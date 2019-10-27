(Final ratings will be published Nov. 28)
Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (9-0) | 1 | Lincoln East
2. Millard West (9-0) | 2 | Lincoln Pius X
3. Millard South (8-1) | 3 | Papio. South
4. Omaha Burke (8-1) | 4 | Millard North
5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) | 5 | Omaha North
6. Grand Island (8-1) | 7 | Lincoln Southwest
7. Omaha Westside (7-2) | 6 | Creighton Prep
8. Kearney (7-2) | 8 | Elkhorn South
9. Elkhorn South (6-3) | 9 | at Kearney
10. Creighton Prep (6-3) | 10 | at Omaah Westside
Contenders — Millard North, Omaha North.
A look back — The only change is Westside taking a slight hit after Millard South convincingly beat the Warriors on their home field last Thursday when the Patriots’ Isaiah Harris scored five touchdowns and rushed for 320 yards. Grand Island survived an upset bid from Lincoln East to move up a spot.
A look ahead — Four first-round playoff games involving rated teams are regular-season rematches — Millard North-Omaha Burke (Burke 28-14, Week 8), Omaha North-Lincoln Southeast (LSE 24-7, Week 5), Lincoln Southwest-Grand Island (GI 34-13, Week 8) and Omaha Westside-Creighton Prep (OW 49-21, Week 5). A Bellevue West-Millard West showdown, the lone unbeatens left, seems inevitable in the semifinals.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (9-0) | 1 | Blair
2. Waverly (8-1) | 2 | Omaha Gross
3. Scottsbluff (9-0) | 3 | Alliance
4. Omaha Roncalli (7-2) | 4 | Plattsmouth
5. Northwest (8-1) | 5 | Lexington
6. Bennington (6-3) | 8 | Seward
7. Hastings (7-2) | 6 | McCook
8. Norris (6-3) | 9 | Mount Michael
9. Mount Michael (7-2) | 7 | at Norris
10. Seward (5-4) | 10 | at Bennington
Contenders — McCook.
A look back — Scottsbluff needed a 38-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Brett Hill to Jack Darnell with less than 7 minutes left to take a 21-14 road win at McCook. Scottsbluff all-state quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh went out with an injury in the second quarter, something that could have a major impact on the Bearcats in the playoffs. Northwest’s 36-point win over Hastings and Bennington’s 29-point conquest of Mount Michael Benedictine account for this week’s changes.
A look ahead — McCook at Hastings is a first-round game to keep an eye on as the Bison are a different team than the one Hastings beat 30-7 in the opening week. Three other first-round games involving rated teams are regular-season rematches — Omaha Gross-Waverly (Waverly 43-21, Week 6), Alliance-Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff 51-10, Week 8) and Seward-Bennington (Bennington 35-26, Week 4).
Class C-1
1. Pierce (9-0) | 1 | Chase County
2. Wahoo (9-0) | 2 | Boys Town
3. Adams Central (9-0) | 3 | Valentine
4. Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) | 4 | Cozad
5. Aurora (6-3) | 5 | at Ogallala
6. Gothenburg (8-1) | 9 | Ord
7. Kearney Catholic (7-2) | 10 | Wayne
8. Ord (6-3) | 8 | at Gothenburg
9. Wayne (7-2) | - | at Kearney Catholic
10. Columbus Scotus (7-2) | 6 | Bishop Neumann
Contenders — Bishop Neumann, Ogallala.
A look back — Wahoo’s blowout win over a shorthanded Columbus Scotus squad, Gothenburg’s overtime victory against Ord and Wayne’s hard-fought win over Bishop Neumann explain this week’s movement. Scotus gets the nod over Neumann for the last spot because of a 34-33 regular-season win over the Cavaliers in Week 6.
A look ahead — Scotus all-state quarterback Tyler Palmer was injured and did not play against Wahoo, and the Shamrocks will need him in the first-round rematch with Neumann. After Thursday’s drama in the regular-season finale, Ord and Gothenburg will do battle again Friday in the first round.
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (9-0) | 1 | Hartington CC
2. St. Paul (9-0) | 2 | Centura
3. Sutton (8-1) | 4 | Yutan
4. BRLD (8-1) | 3 | Wilber-Clatonia
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) | 5 | Centennial
6. Battle Creek (8-1) | 6 | Archbishop Bergan
7. Aquinas (7-2) | 7 | Shelby-Rising City
8. Centennial (6-3) | 8 | at Doniphan-Trumbull
9. N. Bend Central (8-1) | 9 | North Platte St. Pat’s
10. Shelby-Rising City (6-3) | 10 | at Aquinas
Contenders — Hartington Cedar Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, Wilber-Clatonia.
