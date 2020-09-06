Prep football ratings, 9/7

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1 | TBA
2. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 2 | Papillion-La Vista
3. Millard South (2-0) | 3 | vs. Millard West
4. Elkhorn South (1-1) | 4 | at Millard North
5. Millard West (1-1) | 5 | vs. Millard South
6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) | 6 | Grand Island
7. Creighton Prep (1-1) | 7 | Bye (COVID)
8. Grand Island (1-0) | 8 | at L. Southeast
9. Lincoln East (2-0) | - | Norfolk
10. Gretna (2-0) | - | at Papio. South
Contenders: Millard North, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Columbus, North Platte.
Comments: Undefeated starts by East and Gretna moves the duo into the top 10, while going 0-2 causes Kearney and Millard North to exit. Expect those bottom two spots to change frequently. Saturday was a reminder how tenuous high school football is this season and how quickly things can change with just a single COVID-19 positive case on a team. Creighton Prep was forced into quarantine, meaning the Junior Jays’ game with No. 1 Bellevue West on Thursday is canceled. Creighton Prep plays at Southeast on Sept. 18, and the status of that game is unchanged at least for now. The Thunderbirds were working over the weekend to replace the Creighton Prep contest as several Iowa schools are also open this week, including the No. 5 team in Class 4A, Southeast Polk.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Waverly (2-0) | 2 | at Elkhorn
2. Norris (2-0) | 3 | Bennington
3. Hastings (3-0) | 4 | Gering
4. Bennington (2-0) | 5 | at Norris
5. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 1 | O. Gross
6. Elkhorn (1-1) | 6 | Waverly
7. McCook (0-1) | 7 | at York
8. Northwest (1-1) | 10 | Alliance
9. York (2-0) | - | McCook
10. Seward (2-0) | - | at Crete
Contenders: Aurora, Scottsbluff, Plattsmouth.
Comments: Waverly moves to No. 1 after handing two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt its first loss since the 2017 Class B state championship game. A 39-point home loss to Hastings dropped Scottsbluff to 0-2 and out of ratings. Aurora is also out after an 0-2 start and a 13-point setback to Bennington last week. Crete was unable to play McCook Friday because of COVID-19, which could also put the Cardinals’ rivalry game against Seward this Friday in jeopardy.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (2-0) | 5 | Minden
2. Wahoo (1-1) | 1 | at Boys Town
3. Pierce (2-0) | 2 | North Bend Central
4. Wayne (2-0) | 3 | Col. Lakeview
5. Kearney Catholic (2-0) | 4 | St. Paul
6. St. Paul (1-1) | 6 | at Kearney Cath.
7. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 7 | Arlington
8. North Bend Central (2-0) | 8 | at Pierce
9. Cozad (2-0) | - | at Sidney
10. Mitchell (2-0) | - | at Gordon-Rushville
Contenders: West Point-Beemer, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Auburn, Louisville, Ogallala, Lincoln Christian.
Comments: Adams Central is the new No. 1 after shocking defending state champion Wahoo by 17 points on the road. West Point-Beemer and Columbus Lakeview are both gone after losses to Wayne and Pierce, respectively, and Cozad and Mitchell move in to take their place.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) | 1 | at Crofton
2. Aquinas (2-0) | 2 | Col. Scotus
3. Ord (2-0) | 3 | at Norfolk Cath.
4. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) | 7 | at L. Lutheran
5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) | 8 | Superior
6. Sutton (1-1) | 4 | at Fairbury
7. Bisihop Neumann (1-1) | 10 | at Doniphan-Trum.
8. Centennial (1-1) |5 | at Grand Island CC
9. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) | 6 | Ord
10. Hartington CC (2-0) | - | Tekamah-Herman
Contenders: Yutan, Bridgeport, Lincoln Lutheran, North Platte St. Pat’s, Gibbon.
Comments: Aquinas’ convincing win at Centennial, Wilber-Clatonia’s one-point win over Sutton, Archbishop Bergan’s lopsided 41-point victory over GICC and Lincoln Lutheran’s loss to rival Lincoln Christian explain this week’s changes. Oakland-Craig and Aquinas appear headed for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in week 5 on Sept. 25.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (3-0) | 1 | Howells-Dodge
2. Burwell (2-0) | 2 | Neligh-Oakdale
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | 3 | at Perkins Co.
4. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 4 | at Cross County
5. Clarkson/Leigh (1-1) | 5 | East Butler
6. Tri County (2-0) | 6 | Elmwood-Murdock
7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) | 8 | at Burwell
8. Wakefield (2-0) | 9 | Stanton
9. Amherst (2-0) | - | at Elm Creek
10. Elkhorn Valley (2-0) | - | Wisner-Pilger
Contenders: Stanton, Ravenna, Elm Creek, North Central, EMF, Guardian Angels CC, Heartland, Thayer Central, Perkins County.
Comments: Amherst’s win over previous No. 7 Cambridge and Elkhorn Valley’s conquest of former No. 10 North Central account for this week’s changes.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Falls City SH (2-0) | 1 | BDS
2. BDS (2-0) | 2 | at Falls City SH
3. Osceola (2-0) | 3 | Mead
4. Humphrey SF (2-0) | 4 | at Palmer
5. Central Valley (2-0) | 5 | Twin Loup
6. Kenesaw (2-0) | 6 | at Fullerton
7. Pleasanton (2-0) | 8 | at Overton
8. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) | 9 | Hyannis
9. Creighton (2-0) | - | at Plainview
10. St. Mary’s (2-0) | - | at Walthill
Contenders: Wynot, Bloomfield, Medicine Valley, Fullerton, Pender, Winside, Osmond, Sandhills Valley, Johnson-Brock.
Comments: Wynot’s win over Bloomfield knocks the Bees out of the top 10. Johnson-Brock moves to contender status after a 48-point setback to BDS, which visits No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (2-0) | 1 | Pawnee City
2. Arthur County (2-0) | 2 | at Hays Springs
3. Spalding Academy (2-0) | 3 | at S-E-M
4. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 4 | at Santee
5. Paxton (1-1) | - | at Arthur County
6. Creek Valley (1-1) | 2 | Sioux County
7. Red Cloud (2-0) | 7 | Southwest
8. Sterling (2-0) | 8 | at Parkview Christian
9. Harvard (0-2) | 5 | at St. Edward
10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 10 | Sterling
Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Potter-Dix, Franklin.
Comments: McCool Junction solidified its No. 1 ranking by avenging its loss to Harvard in last year’s state championship game. Paxton leaps into the top 10 after a win over Creek Valley. Arthur County is rewarded for it victory against Cody-Kilgore, while Heartland Lutheran drops out for losing to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!