Prep football ratings, 9/6

While there are no new No. 1 teams this week, at least one new team enters the ratings in all seven classes. A top tier of teams is starting to develop in Class A and C-2, while Class B and C-1 continue to shuffle around every week.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (2-0) | 1
2. Millard South (2-0) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 3
4. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) | 5
5. Elkhorn South (1-1) | 4
6. Gretna (2-0) | -
7. Creighton Prep (1-1) |10
8. North Platte (2-0) | -
9. Omaha Burke (1-1) | 8
10. Lincoln East (1-1) | 6
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Kearney, Millard West.
Comments: Millard South’s 33-7 win over Elkhorn South confirmed that the Patriots are right up there with Bellevue West at the top of Class A, while the loss drops the Storm to fifth. It’s looking like the top three teams — Bellevue West, Millard South and Omaha Westside — might be in a tier of their own. It remains to be seen whether Lincoln Southeast can break into that upper echelon, but the Knights took care of business in a rivalry game last week.
Gretna is the big riser thanks to a 31-8 win over Omaha Central in which quarterback Zane Flores showcased his talent. Creighton Prep also proved it belongs in the top 10 with a 30-3 blowout of Papillion-La Vista, headlined by the Junior Jays’ stingy defense. Behind Vince Genatone, North Platte has picked up a pair of impressive wins to start the season, with a road trip to Kearney up this week. Papillion-La Vista South’s comeback win over Lincoln East drops the Spartans to 10th, and each of the contenders also have a case for that final spot.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (2-0) | 1
2. Bennington (2-0) | 2
3. Waverly (1-1) | 3
4. Elkhorn (2-0) | 4
5. Plattsmouth (2-0) | 6
6. Norris (1-1) | 7
7. York (2-0) | -
8. Aurora (0-2) | 5
9. Beatrice (2-0) | -
10. Seward (2-0) | -
Contenders: Northwest, Scottsbluff, Crete, Blair.
Comments: Both Omaha Skutt and Waverly brought their best to Friday’s double-overtime thriller, and the Vikings remain in third despite the loss. Waverly quarterback Cole Murray suffered a leg injury late in the game, and is expected to miss several weeks. Bennington’s Dylan Mostek is making a strong case that he’s the state’s best running back after he put up over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games against top-10 opponents. If the Badgers and Skutt can take care of business next week, a top-two showdown awaits on Sept. 17. Elkhorn, Plattsmouth and Norris ran away with strong victories over winless opponents, while York, Beatrice and Seward make their first ratings appearance. The time is now for Aurora to kick its season into gear.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt — and its 'will not to lose' — prevails in double-OT thriller against No. 3 Waverly
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Pierce (2-0) | 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 3
3. Kearney Catholic (2-0) | 4
4. Columbus Lakeview (1-1) | 5
5. Columbus Scotus (2-0) | 6
6. Wahoo (1-1) | 8
7. Adams Central (1-1) | 2
8. Battle Creek (2-0) | 10
9. Broken Bow (2-0) | -
10. Auburn (1-1) | -
Contenders: Lincoln Christian, Platteview, Boone Central, Cozad, Raymond Central.
Comments: Columbus Lakeview’s effort in a 28-27 loss to No. 1 Pierce was so good that the Vikings move up a spot despite the narrow defeat. Wahoo’s close win over Adams Central in a defensive showdown moves the Warriors to sixth, with Columbus Scotus rising as well due to its head-to-head win. Battle Creek now has a pair of impressive wins over Central City and Hartington CC, while Broken Bow’s defense is one of the best in Class C-1 with just six points allowed per game.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) | 1
2. Aquinas (2-0) | 2
3. Oakland-Craig (2-0) | 3
4. Ord (2-0) | 4
5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) | 9
6. Yutan (1-1) | 6
7. Sutton (1-1) | 5
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) | 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran (2-0) | -
10. Crofton (2-0) | -
Contenders: Hartington CC, North Platte St. Pat’s, Centennial.
Comments: The top four remains unchanged as each team continued their unbeaten start, and it’ll take quite an effort to take down any of those teams. However, all four face ranked competition this week. Wilber-Clatonia takes Sutton’s spot in fifth thanks to its 36-22 win, and Lincoln Lutheran joins the ratings after a strong rivalry game win over Lincoln Christian. The Warriors have a road date against Archbishop Bergan next week.
Lincoln Lutheran reclaims Spirit Sword, takes down Lincoln Christian through the air: 'This is amazing'
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (2-0) | 1
2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 2
3. Lourdes CC (2-0) | 3
4. Cross County (3-0) | 4
5. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 5
6. Stanton (2-0) | 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) | 7
8. Lutheran High NE (2-0) | 9
9. Weeping Water (2-0) | -
10. Laurel-C-C (2-1) | 10
Contenders: Bertrand, Guardian Angels CC, Anselmo-Merna, Clarkson/Leigh, Tri County.
Comments: Few changes in Class D-1 this week as each of the top seven teams remains unbeaten. Contender Bertrand gave No. 2 Dundy Co.-Stratton a very tough test last week, though, in a 28-20 contest. Weeping Water joins the ratings thanks to a win over Tri County, and a pair of top-10 matchups in Cross County vs. Howells-Dodge and Burwell vs. Neligh-Oakdale could lead to some movement next week.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) | 1
2. Kenesaw (2-0) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (2-0) | 5
4. Falls City SH (1-1) | 4
5. St. Mary’s (2-0) | 6
6. Johnson-Brock (2-0) | -
7. BDS (1-1) | 3
8. Pleasanton (2-0) | 7
9. Fullerton (2-0) | 8
10. Bloomfield (2-0) | 9
Contenders: Riverside, Central Valley, Winside, Hyannis, Mullen.
Comments: Winning streaks have to end sometime, and a run of 50-straight wins in regular-season games for BDS ended with a 32-30 loss to Johnson-Brock, which joins the ratings in sixth. Falls City Sacred Heart bounced back from its season-opening loss, and the Humphrey St. Francis offense continues to impress.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (2-0) | 1
2. Sterling (2-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (2-0) | 3
4. McCool Junction (1-0) | 5
5. Arthur County (1-1) | 4
6. Red Cloud (2-0) | 7
7. Franklin (1-0) | 8
8. Silver Lake (2-0) | -
9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) | 9
10. Paxton (1-1) | -
Contenders: Spalding Academy, Hay Springs, Parkview Christian, Sioux County.
Comments: Cody-Kilgore flexed its strength as the top six-man team in the state with a 77-33 win, which drops Arthur County one spot. McCool Junction and Franklin put together winning efforts in their season-openers, while Silver Lake’s 44-28 win over Spalding Academy showed it is worthy of a top-10 rating as well.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7