Prep football ratings, 9/5

Another week down, another week that the No. 1s took care of business. Chris Basnett takes a look at the prep football landscape so far.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 1 | Grand Island, W, 37-13

2. Gretna (2-0) | 2 | Omaha Central, W, 56-0

3. Bell. West (3-0) | 3 | Omaha Burke, W, 60-13

4. Elkhorn South (2-0) | 4 | Millard South, W, 31-28

5. Millard South (1-1) | 5 | Elkhorn South, L, 31-28

6. Creighton Prep (1-2) | 6 | Millard North, W, 35-14

7. Omaha North (1-1) | 7 | Millard West, W, 14-13

8. Papillion-La Vista South (3-0) | 9 | Papillon-La Vista, W, 35-19

9. Kearney (2-0) | – | Fremont, W, 49-21

10. Lincoln East (1-1) | – | Lincoln Southeast, W, 21-14

Contenders: Norfolk, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North.

Comments: Six of the top seven in last week’s rankings won, with the only loss being No. 5 Millard South’s three-point defeat at the hands of No. 4 Elkhorn South. Kearney moves in after blowing out Fremont, and Lincoln East edges unbeaten Norfolk for No. 10 thanks to its one-score loss to the Bearcats in Week 1, and beating previous No. 10 Lincoln Southeast without Malachi Coleman on Friday.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (2-0) | 1 | Plattsmouth, W, 38-0

2. Scottsbluff (1-1) | 2 | North Platte, L, 21-14

3. Elkhorn (2-0) | 4 | Norris, W, 21-7

4. Omaha Gross (2-0) | 6 | Omaha Westview, W, 63-14

5. Waverly (1-1) | 5 | Beatrice, W, 28-21

6. Blair (2-0) | 7 | Omaha Buena Vista, W, forfeit

7. York (2-0) | 8 | Hastings, W, 24-0

8. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 3 | GI Northwest, W, 21-16

9. Lincoln Pius X (1-1) | 10 | Seward, W, 21-14

10. Seward (1-1) | 6 | Pius X, L, 21-14

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Norris, GI Northwest, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Scottsbluff isn’t penalized for its loss to North Platte after the Class A Bulldogs scored with eight seconds left to win 21-14. The only changes come at the bottom of the rankings after Pius X beat previous No. 6 Seward. Third-year program Elkhorn North is knocking on the door after outscoring its first two opponents a combined 98-0.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (2-0) | 1 | Boone Central, W, 34-13

2. Pierce (2-0) | 2 | Scotus, W, 45-7

3. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 3 | Wahoo, W, 20-0

4. McCook (2-0) | 4 | Gothenburg, W, 38-14

5. Adams Central (2-0) | 7 | Holdrege, W, 30-7

6. Omaha Roncalli (2-0) | 8 | Nebraska City, W, 50-20

7. Boone Central (1-1) | 5 | Aurora, L, 34-13

8. Scotus CC (1-1) | 6 | Pierce, L, 45-7

9. Auburn (2-0) | 10 | LV-SS, W, 42-13

10. Chadron (2-0) | – | Gering, W, 41-20

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Platteview, Wahoo, Syracuse, Broken Bow.

Comments: Aurora and Pierce being so strong skew everything in this class. For instance, what to do with a quality Boone Central team after the Huskies downed the Cardinals 34-13? Or Scotus, which Pierce handled easily? The Bluejays have outscored their first two opponents 83-14. Ashland-Greenwood tries to upset the apple cart this Friday when it hosts Aurora.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0) | 1 | Ord, W, 35-14

2. Battle Creek (2-0) | 3 | David City, W, 42-13

3. Archbishop Bergan (1-1) | 4 | Ponca, W, 26-13

4. Hastings SC (2-0) | 5 | Amherst, W, 35-0

5. Hartington CC (2-0) | 6 | Aquinas, W, 33-3

6. Ord (1-1) | 2 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 35-14

7. Malcolm (2-0) | 7 | Raymond Central, W, 38-14

8. Kearney Cath. (2-0) | 8 | Hershey, W, 31-7

9. Yutan (1-1) | 10 | Tri County, W, 41-0

10. Bishop Neumann (2-0) | – | Lincoln Lutheran, W, 42-21

Contenders: Mitchell, Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia.

