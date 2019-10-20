Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (8-0) | 1 | O. Central
2. Millard West (8-0) | 2 | at L. North Star
3. Millard South (7-1) | 3 | at O. Westside
4. Omaha Burke (7-1) | 4 | at Papillion-LV
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-1) | 5 | vs. L. Northeast
6. Omaha Westside (7-1) | 6 | Millard So.
7. Grand Island (7-1) | 7 | at L. East
8. Kearney (6-2) |8 | at North Platte
9. Elkhorn South (5-3) |9 | at Creighton Prep
10. Creighton Prep (6-2) | 10 | Elkhorn So.
Contenders: Millard North, Omaha North.
Comments: No surprises last week means no changes in the ratings this week. The Millard South at Omaha Westside game Thursday is the premier matchup of week 9 as the District 5 title will be on the line. It appears Lincoln Pius X (3-5) has secured a playoff spot and the District 2 runner-up position based on its 21-14 come-from-behind win over Norfolk Friday.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (8-0) | 1 | Norris
2. Waverly (7-1) | 2 | Ralston
3. Scottsbluff (8-0) | 3 | at McCook
4. Omaha Roncalli (6-2) | 4 |at Blair
5. Northwest (7-1) | 5 | at Hastings
6. Hastings (7-1) | 6 | Northwest
7. Mt. Michael Bened. (7-1) | 7 | Bennington
8. Bennington (5-3) | 8 | at Mt. Michael
9. Norris (6-2) | 9 | at O. Skutt
10. Seward (4-4) |10 | at Beatrice
Contender: McCook.
Comments: Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek threw a Class B state-record nine touchdown passes Friday, and the Tigers needed everyone of them as they held off Beatrice’s upset bid 64-56. The regular season finale at home against Northwest should be a shootout with Vikings quarterback Rans Sanders throwing for 1,088 yards and 12 TDs this season. The Northwest-Hastings (District 3) is for the undisputed district title. Norris can get a share of the District 2 crown if it can upset defending state champion, No. 1 Omaha Skutt, which has a 21-game winning streak.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Pierce (8-0) | 1 | at Boone Central
2. Wahoo (8-0) | 2 | Col. Scotus
3. Adams Central (8-0) | 3 | Cozad
4. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) | 4 | at L. Lutheran
5. Aurora (5-3) | 5 | Central City
6. Columbus Scotus (7-1) | 6 | at Wahoo
7. Bishop Neumann (6-2) | 7 | Wayne
8. Ord (6-2) | 8 |at Gothenburg
9. Gothenburg (7-1) |10 | Ord
10. Kearney Catholic (6-2) |9 | at Holdrege
Contenders: Wayne, Ogallala, Cozad.
Comments: The only change is Kearney Catholic being slightly punished for losing at home to Adams Central by 23 points. In that game, Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson broke both the Class C-1 state career passing yards record (now has 6.919 yards) and career completions record (494).
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (8-0) | 2 | at BRLD
2. St. Paul (8-0) | 3 | at GICC
3. BRLD (8-0) | 1 | Oak.-Cr.
4. Sutton (7-1) | 4 | Hastings SC
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-1) |5 | Milford
6. Battle Creek (7-1) | 6 | Crofton
7. Aquinas (6-2) | 7 | Shelby-RC
8. Centennial (5-3) | 8 | Twin River
9. North Bend Central (7-1) | 9 | at David City
10. Shelby-Rising City (6-2) | 10 | at Aquinas
Contenders: Hartington CC, Archbishop Bergan, Wilber-Clatonia.
Comments: Despite not having all-state wide receiver Lucas Vogt, BRLD pulled out an overtime win over Bergan, one week after Oakland-Craig destroyed Bergan 52-0, so a change at the top seemed appropriate. While the District 4 title is still very much up in the air, the top four teams -- Aquinas (3-1 in district play), Centennial (3-1), North Bend Central (3-1) and Shelby-Rising City (2-2) -- are all in the top 10 in wild-card standings, so all four appear to be in good shape to make the 16-team playoff field. The Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm game Friday is for the District 1 title as both teams are 4-0 in district play.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Howells-Dodge (7-0) | 1 | Madison
2. Wakefield (6-1) | 2 | at Wisner-Pilger
3. Elm Creek (7-0) | 3 | Arcadia-LC
4. BDS (7-0) | 4 | at Thayer Central
5. Cambridge (7-0) | 7 | Hitchcock Co.
6. Elmwood-Murdock (6-1) | 6 | Palmyra
7. Wisner-Pilger (7-0) | 8 | Wakefield
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-1) | 5 | at Southwest
9. Lutheran High NE (5-2) |9 | Neligh-Oakdale
10. Sutherland (7-0) | - | at Morrill
Contenders: Neligh-Oakdale, Ravenna, Fullerton, West Holt, Burwell, Arcadia-Loup City, Osceola-High Plains.
Comments: Cambridge’s win at Dundy County-Stratton and Neligh-Oakdale’s loss to Elkhorn Valley account for this week’s changes. Wakefield, which is ineligible for the playoffs, get a playoff-type game at undefeated Wisner-Pilger to finish the season. The Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek game is for the District 8 title as both teams are unbeaten in district play.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Humphrey SF (7-0) | 1 | Plainview
2. Falls City SH (7-0) | 2 | Johnson-Brock
3. Bloomfield (7-0) | 3 | Hartington-Newcastle
4. Johnson-Brock (6-1) | 4 | at Falls City SH
5. Kenesaw (6-1) | 5 | Giltner
6. Central Valley (7-0) | 6 | at Stuart
7. Plainview (7-0) | 7 | at Humphrey SF
8. Sandhills/Thed. (7-0) |8 | at Medicine Valley
9. Garden Co. (8-0) | 10 | Bye
10. CWCE (6-1) |9 | Clearwater-Orch.
Contenders: Clarkson/Leigh, Axtell, Allen, Overton, Elwood.
Comments: Central Valley won the battle of unbeatens against CWCE, which loses a spot as a result. A pair of district title games -- Johnson Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart (District 1) and Plainview at Humphrey St. Francis (District 4) -- will feel like playoff contests.
Six-man
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Harvard (7-0) | 1 | Hampton
2. McCool Jct. (8-0) | 2 | Bye
3. Humphrey/LHF (6-1) | 3 | Santee
4. Creek Valley (7-0) | 5 | Minatare
5. Cody-Kilgore (7-0) | 6 | at South Platte
6. Sioux County (6-1) | 4 | Hay Springs
7. Sterling (4-3) | 7 | at Dorchester
8. Arthur County (5-2) |8 | at Potter-Dix
9. Red Cloud (5-2) | - | Maywood-Hayes Cent.
10. Heartland Lutheran (5-2) | - | at Silver Lake
Contenders: Maywood-Hayes Center, Eustis-Farnam, Crawford.
Comments: Creek Valley’s win over Sioux County shakes up the middle of the top 10. Crawford and McPherson County/Stapleton both lost and dropped out, replaced by Red Cloud and Heartland Lutheran.