Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (3-0) | 1 | Elkhorn South
2. Millard South (3-0) | 2 | Millard West
3. Millard West (3-0) | 3 | at Millard South
4. Omaha Burke (2-1) | 5 | Omaha North
5. Lincoln Southeast (2-1) | 6 | at Lincoln East
6. Omaha Westside (2-1) | 4 | at Gretna
7. Elkhorn South (3-0) | 7 | at Bellevue West
8. Grand Island (3-0) | 9 | North Platte
9. Creighton Prep (3-0) | 8 | Millard North
10. Kearney (2-1) | - | Papillion-LV South
Contenders: Omaha North, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont, Omaha South.
Comments: Southeast’s comeback from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Westside shakes up the middle of the top 10. Omaha North exits after a 17-point loss to Millard West, but the Vikings will have opportunities the next two weeks to reenter with road at games at Omaha Burke and Southeast. The Millard West-at-Millard South game this week has the feel of a semifinal playoff game. The Elkhorn South-at-Bellevue West game also has the potential to shake up the ratings.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (3-0) | 1 | at York
2. Scottsbluff (3-0) | 2 | Sterling (Co.)
3. Waverly (3-0) | 4 | Lexington
4. Omaha Roncalli (1-2) | 3 | Ralston
5. Northwest (2-1) | 8 | at Aurora
6. Hastings (2-1) | 7 | Gering
7. McCook (1-2) | - | at Beatrice
8. York (2-1) | 6 | Omaha Skutt
9. Seward (2-1) | 9 | Bennington
10. Bennington (1-2) | - | at Seward
Contenders: Norris, Mount Michael Benedictine, Blair.
Comments: Waverly switches spots with Roncalli after an impressive win over the Crimson Pride. McCook reenters after shutting out York, while Bennington also moves into the top 10 on the strength of win over Norris behind 386 yards of total offense from quarterback Nick Bohn (236 passing, 150 rushing). Northwest was much more competitive against Scottsbluff last week than Hastings was two weeks ago, so Northwest eases past the Tigers.
Class C-1
1. Pierce (3-0) | 1 | at Columbus Scotus
2. Wahoo (3-0) | 2 | Platteview
3. Adams Central (3-0) | 3 | at Gothenburg
4. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) | 5 | at Boys Town
5. Bishop Neumann (3-0) | 7 | Lincoln Christian
6. Aurora (1-2) | 4 | Northwest
7. Ord (2-1) | 6 | at Central City
8. Columbus Scotus (3-0) | 8 | Pierce
9. Columbus Lakeview (3-0) | 9 | at Wayne
10. Ogallala (3-0) |10 | at Kearney Catholic
Contenders: Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Central City, Valentine, Boys Town.
Comments: The same ten teams are still rated, just in a different order after Wahoo’s win over Aurora and Pierce’s victory against Ord. Gothenburg (3-0) has a chance to move in next week with a home game against No. 3 Adams Central on Friday.
Class C-2
1. BRLD (3-0) | 1 | at Norfolk Catholic
2. Oakland-Craig (3-0) | 2 | at Syracuse
3. St. Paul (3-0) | 3 | at Malcolm
4. Aquinas (2-1) | 4 | at Ponca
5. Sutton (3-0) | 5 | Centennial
6. Doniphan-Trumbull (3-0) | 7 | at So. Valley
7. Shelby-Rising City (3-0) | - | Superior
8. Battle Creek (2-1) | - | O’Neill
9. Centennial (2-1) | 6 | at Sutton
10. Archbishop Bergan (3-0) | - | at Stanton
Contenders: Yutan, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Comments: Battle Creek handed Centennial its first regular-season loss since 2015, a win that also allowed Shelby-Rising City to enter since the Huskies beat Battle Creek in the season opener. Norfolk Catholic is out after an 0-3 start with losses to C-2 No. 3 St. Paul, C-2 No. 4 Aquinas and C-1 No. 1 Pierce. The schedule doesn’t lighten up at all this week with a home game against No. 1 BRLD on tap. Bergan pops in at No. 10 after beating last week’s No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia.
Class D-1
1. Lutheran High Northeast (2-0) | 1 | at Wakefield
2. Burwell (3-0) | 2 | bye
3. Howells-Dodge (3-0) | 5 | bye
4. Wakefield (1-1) | 4 | Lutheran High Northeast
5. Creighton (1-1) | 3 | Homer
6. BDS (2-0) | 6 | Lourdes CC
7. Fullerton (2-0) | 7 | Cross County
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 8 | at Kimball
9. Elm Creek (3-0) | - | bye
10. Elmwood-Murdock (2-1) | 10 | bye
Contenders: Cambridge, Wisner-Pilger, East Butler, Southern, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, Homer, Heartland.
Comments: Howells-Dodge’s victory against Wakefield and Ravenna’s win over Osceola-High Plains explain this week’s changes. No. 4 Wakefield at No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast has the potential to shake up things at the top next week.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (2-0) | 1 | at Giltner
2. Falls City SH (3-0) | 2 | bye
3. Bloomfield (2-0) | 4 | bye
4. Lawrence-Nelson (1-1) | 5 | Johnson-Brock
5. Pleasanton (3-0) | - | bye
6. Kenesaw (1-1) | 4 | at Twin Loup
7. Johnson-Brock (1-1) | 7 | at Lawrence-Nelson
8. Central Valley (2-0) | 9 | at Elgin/PJ
9. Plainview (2-0) | 10 | at Emerson-Hubbard
10. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) | - | Paxton
Contenders: Osmond, Riverside, Wynot, Garden County, Hartington-Newcastle, Allen Brady.
Comments: Kenesaw slides two spots for a loss to undefeated Pleasanton, while Osmond is out after falling to Wynot, and Loomis sends Blue Hill to contender status after a win over the Bobcats. Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson is the premier game of Week 4.
Six-man
1. Harvard (3-0) | 1 | Sterling
2. McCool Junction (3-0) | 2 | Silver Lake
3. Humphrey/LHF (2-1) | 3 | bye
4. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) | 4 | St. Edward
5. Sioux County (3-0) | 6 | bye
6. Crawford (3-0) | 7 | bye
7. Sterling (2-1) | 5 | at Harvard
8. Maywood/Hayes Central (2-0) | 8 | at Creek Valley
9. Dorchester (3-0) | 9 | bye
10. Creek Valley (3-0) | 10 | Maywood/Hayes Central
Contenders: Heartland Lutheran, Spalding Academy, Cody-Kilgore, Eustis-Farnam.
Comments: The only change is Sterling taking a two-spot demotion for its loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. With four rated teams idle this week, next week’s changes could come from the Sterling-at-Harvard game and the Maywood/Hayes Center contest at Creek Valley.