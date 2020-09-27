Prep football ratings, 9/28

Class A

Comments: It’s becoming more apparent by the week that Bellevue West and Omaha Westside have pulled away from the rest of the field in Class A and a rematch of last year’s title game in Memorial Stadium seems inevitable. Creighton Prep was on the verge of a miracle fourth-quarter comeback against Lincoln Southeast in Week 4, and the Junior Jays were able to finally complete one against Millard West on Friday with their 29-26 win, which causes the teams to flip spots. North Platte (4-0) gets its chance to move into the top 10 this week, hosting Creighton Prep.