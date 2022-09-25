Prep football ratings, 9/26

Here's a look at Chris Basnett's latest prep football ratings after Week 5 action.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (5-0) | 1 | Norfolk, W, 48-0

2. Gretna (5-0) | 2 | Bellevue East, W, 63-9

3. Kearney (5-0) | 3 | North Platte, W, 21-6

4. Elkhorn South (5-0) | 4 |Omaha Northwest, W, 84-14

5. Bell. West (4-2) | 5 | Omaha South, W, 68-17

6. Omaha North (4-1) | 6 | Omaha Central, W, 40-0

7. Creighton Prep (3-3) | 7 | Omaha Burke, W, 37-0

8. Grand Island (4-1) | 8 | Fremont, W, 38-14

9. Papillion-La Vista South (4-1) | 10 | Bye

10. Lincoln Southeast (3-2) | – | Millard North, W, 56-35

Contenders: Millard North, Millard South, Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East.

Comments: No major changes after nine ranked teams won last week. Lincoln Southeast, winners of three in a row after an 0-2 start, replaces Norfolk, which falls out after a 48-0 loss to No. 1 Omaha Westside. Southeast and Lincoln Southwest meet Friday in a big city matchup, Gretna hosts Bellevue West in what could be one of the shootouts of the season, and Grand Island and Kearney match up in one of the state’s best rivalry games.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (5-0) | 1 | Elkhorn, W, 41-21

2. Scottsbluff (4-1) | 2 | GI Northwest, W, 28-21

3. Omaha Gross (5-0) | 3 | Ralston, W, 49-7

4. Elkhorn (3-2) | 4 | Bennington, L, 41-21

5. Waverly (4-1) | 5 | York, W, 35-7

6. Lincoln Pius X (3-2) | 7 | Crete, W, 41-12

7. Blair (4-1) | 8 | Mount Michael, W, 23-3

8. Seward (4-1) | 9 | Gering, W, 42-7

9. Omaha Skutt (3-2) | 10 | Omaha Buena Vista, W, forfeit

10. York (2-3) | 6 | Waverly, L, 35-7

Contenders: GI Northwest, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Elkhorn stays put after holding Bennington scoreless until the final few minutes of the first half before the Badgers pulled away for their 18th straight win. The Antlers have lost to No. 1 and No. 3. York stays in after running its own gauntlet – consecutive losses to Bennington, Scottsbluff, and Waverly. Scottsbluff has played with fire the last two weeks, holding off York by three points, and getting a late defensive stop to edge Grand Island Northwest by a touchdown on Friday.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (5-0) | 1 | St. Paul, W, 54-13

2. Pierce (5-0) | 2 | Wayne, W, 58-6

3. McCook (5-0) | 3 | Sidney, W, 38-13

4. Ashland-Greenwood (4-1) | 4 | Omaha Concordia, W, 49-0

5. Adams Central (5-0) | 5 | Central City, W, 30-27

6. Boone Central (4-1) | 6 | West Point-Beemer, W, 42-0

7. Scotus CC (4-1) | 7 | Arlington, W, 35-8

8. Lincoln Christian (4-1) | 8 | Nebraska City, W, 62-26

9. Omaha Roncalli (4-1) | 9 | Boys Town, W, 38-7

10. Minden (4-1) | 10 | Holdrege, W, 35-14

Contenders: Platteview, Fairbury, Auburn, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Syracuse, DC West, Broken Bow, Central City.

Comments: No changes after everyone in the top 10 won. Ashland-Greenwood has shut out three of its last four opponents, and gave up just six in its season-opener, making Aurora’s 33-14 win over the Bluejays a couple weeks ago even more impressive.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (5-0) | 1 | West Holt, W, 55-6

2. Hastings SC (5-0) | 2 | GICC, W, 41-0

3. Ord (4-1) | 4 | Gibbon, W, 46-7

4. Battle Creek (4-1) | 5 | Ponca, W, forfeit

5. Malcolm (5-0) | 6 | Tri County, W, 48-0

6. Bishop Neumann (4-1) | 7 | Yutan, W, 44-14

7. Mitchell (5-0) | 8 | Hershey, W, 49-0

8. Archbishop Bergan (3-2) | 9 | LV/SS, W, 37-7

9. Oakland-Craig (3-2) | – | Hartington CC, W, 21-19

10. Hartington CC (4-1) | 3 | Oakland-Craig, L, 21-19

Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia, Wood River, Fillmore Central, Centennial.

