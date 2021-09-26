Prep football ratings, 9/27

Lincoln East rises one spot following a commanding win over Lincoln Southeast, which drops out of the top 10 for the first time this season following back-to-back losses. There are many teams in contention for the 10th spot, including a 4-1 Columbus team, but Millard West gets the edge due to the quality of opponents it has faced this season. All three of the Wildcats’ losses have come to top-five opponents, with Lincoln East and Bellevue West up next on their schedule.

Comments: Bennington and Elkhorn both picked up comfortable wins last week and appear destined for another No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash in two weeks’ time. Plattsmouth jumps Omaha Skutt due to its 55-0 win over Crete, but a challenging three-week run of ranked opponents begins now. Senior running back Christian Meneses is averaging over 250 yards per game, and the Blue Devil defense is only allowing 7.6 points per game as well. Beatrice deserves credit for its 35-21 win over Norris, as does Aurora for a commanding victory over York. Scottsbluff rejoins the ratings, and the Bearcats could perhaps be even better than No. 10 — their two losses are to Aurora and a 4-0 team from Fort Morgan, Colorado.