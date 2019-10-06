{{featured_button_text}}
Crete vs. Seward, 10.4

Seward's Tyler Lenz (72) celebrates the first of two successive sacks against Crete quarterback Zach Fye (5) in the second quarter on Friday in Crete.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Class A

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Bellevue West (6-0) | 1 | at Omaha South

2. Millard West (6-0) | 2 | at Grand Island

3. Millard South (5-1) | 3 | Columbus

4. Omaha Burke (5-1) | 4 | at Fremont

5. Lincoln Southeast (5-1) | 5 | at Lincoln Pius X

6. Omaha Westside (5-1) | 6 | at Elkhorn South

7. Grand Island (6-0) | 7 | Millard West

8. Elkhorn South (4-2) | 8 | Omaha Westside

9. Kearney (4-2) | 9 | Lincoln Southwest

10. Creighton Prep (5-1) | 10 | Omaha Northwest

Contenders — Millard North, Omaha North.

Comments — No changes this week, but there very easily could’ve been. Millard West scored the game’s final 23 points to win 23-13 over Kearney. Elkhorn South had a fourth-quarter lead on Millard South before the Patriots prevailed 26-21. Creighton Prep drove 76 yards in the final 35 seconds and scored on the final play of the game — a 4-yard TD pass from John Coniglio to Mason Armstead — to pull a 16-14 win out of the fire on the road at Columbus. Grand Island has a chance to move way up next week with Millard West coming to town Friday. Elkhorn South hosts another pivotal game this week, this time against No. 6 Omaha Westside.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (6-0) | 1 | at Waverly

2. Scottsbluff (6-0) | 2 | Lexington

3. Waverly (6-0) | 3 | Omaha Skutt

4. Omaha Roncalli (4-2) | 4 | S. Sioux City

5. Northwest (5-1) | 5 | at York

6. Hastings (5-1) | 6 | at Seward

7. Mount Michael (5-1) | 7 | Blair

8. Bennington (3-3) | 8 | Schuyler

9. Norris (4-2) | 9 | Omaha Gross

10. Seward (3-3) |10 | Hastings

Contenders — Lexington, McCook.

Comments — The only result this week that came close to changing the order was Roncalli’s 34-31 win over Mount Michael. Top-ranked Omaha Skutt puts its state-best, 19-game winning streak on the line at No. 3 Waverly, while Seward plays host to Hastings in another game matching rated teams on Friday.

Class C-1

1. Pierce (6-0) | 1 | at Logan View/SS

2. Wahoo (6-0) | 2 | Bishop Neumann

3. Adams Central (6-0) | 3 | Minden

4. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) | 4 | Lincoln Christian

5. Aurora (3-3) | 6 | Boone Central

6. Columbus Scotus (5-1) | 7 | Columbus Lakeview

7. Bishop Neumann (5-1) | 5 | at Wahoo

8. Ord (4-2) | 8 | Broken Bow

9. Kearney Catholic (5-1) | 9 | at Cozad

10. Gothenburg (5-1) | 10 | Valentine

Contenders — Wayne, Ogallala, Columbus Lakeview, Cozad.

Comments — Columbus Scotus’ dramatic fourth-quarter win over Bishop Neumann shakes up the middle of the top 10. Neumann has a chance to make up that lost ground with a game at Wahoo Friday. Kearney Catholic solidified its spot with a win over C-2 No. 5 Sutton.

Class C-2

1. BRLD (6-0) | 1 | at Louisville

2. Oakland-Craig (6-0) | 2 | Archbishop Bergan

3. St. Paul (6-0) | 3 | at O’Neill

4. Aquinas (5-1) | 4 | at North Bend Central

5. Sutton (5-1) | 5 | Sandy Creek

6. Shelby-Rising City (6-0) | 6 | Centennial

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-1) | 7 | Superior

8. Battle Creek (5-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic

9. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) | 9 | at Oakland-Craig

10. Centennial (3-3) | - | at Shelby-RC

Contenders — Hartington CC, North Bend Central, Wilber-Clatonia.

Comments — Defending state champion Centennial reenters after beating last week’s No. 10 North Bend Central. Doniphan-Trumbull survived an upset scare (14-13) from Sandy Creek, which faces Sutton this week. Archbishop Bergan has No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 BRLD the next two weeks, so the Knights have an opportunity to be on top of the ratings by the end of the regular season.

Class D-1

1. Howells-Dodge (5-0) | 1 | Elkhorn Valley

2. Wakefield (4-1) | 2 | GACC

3. Creighton (4-1) | 3 | at North Central

4. Elm Creek (5-0) | 4 | Amherst

5. BDS (5-0) | 5 | HTRS

6. Burwell (4-1) | 6 | Arcadia-LC

7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-0) | 7 | Hitchcock County

8. Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) | 8 | Southern

9. Cambridge (5-0) |9 | at Alma

10. Wisner-Pilger (5-0) | 10 | Homer

Contenders — Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Ravenna, Fullerton, Southern, East Butler, Arcadia-Loup City, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Sutherland.

Comments — The top 10 all won (Cambridge received a forfeit from Southwest), so there are no changes, although Elm Creek won by just two points over South Loup to stay unbeaten.

Class D-2

1. Humphrey SF (5-0) | 1 | at Elgin Public/PJ

2. Falls City SH (5-0) | 2 | Diller-Odell

3. Bloomfield (5-0) | 3 | Randolph

4. Johnson-Brock (4-1) | 4 | Pawnee City

5. Kenesaw (4-1) | 6 | bye

6. Central Valley (5-0) | 7 | St. Mary’s

7. Plainview (5-0) | 8 | Riverside

8. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) | 9 | Mullen

9. CWCE (5-0) | 10 | at Stuart

10. Garden County (6-0) | - | Wauneta-Palisade

Contenders — Lawrence-Nelson, Overton, Pleasanton, Riverside, Allen, Elwood, Axtell.

Comments — The only change is Lawrence-Nelson exiting after a 42-point loss to Kenesaw, allowing undefeated Garden County to enter. Riverside (4-1) has a chance to move back into the top 10 with a game at No. 7 Plainview this week.

Six-man

1. Harvard (6-0) | 1 | at Red Cloud

2. McCool Junction (6-0) | 2 | Lewiston

3. Humphrey/LHF (4-1) | 3 | at Elba

4. Sioux County (5-0) | 4 | McPherson Co./Stapleton

5. Creek Valley (6-0) | 5 | bye

6. Cody-Kilgore (5-0) | 9 | at Hyannis

7. McPherson Co./Stapleton (3-2) | - | at Sioux County

8. Eustis-Farnam (4-2) | - | at Wilcox-Hildreth

9. Maywood-Hayes Center (3-2) | 6 | at SEM

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1) | 7 | Eustis-Farnam

Contenders — Sterling, Arthur County, Red Cloud.

Comments — Cody-Kilgore’s win over Crawford and Eustis-Farnam’s victory at Maywood-Hayes Center account for most of this week’s changes.

