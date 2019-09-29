Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (5-0) | 1 | Norfolk
2. Millard West (5-0) | 2 | Kearney
3. Millard South (4-1) | 3 | at Elkhorn South
4. Omaha Burke (4-1) | 4 | Gretna
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-1) | 5 | at Bellevue East
6. Omaha Westside (4-1) | 6 | Omaha Northwest
7. Grand Island (5-0) | 7 | Omaha Bryan
8. Elkhorn South (4-1) | 8 | Millard South
9. Kearney (4-1) | 10 | at Millard West
10. Creighton Prep (4-1) | 9 | at Columbus
Contenders: Omaha North, Elkhorn, Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North.
Comments: Everything went according to form last week, but there was one change — Creighton Prep slipping a spot for a 28-point loss to Westside. Millard West, which already owns wins over No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Omaha Burke, has a tough two-week stretch with a home game Friday against No. 9 Kearney and a road game at No. 7 Grand Island on Oct. 11.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (5-0) | 1 | at Ralston
2. Scottsbluff (5-0) | 2 | at Sidney
3. Waverly (5-0) | 3 | at Omaha Gross
4. Omaha Roncalli (3-2) | 4 | Mount Michael
5. Northwest (4-1) | 5 | at Beatrice
6. Hastings (4-1) | 6 | York
7. Mount Michael (5-0) | - | at Omaha Roncalli
8. Bennington (2-3) | 9 | at South Sioux City
9. Norris (3-2) | 10 | at Plattsmouth
10. Seward (2-3) | - | Crete
Contenders: York, Beatrice, Lexington, McCook.
Comments: Beatrice’s win over York and Lexington knocking off McCook sent shock waves through Class B and shuffled the top 10, allowing Mount Michael and Seward to enter. Mount Michael will face its toughest test so far this season when it hosts Omaha Roncalli. Both Beatrice and York play rated teams this week as Northwest travels to take on the Orangemen and York goes to Hastings. Skutt’s 18-game winning streak is the longest in the state in any class.
Class C-1
1. Pierce (5-0) | 1 | Columbus Lakeview
2. Wahoo (5-0) | 2 | at Raymond Central
3. Adams Central (5-0) | 3 | at Holdrege
4. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) | 4 | at Falls City
5. Bishop Neumann (5-0) | 5 | Columbus Scotus
6. Aurora (2-3) | 6 | Fillmore Central
7. Columbus Scotus (4-1) | 8 | at Neumann
8. Ord (3-2) | 7 | O’Neill
9. Kearney Catholic (4-1) |10 | at Sutton
10. Gothenburg (4-1) |- | at Broken Bow
Contenders: Wayne, Ogallala, Columbus Lakeview, Milford, Fort Calhoun, Cozad.
Comments: Wayne is gone after a 42-point loss to Pierce, and Gothenburg replaces them at No. 10. Ord takes a one-spot demotion for a 23-point setback to Adams Central. Kearney Catholic is at C-2 No. 5 Sutton Friday in a rare C-1 vs. C-2 battle of rated teams. The Columbus Scotus-at-Bishop Neumann game could jumble the middle spots next week.
Class C-2
1. BRLD (5-0) | 1 | Tekamah-Herman
2. Oakland-Craig (5-0) | 2 | Louisville
3. St. Paul (5-0) | 3 | at Gibbon
4. Aquinas (4-1) | 4 | David City
5. Sutton (5-0) | 5 | Kearney Catholic
6. Shelby-Rising City (5-0) | 7 | at Twin River
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (4-1) | 6 | at Sandy Creek
8. Battle Creek (4-1) | 8 | at Ponca
9. Archbishop Bergan (5-0) | 10 | Yutan
10. North Bend Central (5-0) | - | at Centennial
Contenders: Norfolk Catholic, Centennial, Hartington CC, Wilber-Clatonia.
Comments: Centennial’s third straight loss -- 35-0 to Aquinas on Friday -- knocks the defending state champion Broncos out of the top 10. They’ll get an opportunity to be back in next week with a home game Friday against North Bend Central. Doniphan-Trumbull is punished slightly for a loss to Sutton.
Class D-1
1. Howells-Dodge (4-0) | 2 | at Neligh-Oakdale
2. Wakefield (3-1) | 3 | Homer
3. Creighton (3-1) | 4 | Ainsworth
4. Elm Creek (4-0) | 9 | at South Loup
5. BDS (4-0) | 6 | Tri County
6. Burwell (3-1) | 1 | at Amherst
7. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) | 8 | at Arapahoe
8. Elmwood-Murdock (3-1) | 10 | at Weeping Water
9. Cambridge (4-0) |- | Southwest
10. Wisner-Pilger (4-0) | - | at Winnebago
Contenders: Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Ravenna, Fullerton, Southern, East Butler, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Sutherland.
Comments: After consecutive losses of 34 points to Wakefield and 23 to Howells-Dodge, Lutheran High Northeast goes from No. 1 in the ratings two weeks ago to outside the top 10. Elm Creek’s win over last week’s No. 1 Burwell and Ravenna’s triumph against Fullerton account for the other changes. Neligh-Oakdale is 4-0 and has a huge opportunity this week hosting No. 1 Howells-Dodge.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (4-0) | 1 | Winside
2. Falls City SH (4-0) | 2 | at Parkview
3. Bloomfield (4-0) | 3 | Wausa
4. Johnson-Brock (3-1) | 5 | at Diller-Odell
5. Lawrence-Nelson (2-2) | 7 | Kenesaw
6. Kenesaw (3-1) | 6 | at Lawrence-Nelson
7. Central Valley (4-0) | 8 | Twin Loup
8. Plainview (4-0) | 9 | at Osmond
9. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) | 10 | Maxwell
10. CWCE (4-0) |- | at St. Mary’s
Contenders: Garden County, Overton, Pleasanton, Riverside, Allen, Hartington-Newcastle, Wynot.
Comments: Overton’s win over Pleasanton sends the Bulldogs tumbling out and brings undefeated CWCE into the top 10. The big game matching up rated teams this week is No. 6 Kenesaw at No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson.
Six-man
1. Harvard (5-0) | 1 | Heartland Luther
2. McCool Junction (5-0) | 2 | at Deshler
3. Humphrey/LHF (3-1) | 3 | at Walthill
4. Sioux County (4-0) | 5 | at Hyannis
5. Creek Valley (5-0) | 8 | Potter-Dix
6. Maywood-Hayes Cent. (3-1) | - | Eustis-Farnam
7. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-1) | 4 | at Silver Lake
8. Crawford (3-1) | 6 | at Cody-Kilgore
9. Cody-Kilgore (4-0 | 10 | Crawford
10. Heartland Lutheran (4-0) | - | at Harvard
Contenders: Sterling, Arthur County, Red Cloud.
Comments: Sterling (2-3) has lost to the top three teams in the ratings in its last three games, but McCool Junction’s 55-0 thrashing of the Jets Friday is enough to knock them out of the top 10. Maywood-Hayes Center ended defending state champion Wilcox-Hildreth’s 15-game winning streak last week, a game that shook up the top 10 as well as Sioux County’s victory over Crawford.