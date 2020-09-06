Prep football ratings, 9/7

Class A

Comments: Undefeated starts by East and Gretna moves the duo into the top 10, while going 0-2 causes Kearney and Millard North to exit. Expect those bottom two spots to change frequently. Saturday was a reminder how tenuous high school football is this season and how quickly things can change with just a single COVID-19 positive case on a team. Creighton Prep was forced into quarantine, meaning the Junior Jays’ game with No. 1 Bellevue West on Thursday is canceled. Creighton Prep plays at Southeast on Sept. 18, and the status of that game is unchanged at least for now. The Thunderbirds were working over the weekend to replace the Creighton Prep contest as several Iowa schools are also open this week, including the No. 5 team in Class 4A, Southeast Polk.