2. Wahoo (6-0) | 2 | Bishop Neumann
3. Adams Central (6-0) | 3 | Minden
4. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) | 4 | Lincoln Christian
5. Aurora (3-3) | 6 | Boone Central
6. Columbus Scotus (5-1) | 7 | Columbus Lakeview
7. Bishop Neumann (5-1) | 5 | at Wahoo
8. Ord (4-2) | 8 | Broken Bow
9. Kearney Catholic (5-1) | 9 | at Cozad
10. Gothenburg (5-1) | 10 | Valentine
Contenders — Wayne, Ogallala, Columbus Lakeview, Cozad.
Comments — Columbus Scotus’ dramatic fourth-quarter win over Bishop Neumann shakes up the middle of the top 10. Neumann has a chance to make up that lost ground with a game at Wahoo Friday. Kearney Catholic solidified its spot with a win over C-2 No. 5 Sutton.
Class C-2
1. BRLD (6-0) | 1 | at Louisville
2. Oakland-Craig (6-0) | 2 | Archbishop Bergan
3. St. Paul (6-0) | 3 | at O’Neill
4. Aquinas (5-1) | 4 | at North Bend Central
5. Sutton (5-1) | 5 | Sandy Creek
6. Shelby-Rising City (6-0) | 6 | Centennial
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-1) | 7 | Superior
8. Battle Creek (5-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic
9. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) | 9 | at Oakland-Craig
10. Centennial (3-3) | - | at Shelby-RC
Contenders — Hartington CC, North Bend Central, Wilber-Clatonia.
Comments — Defending state champion Centennial reenters after beating last week’s No. 10 North Bend Central. Doniphan-Trumbull survived an upset scare (14-13) from Sandy Creek, which faces Sutton this week. Archbishop Bergan has No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 BRLD the next two weeks, so the Knights have an opportunity to be on top of the ratings by the end of the regular season.
Class D-1
1. Howells-Dodge (5-0) | 1 | Elkhorn Valley
2. Wakefield (4-1) | 2 | GACC
3. Creighton (4-1) | 3 | at North Central
4. Elm Creek (5-0) | 4 | Amherst
5. BDS (5-0) | 5 | HTRS
6. Burwell (4-1) | 6 | Arcadia-LC
7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-0) | 7 | Hitchcock County
8. Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) | 8 | Southern
9. Cambridge (5-0) |9 | at Alma
10. Wisner-Pilger (5-0) | 10 | Homer
Contenders — Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Ravenna, Fullerton, Southern, East Butler, Arcadia-Loup City, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Sutherland.
Comments — The top 10 all won (Cambridge received a forfeit from Southwest), so there are no changes, although Elm Creek won by just two points over South Loup to stay unbeaten.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (5-0) | 1 | at Elgin Public/PJ
2. Falls City SH (5-0) | 2 | Diller-Odell
3. Bloomfield (5-0) | 3 | Randolph
4. Johnson-Brock (4-1) | 4 | Pawnee City
5. Kenesaw (4-1) | 6 | bye
6. Central Valley (5-0) | 7 | St. Mary’s
7. Plainview (5-0) | 8 | Riverside
8. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) | 9 | Mullen
9. CWCE (5-0) | 10 | at Stuart
10. Garden County (6-0) | - | Wauneta-Palisade
Contenders — Lawrence-Nelson, Overton, Pleasanton, Riverside, Allen, Elwood, Axtell.
Comments — The only change is Lawrence-Nelson exiting after a 42-point loss to Kenesaw, allowing undefeated Garden County to enter. Riverside (4-1) has a chance to move back into the top 10 with a game at No. 7 Plainview this week.
Six-man
1. Harvard (6-0) | 1 | at Red Cloud
2. McCool Junction (6-0) | 2 | Lewiston
3. Humphrey/LHF (4-1) | 3 | at Elba
4. Sioux County (5-0) | 4 | McPherson Co./Stapleton
5. Creek Valley (6-0) | 5 | bye
6. Cody-Kilgore (5-0) | 9 | at Hyannis
7. McPherson Co./Stapleton (3-2) | - | at Sioux County
8. Eustis-Farnam (4-2) | - | at Wilcox-Hildreth
9. Maywood-Hayes Center (3-2) | 6 | at SEM
10. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1) | 7 | Eustis-Farnam
Contenders — Sterling, Arthur County, Red Cloud.
Comments — Cody-Kilgore’s win over Crawford and Eustis-Farnam’s victory at Maywood-Hayes Center account for most of this week’s changes.