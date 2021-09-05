Prep football ratings, 9/6

Gretna is the big riser thanks to a 31-8 win over Omaha Central in which quarterback Zane Flores showcased his talent. Creighton Prep also proved it belongs in the top 10 with a 30-3 blowout of Papillion-La Vista, headlined by the Junior Jays’ stingy defense. Behind Vince Genatone, North Platte has picked up a pair of impressive wins to start the season, with a road trip to Kearney up this week. Papillion-La Vista South’s comeback win over Lincoln East drops the Spartans to 10th, and each of the contenders also have a case for that final spot.

Comments: Both Omaha Skutt and Waverly brought their best to Friday’s double-overtime thriller, and the Vikings remain in third despite the loss. Waverly quarterback Cole Murray suffered a leg injury late in the game, and is expected to miss several weeks. Bennington’s Dylan Mostek is making a strong case that he’s the state’s best running back after he put up over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games against top-10 opponents. If the Badgers and Skutt can take care of business next week, a top-two showdown awaits on Sept. 17. Elkhorn, Plattsmouth and Norris ran away with strong victories over winless opponents, while York, Beatrice and Seward make their first ratings appearance. The time is now for Aurora to kick its season into gear.