A look back — Sutton edges past BRLD because of BRLD’s 10-point loss to Oakland-Craig and the fact that Sutton is undefeated against C-2 competition with its lone loss coming to C-1 No. 7 Kearney Catholic.
A look ahead — Aquinas hosts Shelby-Rising City this Friday after taking a 41-6 win over the Huskies this past Thursday. Centura-St. Paul is also a rematch from the regular season (57-7 St. Paul, Week 8). A first-round game to keep an eye on is Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig. HCC has won five of its last six (lone loss 21-18 to No. 6 Battle Creek) and has all-state running back Jacob Keiser back from a foot injury that sidelined him the first half of the season.
Class D-1
1. Howells-Dodge (8-0) | 1 | Homer
2. BDS (8-0) | 4 | GACC
3. Cambridge (8-0) | 5 | Neb. Christian
4. Wakefield (7-1) | 2 | Season over
5. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1) | 6 | East Butler
6. Fullerton (7-1) | - | Morrill
7. Arcadia-LC (7-1) | - | Alma
8. Elm Creek (7-1) | 3 | Palmer
9. Sutherland (8-0) | 10 | North Central
10. Wisner-Pilger (7-1) | 7 | Creighton
Contenders — Dundy County-Stratton, Neligh-Oakdale, Ravenna, Lutheran High Northeast, West Holt, Burwell, Osceola-High Plains.
A look back — Elm Creek and Wisner-Pilger both suffered their first loss of the season in the final week and are demoted as a result. Arcadia-Loup City’s win over Elm Creek also benefits Fullerton, which beat A-L in Week 1. Fullerton’s only loss is to Ravenna, which is ineligible for the playoffs. Wakefield, which is also ineligible for postseason play, ended its season with the win over Wisner.
A look ahead — Most of the top-10 teams will be heavy favorites in the first round of the 32-team playoffs. Wisner-Pilger, however, has a tough draw, taking on defending state champion Creighton in its opening game.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (8-0) | 1 | Elgin/Pope John
2. Falls City SH (8-0) | 2 | Diller-Odell
3. Bloomfield (8-0) | 3 | Pender
4. Johnson-Brock (6-2) | 4 | Wynot
5. Kenesaw (7-1) | 5 | Anselmo-Merna
6. Central Valley (8-0) | 6 | Medicine Valley
7. Plainview (7-1) | 7 | Randolph
8. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) |8 | Mullen
9. Garden Co. (8-0) | 9 | Blue Hill
10. CWCE (7-1) | 10 | Overton
Contenders — Clarkson/Leigh, Axtell, Allen, Overton.
A look back — Everything went according to form in the final week, so there are no changes. Johnson-Brock and Plainview maintain their spots despite losses to Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis, respectively.
A look ahead — Four in the top 10 have regular-season rematches in Thursday’s first round — Humphrey St. Francis-Elgin Public/Pope John (HSF 66-0, Week 6), Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell (FCSH 67-8, Week 6), Plainview-Randolph (Plainview 50-24, Week 2) and Sandhill/Thedford vs. Mullen (S/T 42-14, Week 6). Barring any upsets, St. Francis and Sacred Heart will meet in the semifinals.
Six-man
1. Harvard (8-0) | 1 | Spalding Academy
2. McCool Junction (8-0) | 2 | Crawford
3. Humphrey/LHF (7-1) | 3 | Season over
4. Creek Valley (8-0) | 4 | Wilcox-Hildreth
5. Cody-Kilgore (8-0) | 5 | S-E-M
6. Sioux County (7-1) | 6 | Sterling
7. Sterling (5-3) | 7 | at Sioux County
8. Arthur County (6-2) | 8 | Heartland Lutheran
9. Red Cloud (6-2) | 9 | at Eustis-Farnam
10. Heartland Lutheran (6-2) | 10 | at Arthur Co.
Contenders — Eustis-Farnam, Crawford.
A look back — This has been a turbulent class all season, but a predictable final week results in no changes.
A look ahead – Sterling’s nickname is the Jets, and it appears that might be the best mode of transportation for their first round game at Sioux County, more than 500 miles away (via highway) in Harrison. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s season is over because it’s ineligible for the playoffs.