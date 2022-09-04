 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
topical

Prep football ratings, 9/5

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln High vs. Omaha Northwest, 9.2

Lincoln High's Zion Jenkins (3) runs past Omaha Northwest's Sheldon Henderson (2) on Friday at Beechner Complex.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

Another week down, another week that the No. 1s took care of business. Chris Basnett takes a look at the prep football landscape so far.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 1 | Grand Island, W, 37-13

2. Gretna (2-0) | 2 | Omaha Central, W, 56-0

3. Bell. West (3-0) | 3 | Omaha Burke, W, 60-13

4. Elkhorn South (2-0) | 4 | Millard South, W, 31-28

5. Millard South (1-1) | 5 | Elkhorn South, L, 31-28

6. Creighton Prep (1-2) | 6 | Millard North, W, 35-14

7. Omaha North (1-1) | 7 | Millard West, W, 14-13

People are also reading…

8. Papillion-La Vista South (3-0) | 9 | Papillon-La Vista, W, 35-19

9. Kearney (2-0) | – | Fremont, W, 49-21

10. Lincoln East (1-1) | – | Lincoln Southeast, W, 21-14

Contenders: Norfolk, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North.

Comments: Six of the top seven in last week’s rankings won, with the only loss being No. 5 Millard South’s three-point defeat at the hands of No. 4 Elkhorn South. Kearney moves in after blowing out Fremont, and Lincoln East edges unbeaten Norfolk for No. 10 thanks to its one-score loss to the Bearcats in Week 1, and beating previous No. 10 Lincoln Southeast without Malachi Coleman on Friday.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (2-0) | 1 | Plattsmouth, W, 38-0

2. Scottsbluff (1-1) | 2 | North Platte, L, 21-14

3. Elkhorn (2-0) | 4 | Norris, W, 21-7

4. Omaha Gross (2-0) | 6 | Omaha Westview, W, 63-14

5. Waverly (1-1) | 5 | Beatrice, W, 28-21

6. Blair (2-0) | 7 | Omaha Buena Vista, W, forfeit

7. York (2-0) | 8 | Hastings, W, 24-0

8. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 3 | GI Northwest, W, 21-16

9. Lincoln Pius X (1-1) | 10 | Seward, W, 21-14

10. Seward (1-1) | 6 | Pius X, L, 21-14

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Norris, GI Northwest, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Scottsbluff isn’t penalized for its loss to North Platte after the Class A Bulldogs scored with eight seconds left to win 21-14. The only changes come at the bottom of the rankings after Pius X beat previous No. 6 Seward. Third-year program Elkhorn North is knocking on the door after outscoring its first two opponents a combined 98-0.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (2-0) | 1 | Boone Central, W, 34-13

2. Pierce (2-0) | 2 | Scotus, W, 45-7

3. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 3 | Wahoo, W, 20-0

4. McCook (2-0) | 4 | Gothenburg, W, 38-14

5. Adams Central (2-0) | 7 | Holdrege, W, 30-7

6. Omaha Roncalli (2-0) | 8 | Nebraska City, W, 50-20

7. Boone Central (1-1) | 5 | Aurora, L, 34-13

8. Scotus CC (1-1) | 6 | Pierce, L, 45-7

9. Auburn (2-0) | 10 | LV-SS, W, 42-13

10. Chadron (2-0) | – | Gering, W, 41-20

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Platteview, Wahoo, Syracuse, Broken Bow.

Comments: Aurora and Pierce being so strong skew everything in this class. For instance, what to do with a quality Boone Central team after the Huskies downed the Cardinals 34-13? Or Scotus, which Pierce handled easily? The Bluejays have outscored their first two opponents 83-14. Ashland-Greenwood tries to upset the apple cart this Friday when it hosts Aurora.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0) | 1 | Ord, W, 35-14

2. Battle Creek (2-0) | 3 | David City, W, 42-13

3. Archbishop Bergan (1-1) | 4 | Ponca, W, 26-13

4. Hastings SC (2-0) | 5 | Amherst, W, 35-0

5. Hartington CC (2-0) | 6 | Aquinas, W, 33-3

6. Ord (1-1) | 2 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 35-14

7. Malcolm (2-0) | 7 | Raymond Central, W, 38-14

8. Kearney Cath. (2-0) | 8 | Hershey, W, 31-7

9. Yutan (1-1) | 10 | Tri County, W, 41-0

10. Bishop Neumann (2-0) | – | Lincoln Lutheran, W, 42-21

Contenders: Mitchell, Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia.