Comments: Oakland-Craig hops in after its win over previous No. 3 Hartington CC, which drops the Trojans to 10th. The Knights’ only losses are to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic and No. 5 Malcolm in a game that went to overtime. The most impressive win of the week might belong to Lincoln Lutheran, which broke away from a halftime tie to rout previous No. 10 Wilber-Clatonia 56-21.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte SP (6-0) | 1 | Sandhills Valley, W, 43-0

2. Cross County (5-0) | 2 | Cedar Bluffs, W, 76-0

3. Stanton (5-0) | 4 | Lyons-Decatur NE, W, 83-16

4. Clarkson-Leigh (5-0) | 5 | Twin River, W, 52-0

5. Thayer Central (5-0) | 7 | Southern, W, 38-6

6. Palmyra (4-1) | 3 | EMF, W, 48-44

7. Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) | 6 | Mead, W, 30-22

8. Laurel-C-C (5-0) | 8 | Crofton, W, 22-0

9. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) | 9 | Plainview, W, 90-56

10. Ravenna (5-0) | – | McCool Junction, W, 64-12

Contenders: Wisner-Pilger, Sandhills Valley, Riverside, Homer, EMF, Plainview.

Comments: No. 2 Cross County has scored 70-plus points in three of its last four games. No. 3 Stanton has scored 60 and 83 in its last two games, and its closest contest has been 23 points. And No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s leads the state in wins after playing a Week 0 game and not having a bye, while its 43 points Friday in a shutout win over previously unbeaten Sandhills Valley was its lowest output of the season. Ravenna, 5-0 for the first time since 2006, moves in after previous No. 10 Wisner-Pilger’s loss.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (5-0) | 1 | East Butler, W, 58-8

2. Elgin-Pope John (5-0) | 2 | Boyd County, W, 53-20

3. Hitchcock Co. (5-0) | 3 | Bertrand, W, 78-8

4. Kenesaw (5-0) | 4 | Silver Lake, W, 50-0

5. BDS (5-0) | 6 | Falls City SH, W, 52-26

6. Bloomfield (5-0) | 7 | Randolph, W, 76-20

7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-0) | 8 | Med. Valley, W, forfeit

8. Osceola (4-1) | 5 | Giltner, W, 46-6

9. Sandhills-Thedford (4-1) | 9 |Hyannis, W, 60-8

10. Johnson-Brock (5-0) | 10 | Lourdes CC, W, 44-6

Contenders: Ainsworth, Elm Creek, Wynot, Twin Loup, Falls City SH, Central Valley, Humphrey SF, Wausa.

Comments: For the second week in a row, all of the top 10 teams won. This week was a convincing display, with BDS’s 26-point win over Falls City Sacred Heart the closest of any of the games involving top 10 teams. Ainsworth and Elm Creek remain unbeaten and unranked, waiting for one of the teams ahead of them to stumble and open a spot in the ratings. Ainsworth (5-0) has clinched a winning record for the first time in more than 20 years.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (5-0) | 1 | Banner Co., W, 92-12

2. Arthur Co. (4-0) | 2 | Paxton, W, 60-30

3. S-E-M (4-0) | 3 | Wilcox-Hildreth, W, 61-6

4. Parkview Christian (3-1) | 4 | Sterling, W, 59-20

5. Cody-Kilgore (4-1) | 5 | Minatare, W, 66-6

6. Sterling (3-1) | 6 | Parkview Christian, L, 59-20

7. Red Cloud (4-0) | 7 | Harvard, W, 56-8

8. Pawnee City (3-1) | 10 | Lewiston, W, 64-27

9. Shelton (4-0) | – | Franklin, W, 46-6

10. Southwest (3-1) | – | Wauneta-Palisade, W 58-21

Contenders: Wauneta-Palisade, Wilcox-Hildreth, Sioux Co., Garden Co.

Comments: A pair of newcomers join the top 10 as Shelton and Southwest move in after the latter beat Wauneta-Palisade by 37 and Shelton moved to 4-0 with its first victory over a team that wasn’t winless. Big tests ahead for the Bulldogs, starting with unbeaten Red Cloud this week and once-beaten Wilcox-Hildreth next week. Potter-Dix is averaging an absurd 79 points per game after topping 90 for the second time this season.