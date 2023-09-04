Boone Central's rout in C-1 and a pair of Wahoo teams rising to No. 2 in their classes highlight this week's prep football ratings.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 1 | Grand Island, W, 45-7

2. Millard South (2-0) | 4 | Elkhorn South, W, 33-0

3. Papillion-La Vista (2-0) | 5 | Papio South, W, 28-7

4. Gretna (2-0) | 6 | Omaha Central, W, 48-28

5. Elkhorn South (1-1) | 2 | Millard South, L, 33-0

6. Millard West (1-1) | NR | Omaha North, W, 19-16

7. Omaha North (1-1) | 3 | Millard West, L, 19-16

8. Grand Island (1-1) | 7 | Omaha Westside, L, 45-7

9. Kearney (2-0) | 8 | Fremont, W, 41-7

10. Bellevue West (2-1) | 9 | Omaha Burke, W, 41-28

Contenders: Papio South, Millard North, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Millard South is the latest team to try on the No. 2 ranking for size after routing previous No. 2 Elkhorn. That was just the start of shuffling this week. Papillon-La Vista rises to No. 3 after knocking off cross-town rival Papio South, and Millard West jumps in at No. 6 after downing previous No. 3 Omaha North and losing to Millard South by one point to start the season. The scoring margin for Omaha Westside against two ranked teams to start the season stands at 92-7.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (2-0) | 1 | Plattsmouth, W, 28-20

2. Elkhorn North (2-0) | 2 | Lincoln Northwest, W, 48-13

3. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 3 | GI Northwest, W, 30-14

4. Waverly (2-0) | 4 | Beatrice, W, 42-0

5. Scottsbluff (2-0) | 5 | North Platte, W, 24-21

6. York (2-0) | 6 | Hastings, W, 21-0

7. Elkhorn (1-1) | 7 | Norris, W, 26-24

8. Seward (2-0) | 8 | Lincoln Pius X, W, 20-13

9. Plattsmouth (1-1) | 10 | Bennington, L, 28-20

10. Omaha Gross (2-0) | NR | Omaha Westview, W, 28-0

Contenders: Norris, Lincoln Pius X, Blair, Grand Island Northwest.

Comments: The top eight teams all win and hold their spots. Waverly had a second straight strong performance, holding Beatrice to just 16 total yards in a shutout win. Plattsmouth trailed Bennington 21-0 in the first quarter before rallying to make it a game late. Defending state runner-up Omaha Gross moves in at No. 10 after a 2-0 start during which it has outscored its opponents 63-16.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Boone Central (2-0) | 1 | Aurora, W, 42-7

2. Wahoo (2-0) | 6 | Ashland-Greenwood, W, 28-21

3. Omaha Roncalli (2-0) | 4 | Nebraska City, W, 35-0

4. Ashland-Greenwood (1-1) | 3 | Wahoo, L, 28-21

5. Aurora (1-1) | 2 | Boone Central, L, 42-7

6. Pierce (1-1) | 7 | Scotus Central Catholic, W, 28-20

7. Gothenburg (2-0) | NR | McCook, W, 20-14

8. McCook (1-1) | 5 | Gothenburg, L, 20-14

9. Adams Central (2-0) | 8 | Holdrege, W, 14-0

10. Chadron (2-0) | 10 | Gering, W, 22-6

Contenders: Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Douglas Co. West, Sidney, Cozad.

Comments: Statement win for Boone Central, which dominated the second half to send Aurora to its first regular-season loss to a C-1 opponent since 2019. Wahoo makes the jump to No. 2 after knocking off No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood one week after downing defending champion Pierce. Nos. 2, 3, and 5 all lost Friday allowing for some shuffling. Gothenburg enters after going on the road to knock off McCook, which is no easy task. The Swedes host fellow unbeaten Adams Central this week.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0) | 1 | Ord, W, 31-14

2. Bishop Neumann (2-0) | 3 | Lincoln Lutheran, W, 62-10

3. Battle Creek (2-0) | 4 | David City, W, 47-0

4. Ord (1-1) | 2 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 31-14

5. Oakland-Craig (1-1) | 5 | Fort Calhoun, W, 22-20

6. Malcolm (2-0) | 6 | Raymond Central, W, 49-13

7. Hastings St. Cecilia (2-0) | 7 | Amherst, W, 19-6

8. Fillmore Central (2-0) | 8 | Milford, W, 30-0

9. Mitchell (2-0) | 9 | Torrington (Wyo.), 39-7

10. Cedar Catholic (2-0) | 10 | Aquinas, W, 25-13

Contenders: Yutan, Wilber-Clatonia, Chase County, Archbishop Bergan, Valentine.