Comments: Big statement for Norfolk Catholic, going on the road and opening up a 28-7 halftime lead on previous No. 2 Ord. The Chanticleers have to recover quickly with a trip to new No. 2 Battle Creek on deck. St. Cecilia has won each of its first two games 35-0. The next month or so in this class is going to be really fun.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (2-0) | 1 | Hi-Line, W, 56-16

2. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Brownell Talbot, W, 74-16

3. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) | 9 | Freeman, W, 76-20

4. Stanton (2-0) | 5 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 54-6

5. Clarkson-Leigh (2-0) | 6 | Pender, W, 66-36

6. Palmyra (2-0) | 10 | Lourdes CC, W, 60-22

7. Thayer Central (2-0) | – | Sutton, W, 54-16

8. Laurel-C-C (2-0) | – | Wisner-Pilger, W, 22-16

9. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1) | – | GACC, W, 58-14

10. Wisner-Pilger (1-1) | 7 | LCC, L, 22-16

Contenders: Crofton, Lutheran High Northeast, Pender, Arapahoe, Riverside.

Comments: More churn in this class after teams 6-10 are all beaten, three of them in blowouts. The top five, however, look very stout no matter what order you want to put them in. Elmwood-Murdock proved last week’s 95-point outburst against Falls City Sacred Heart was no fluke by putting 76 more on Freeman.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 1 | Fullerton, W, 58-16

2. Elgin-Pope John (2-0) | 2 | Osmond, W, 46-22

3. Hitchcock Co. (2-0) | 5 | Sandhills-Thedford, W, 44-0

4. Kenesaw (2-0) | 4 | Giltner, W, 42-6

5. Osceola (2-0) | 6 | Humphrey/LHF, W, 62-8

6. BDS (2-0) | 7 | Superior, W, 50-21

7. Bloomfield (2-0) | 10 | Crofton, W, 28-10

8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 9 | Perkins Co. W, 54-14

9. Sandhills-Thedford (1-1) | 3 | Hitchcock Co., L, 44-0

10. Johnson-Brock (2-0) | – | Weeping Water, W, 56-22

Contenders: Wynot, Twin Loup, Nebraska Lutheran, Burwell, Falls City Sacred Heart.

Comments: Hitchcock County established itself as a contender out west with a shutout of former No. 3 Sandhills-Thedford, ending the Knights’ 27-game regular-season winning streak. Bloomfield renewed its rivalry with Crofton and promptly beat the D-1 Warriors by three scores. Johnson-Brock moves in after pasting Weeping Water for its second road win in as many weeks.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (2-0) | 1 | Crawford, W, 91-6

2. Arthur Co. (2-0) | 5 | Cody-Kilgore, W, 48-20

3. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 4 | Hampton, W, 46-6

4. S-E-M (2-0) | 6 | Stuart, W, 46-6

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 2 | Arthur Co., L, 48-20

6. Wallace (0-1) | 3 | Bye

7. Sterling (2-0) | 7 | St. Edward, W, 40-33

8. Red Cloud (1-0) | 8 | Meridian, W, 63-14

9. Pawnee City (1-0) | 9 | Franklin, W, 48-7

10. Hay Springs (1-0) | 10 | Bye

Contenders: Sioux Co., Wilcox-Hildreth, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Point spread in Potter-Dix’s first two games: 176-12. Coyotes look like the class of six-man so far, though a ranked matchup against Hay Springs awaits this week. Cody-Kilgore drops after the loss to Arthur County, and despite not playing, Wallace drops with the Cowboys after losing to them in Week 1. No. 3 Parkview Christian hosts No. 4 S-E-M on Friday.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News