Comments: Big statement for Norfolk Catholic, going on the road and opening up a 28-7 halftime lead on previous No. 2 Ord. The Chanticleers have to recover quickly with a trip to new No. 2 Battle Creek on deck. St. Cecilia has won each of its first two games 35-0. The next month or so in this class is going to be really fun.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (2-0) | 1 | Hi-Line, W, 56-16

2. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Brownell Talbot, W, 74-16

3. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) | 9 | Freeman, W, 76-20

4. Stanton (2-0) | 5 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 54-6

5. Clarkson-Leigh (2-0) | 6 | Pender, W, 66-36

6. Palmyra (2-0) | 10 | Lourdes CC, W, 60-22

7. Thayer Central (2-0) | – | Sutton, W, 54-16

8. Laurel-C-C (2-0) | – | Wisner-Pilger, W, 22-16

9. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1) | – | GACC, W, 58-14

10. Wisner-Pilger (1-1) | 7 | LCC, L, 22-16

Contenders: Crofton, Lutheran High Northeast, Pender, Arapahoe, Riverside.

Comments: More churn in this class after teams 6-10 are all beaten, three of them in blowouts. The top five, however, look very stout no matter what order you want to put them in. Elmwood-Murdock proved last week’s 95-point outburst against Falls City Sacred Heart was no fluke by putting 76 more on Freeman.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 1 | Fullerton, W, 58-16

2. Elgin-Pope John (2-0) | 2 | Osmond, W, 46-22

3. Hitchcock Co. (2-0) | 5 | Sandhills-Thedford, W, 44-0

4. Kenesaw (2-0) | 4 | Giltner, W, 42-6

5. Osceola (2-0) | 6 | Humphrey/LHF, W, 62-8

6. BDS (2-0) | 7 | Superior, W, 50-21

7. Bloomfield (2-0) | 10 | Crofton, W, 28-10

8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 9 | Perkins Co. W, 54-14

9. Sandhills-Thedford (1-1) | 3 | Hitchcock Co., L, 44-0

10. Johnson-Brock (2-0) | – | Weeping Water, W, 56-22

Contenders: Wynot, Twin Loup, Nebraska Lutheran, Burwell, Falls City Sacred Heart.

Comments: Hitchcock County established itself as a contender out west with a shutout of former No. 3 Sandhills-Thedford, ending the Knights’ 27-game regular-season winning streak. Bloomfield renewed its rivalry with Crofton and promptly beat the D-1 Warriors by three scores. Johnson-Brock moves in after pasting Weeping Water for its second road win in as many weeks.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (2-0) | 1 | Crawford, W, 91-6

2. Arthur Co. (2-0) | 5 | Cody-Kilgore, W, 48-20

3. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 4 | Hampton, W, 46-6

4. S-E-M (2-0) | 6 | Stuart, W, 46-6

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 2 | Arthur Co., L, 48-20

6. Wallace (0-1) | 3 | Bye

7. Sterling (2-0) | 7 | St. Edward, W, 40-33

8. Red Cloud (1-0) | 8 | Meridian, W, 63-14

9. Pawnee City (1-0) | 9 | Franklin, W, 48-7

10. Hay Springs (1-0) | 10 | Bye

Contenders: Sioux Co., Wilcox-Hildreth, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Point spread in Potter-Dix’s first two games: 176-12. Coyotes look like the class of six-man so far, though a ranked matchup against Hay Springs awaits this week. Cody-Kilgore drops after the loss to Arthur County, and despite not playing, Wallace drops with the Cowboys after losing to them in Week 1. No. 3 Parkview Christian hosts No. 4 S-E-M on Friday.