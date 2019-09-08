Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (2-0) | 1 | Papilllion-LV South
2. Millard South (2-0) | 2 | Millard North
3. Millard West (2-0) | 5 | at Omaha North
4. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 3 | at Lincoln Southeast
5. Omaha Burke (1-1) | 5 | Omaha Central
6. Lincoln Southeast (1-1) | 6 | Omaha Westside
7. Elkhorn South (2-0) | 7 | Lincoln North Star
8. Creighton Prep (2-0) | 8 | at Lincoln High
9. Grand Island (2-0) | 9 | at Papillion-LV
10. Omaha North (1-1) | 10 | Millard West
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central.
Comments: Everything went according to form last week, but Millard West slips past Omaha Westside into No. 3 after an impressive 17-point win over defending state champion Omaha Burke, snapping the Bulldogs’ 14-game winning streak.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (2-0) | 1 | Blair
2. Scottsbluff (2-0) | 2 | at Northwest
3. Omaha Roncalli (1-1) | 3 | at Waverly
4. Waverly (2-0) | 4 | Omaha Roncalli
5. Norris (2-0) | 6 | at Bennington
6. York (2-0) | 7 | at McCook
7. Hastings (1-1) | 5 | at Alliance
8. Northwest (2-0) | - | Scottsbluff
9. Seward (1-1) | 9 | at Lexington
10. Mt. Michael (2-0) | 10 | Omaha Concordia
Contenders: McCook, Blair, Bennington, Crete.
Comments: Scottsbluff’s 35-point win at Hastings solidifies the Bearcats’ No. 2 ranking and sends the Tigers tumbling two spots. Thanks to 131 yards rushing and another 121 passing from Tyson Gordon, Skutt survived against rival Roncalli as Jack Dotzler’s 294 yards passing and four TDs put a scare into the SkyHawks. Kaden Glynn, an all-state receiver at Johnson-Brock last year as a sophomore, has joined the Beatrice football team after originally deciding to focus on basketball when he transferred earlier this fall.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Pierce (2-0) | 1 | at Ord
2. Wahoo (2-0) | 2 | Aurora
3. Adams Central (2-0) | 3 | Lincoln Lutheran
4. Aurora (1-1) | 4 | at Wahoo
5. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 5 | Fairbury
6. Ord (2-0) | 6 | Pierce
7. Bishop Neumann (2-0) | 7 | at Ft. Calhoun
8. Columbus Scotus (2-0) | 9 | at West Pt.-Beemer
9. Columbus Lakeview (2-0) | 10 | Boone Central
10. Ogallala (2-0) | - | Broken Bow
Contenders: Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Central City, Fairbury, Boys Town, Chadron.
Comments: The only change is Kearney Catholic dropping out after a 35-point loss to Aurora, allowing Ogallala to enter. Ogallala has one of the top quarterbacks in the state regardless of class in Clayton Murphy who has completed 70% of his passes for 578 yards and seven TDs in two games.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BRLD (2-0) | 1 | Crofton
2. Oakland-Craig (2-0) | 2 | Ponca
3. St. Paul (2-0) | 3 | Norfolk Catholic
4. Aquinas (1-1) | 4 | at Hartington CC
5. Sutton (2-0) | 5 | at Freeman
6. Centennial (2-0) | 7 | Battle Creek
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (2-0) | 10 | at Hershey
8. Wilber-Clatonia (1-1) | 6 | at Archbishop Bergan
9. Norfolk Catholic (0-2) | 8 | at St. Paul
10. Hastings St. Cecilia (2-0) | - | at Gibbon
Contenders: Shelby-Rising City, Yutan, Battle Creek, North Bend Central, Archbishop Bergan, David City, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Comments: Sutton’s shutout over Wilber-Clatonia, Oakland-Craig’s surprising 37-point blowout over Hartington Cedar Catholic and Aquinas’ hard-fought victory against Norfolk Catholic account for this week’s changes. Norfolk Catholic has No. 3 St. Paul and No. 1 BRLD the next two weeks.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Lutheran High NE (1-0) | 1 | Omaha Nation
2. Burwell (2-0) | 2 | at Hemingford
3. Wakefield (1-0) | 3 | at Howells-Dodge
4. Creighton (1-1) | 4 | bye
5. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 5 | Wakefield
6. BDS (1-0) | 10 | Palmer
7. Fullerton (2-0) | - | bye
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 8 | bye
9. Osceola-High Pl. (1-1) | 5 | at Ravenna
10. Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) | 9 | at Mead
Contenders: Cambridge, Wisner-Pilger, Elm Creek, East Butler, Southern, Neligh-Oakdale, Nebraska Christian, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lourdes Central Catholic, Alma.
Comments: BDS and Fullerton are rewarded for wins over Elmwood-Murdock and Osceola-High Plains, respectively. East Butler is banished for a loss to Wisner-Pilger. The Wakefield at Howells-Dodge game Friday is the premier matchup of Week 3.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Humphrey SF (1-0) | 1 | at Clarkson/Leigh
2. Falls City SH (2-0) | 2 | Omaha Christian
3. Kenesaw (1-0) | 4 | at Pleasanton
4. Bloomfield (2-0) | 5 | Stuart
5. Lawrence-Nelson (0-1) | 3 | at Diller-Odell
6. Osmond (1-0) | 6 | at Wynot
7. Johnson-Brock (1-1) | 7 | bye
8. Blue Hill (2-0) | 8 | Loomis
9. Central Valley (2-0) | 9 | bye
10. Plainview (2-0) | - | bye
Contenders: Riverside, Stuart, Pleasanton, Sandhills/Thedford, Elwood, Hartington-Newcastle, Garden County, Allen, Brady.
Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart’s win over Lawrence-Nelson slightly adjusts the top five. Mullen is out after a 0-2 start, and Plainview takes their place.
Six-man
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Harvard (2-0) | 1 | at Silver Lake
2. McCool Jct. (2-0) | 2 | at Santee
3. Humphrey/LHF (1-1) | 3 | at Sterling
4. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) | 4 | bye
5. Sterling (2-0) | 5 | Humphrey/LHF
6. Sioux County (2-0) | 6 | Potter-Dix
7. Crawford (2-0) | - | at Minatare
8. Maywood/Hayes Cent. (2-0) | - | bye
9. Dorchester (2-0) | - | at Hampton
10. Creek Valley (2-0) | 9 | at Hyannis
Contenders: Heartland Lutheran, Spalding Academy, Cody-Kilgore, Minatare, Eustis-Farnam.
Comments: The top six remains the same with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family staying at No. 3 after a loss to No. 2 McCool Junction. The bottom four spots completely change after three teams rated last week — Potter-Dix, Spalding Academy and Silver Lake — are out after losses.