Comments: Impressive showing by the top 10, with the only loss being No. 2 Ord’s defeat at the hands of No. 1 Norfolk Catholic. The teams were tied at 14 at halftime before the Knights pulled away. Ord gets No. 3 Battle Creek this week. Bishop Neumann gives the town of Wahoo a pair of No. 2 teams after dismantling Lincoln Lutheran. The Cavaliers have outscored their first two opponents 117-10 and Husker football/baseball commit Conor Booth is averaging 17 yards per carry. Pretty good.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (3-0) | 1 | Hi-Line, W, 36-32

2. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Omaha Brownell Talbot, W, 98-12

3. Stanton (2-0) | 3 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 62-34

4. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) | 4 | Freeman, W, 48-26

5. Hi-Line (1-1) | 5 | North Platte St. Pat’s, L, 36-32

6. Thayer Central (2-0) | 6 | Sutton, W, 30-12

7. Exeter-Milligan-Friend (2-0) | 8 | McCool Junction, W, 80-34

8. Clarkson-Leigh (1-1) | 9 | Pender, W, 36-29

9. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1) | 10 | GACC, W, 40-24

10. Crofton (2-0) | NR | Bloomfield, W, 16-2

Contenders: Weeping Water, Freeman, Sandy Creek, Crofton, Alma, Ravenna, Lutheran High Northeast, Arapahoe.

Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s scored the last 15 points against Hi-Line to rally for the win, which allows both teams to stay put at their respective rankings. Crofton beat former D-2 No. 2 Bloomfield 16-2 to open the season 2-0 and move into the No. 10 spot, replacing Weeping Water. The Warriors take on No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale this week. Another matchup of 2-0 teams sees Exeter-Milligan-Friend travel to ratings contender Sandy Creek.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 1 | Fullerton, W, 54-20

2. South Loup (2-0) | 3 | Maywood-Hayes Center, W, 54-13

3. Ainsworth (2-0) | 4 | Madison, W, 66-0

4. Wynot (2-0) | 5 | Humphrey St. Francis, W, 14-6

5. Dundy County-Stratton (2-0) | 6 | Perkins Co., W, 34-20

6. Central Valley (2-0) | 7 | High Plains, W, 52-6

7. BDS (2-0) | 8 | Superior, W, 56-0

8. Johnson-Brock (2-0) | NR | Weeping Water, W, 55-6

9. Sandhills-Thedford (2-0) | NR | Hitchcock County, W, 42-20

10. Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0) | 10 | Palmyra, W, 62-26

Contenders: Osceola, Bloomfield, Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis, Lawrence-Nelson.

Comments: Bloomfield goes from No. 2 to unranked after a 16-2 loss to D-1 Crofton. It’s a bit of a tough luck demotion to allow Johnson-Brock, which smacked D-1 Weeping Water 55-6, and Sandhills-Thedford, which beat defending champ Hitchcock County 42-20, to move into the rankings. Osceola, with a pair of lopsided wins, is waiting in the wings to move into the top group.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 1 | Hampton, W, 37-0

2. Potter-Dix (2-0) | 2 | Crawford, W, 69-31

3. Arthur County (2-0) | 6 | Cody-Kilgore, W, 60-54

4. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 3 | Arthur County, L, 60-54

5. Pawnee City (2-0) | 4 | Did not play

6. Red Cloud (1-0) | 5 | Meridian, W, 40-0

7. Shelton (1-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. S-E-M (2-0) | 8 | Stuart, W, 43-27

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) | 10 | Heartland Lutheran, W, 58-8

10. Garden County (1-1) | NR | Paxton, W, 51-50

Contenders: Paxton, Sterling, Southwest, Hampton, Hay Springs.

Comments: Playing its season opener against a squad that had already won two games didn’t phase defending champion Parkview Christian, which shut out previously unbeaten Hampton 37-0 to open its title defense. Another team playing its first game, Red Cloud, also pitched a shutout. Arthur County gets a three-spot bump after beating previous No. 3 Cody-Kilgore by one score. Garden County is back at No. 10 after edging Paxton by one point.

