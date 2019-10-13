Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (7-0) | 1 | Omaha North
2. Millard West (7-0) | 2 | Lincoln East
3. Millard South (6-1) | 3 | Creighton Prep
4. Omaha Burke (6-1) | 4 | Millard North
5. Lincoln Southeast (6-1) | 5 | Papio South
6. Omaha Westside (6-1) | 6 | at Columbus
7. Grand Island (6-1) | 7 | at Lincoln Southwest
8. Kearney (5-2) | 9 | Lincoln High
9. Elkhorn South (4-3) |8 | at Omaha Northwest
10. Creighton Prep (6-1) | 10 | at Millard South
Contenders: Millard North, Omaha North.
Comments: Kearney and Elkhorn South exchange spots after Elkhorn South’s 31-point loss to Westside. Millard North and Omaha North both have a chance to move in next week as Millard North faces defending state champion Omaha Burke and Omaha North takes on No. 1 Bellevue West. A pair of Lincoln teams could also land in next week’s top 10 with wins as East (5-2) is at Millard West on Thursday and Southwest (4-3) plays host to Grand Island. East and Southwest both won these games a year ago, so they’ll have the Wildcats’ and Islanders’ full attention this week.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0) | 1 | Omaha Gross
2. Waverly (6-1) | 3 | at Plattsmouth
3. Scottsbluff (7-0) | 2 | Alliance
4. Omaha Roncalli (5-2) | 4 | at Schuyler
5. Northwest (6-1) | 5 | Crete
6. Hastings (6-1) | 6 | Beatrice
7. Mount Michael (6-1) | 7 | at South Sioux City
8. Bennington (4-3) | 8 | Blair
9. Norris (5-2) | 9 | Ralston
10. Seward (3-4) | 10 | at York
Contenders: Lexington, McCook.
Comments: Defending state champion Skutt ran its winning streak to 20 games, but needed double overtime to get past Waverly on the road. It’s by far the closest game the SkyHawks have had during the streak, so the Vikings slide by Scottsbluff into the No. 2 spot as a result. Other than that, the order is the same as last week since everything went according to form.
Class C-1
1. Pierce (7-0) | 1 | West Point-Beemer
2. Wahoo (7-0) | 2 | at Columbus Lakeview
3. Adams Central (7-0) | 3 | at Kearney Catholic
4. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) | 4 | Nebraska City
5. Aurora (4-3) | 5 | at Milford
6. Columbus Scotus (6-1) | 6 | at Logan View/SS
7. Bishop Neumann (5-2) | 7 | Raymond Central
8. Ord (5-2) | 8 | at Valentine
9. Kearney Catholic (6-1) | 9 | Adams Central
10. Gothenburg (6-1) |10 | Ogallala
Contenders: Wayne, Ogallala.
Comments: The top 10 does not change. Neumann, the only rated team to fall last week, is not penalized for its loss to Wahoo. Adams Central’s game at Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg playing host to Ogallala have a chance to shake up things next week.
Class C-2
1. BRLD (7-0) | 1 | at Archbishop Bergan
2. Oakland-Craig (7-0) | 2 | at Yutan
3. St. Paul (7-0) | 3 | Centura
4. Sutton (6-1) | 5 | at Superior
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-1) | 7 | at Hastings SC
6. Battle Creek (6-1) | 8 | at Hartington CC
7. Aquinas (5-2) | 4 | at Twin River
8. Centennial (4-3) | 10 | David City
9. North Bend Central (6-1) | - | Shelby-RC
10. Shelby-Rising City (6-1) | 6 | at North Bend Central
Contenders: Hartington CC, Archbishop Bergan, Wilber-Clatonia.
Comments: The battle for the District 4 title jumbled the ratings with North Bend Central’s win over Aquinas and Centennial’s victory over Shelby-Rising City. All four teams are at 2-1 in district play coming into this week when Shelby-Rising City visits North Bend Central. Oakland-Craig, which hosts BRLD in its final regular-season game, made a statement Friday night with its 52-0 win over previously unbeaten Archbishop Bergan.
Class D-1
1. Howells-Dodge (6-0) | 1 | at Laurel-C-C
2. Wakefield (5-1) | 2 | at Winnebago
3. Elm Creek (6-0) | 4 | at Ansley-Litchfield
4. BDS (6-0) | 5 | at Cross County
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-0) | 7 | Cambridge
6. Elmwood-Murdock (5-1) | 8 | at Brownell-Talbot
7. Cambridge (6-0) | 8 | at Dundy Co.-Stratton
8. Wisner-Pilger (6-0) | 10 | at Omaha Nation
9. Lutheran High NE (4-2) | - | at Madison
10. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) | - | Elkhorn Valley
Contenders: Sutherland, Ravenna, Fullerton, Creighton, Burwell, Arcadia-Loup City.
Comments: Creighton and Burwell are gone after losses to North Central and Arcadia-Loup City, respectively. Those setbacks allow Lutheran High Northeast (losses to No. 1 Howells-Dodge and No. 2 Wakefield) and Neligh-Oakdale (loss to Howells-Dodge) to move in. The Cambridge-at-Dundy County-Stratton matchup is a battle of unbeaten teams that will likely shake up next week’s ratings. Sutherland (6-0) is a strong contender, but it’s sailed through a schedule in which every opponent so far is either at .500 or below.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (6-0) | 1 | at Riverside
2. Falls City SH (6-0) | 2 | at Pawnee City
3. Bloomfield (6-0) | 3 | at Wynot
4. Johnson-Brock (5-1) | 4 | Meridian
5. Kenesaw (5-1) | 5 | Blue Hill
6. Central Valley (6-0) | 6 | at CWCE
7. Plainview (6-0) | 7 | Winside
8. Sandhills/Thed. (6-0) |8 | at Brady
9. CWCE (6-0) | 9 | Central Valley
10. Garden Co. (7-0) | - | Medicine Valley
Contenders: Lawrence-Nelson, Overton, Riverside, Allen, Axtell, Clarkson/Leigh, Mead.
Comments: The top 10 went undefeated last week, so the order stays the same. There will be at least one less undefeated team by this time next week with Central Valley playing at CWCE.
Six-man
1. Harvard (7-0) | 1 | bye
2. McCool Jct. (7-0) | 2 | at Dorchester
3. Humphrey/LHF (5-1) | 3 | St. Edward
4. Sioux County (6-0) | 4 | at Cody-Kilgore
5. Creek Valley (6-0) | 5 | at South Platte
6. Cody-Kilgore (6-0) | 6 | Sioux County
7. Sterling (3-3) | - | at Lewiston
8. Arthur County (4-2) | - | Crawford
9. Crawford (4-2) | - | at Arthur County
10. McPherson Co./Stapleton (3-3) | 7 | at Maywood/HC
Contenders: Heartland Lutheran, Eustis-Farnam, Maywood-Hayes Center, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Comments: Another turbulent week with McPherson County/Stapleton losing three spots after getting blown out by Sioux County and Eustis-Farnam beating defending state champion Wilcox-Hildreth by 52. The top six could change next week with undefeated Sioux County and Cody-Kilgore playing each other Friday.