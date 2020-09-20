Prep football ratings, 9/21

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (2-0) | 1 | Kearney
2. Omaha Westside (4-0) | 2 | at Grand Island
3. Millard South (3-1) | 3 | Bye
4. Elkhorn South (3-1) | 4 | at Papillion-La Vista
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) | 5 | Lincoln East
6. Millard West (1-2) | 6 | at Creighton Prep
7. Creighton Prep (1-2) | 7 | Millard West
8. Gretna (4-0) | 10 | at Bellevue East
9. Millard North (1-3) | - | Bye
10. Lincoln East (3-1) | 10 | L. Southeast
Contenders: North Platte, Grand Island, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Columbus, Fremont.
Comments: Defending state champion Bellevue West solidified its top ranking with an impressive 20-point win at Millard South. Millard North’s controversial touchdown on the final play of the game secured a 46-41 win over previous No. 9 Lincoln East and a spot in this week’s top 10 after opening the season with losses to No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 6 Millard West. From the 1-yard line, the Mustangs’ quarterback Jimmy Quaintance fumbled the snap under center, and in the midst of the scrum that pursued, he wound up in the end zone with the ball after the players unpiled. Grand Island’s overtime loss to Fremont knocks the Islanders out of the top 10.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Hastings (4-0) | 1 | Seward
2. Omaha Skutt (3-1) | 6 | at Elkhorn North
3. Bennington (3-1) | 2 | Blair
4. Norris (3-1) | 3 | Beatrice
5. Elkhorn (3-1) | 4 | Ralston
6. Northwest (3-1) | 8 | at Scottsbluff
7. Waverly (2-2) | 5 | Mount Michael
8. McCook (3-1) | 7 | Lexington
9. Plattsmouth (4-0) | 10 | at Neumann
10. Aurora (2-2) | - | York
Contenders: Ralston, York, Omaha Roncalli, Blair.
Comments: Hastings was on the road to Alliance on Friday when the Tigers got word the game had been canceled because of COVID issues at Alliance. Skutt is rewarded for its win over Bennington. Skutt is benefiting from a pair of transfers from OPS schools — junior quarterback Caden Becker, who was at Omaha Burke, and senior linebacker/running back Sam Scott, who was an all-state candidate at Omaha North coming into the season. McCook picked up two wins this week — a 41-14 triumph at Seward on Friday and a forfeit from a Sept. 4 contest with Crete that was originally classified as a COVID-19 cancellation and no-contest by the NSAA.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (4-0) | 1 | Wood River/Shelton
2. Pierce (4-0) | 2 | Boone Central
3. Wahoo (3-1) | 3 | Platteview
4. St. Paul (3-1) | 5 | Fillmore Central
5. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) | 6 | at Raymond Central
6. Wayne (3-1) | 4 | at Battle Creek
7. Kearney Catholic (2-1) | 7 | at Minden
8. Cozad (3-1) | 8 | Holdrege
9. North Bend Central (3-1) | 9 | Schuyler
10. Mitchell (4-0) | 10 | at Chadron
Contenders: Auburn, Lincoln Christian, Raymond Central, Ogallala, Chadron, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek.
Comments: Ashland-Greenwood’s overtime win at Wayne explains this week’s movement. The Kearney Catholic at Ogallala game was canceled on Thursday because of COVID issues on Ogallala’s end. Raymond Central (4-0) gets its shot at landing in the top 10 with a home game against Ashland-Greenwood on Friday.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (4-0) | 1 | Aquinas
2. Aquinas (4-0) | 2 | at Oakland-Craig
3. Ord (4-0) | 3 | at Doniphan-Trumbull
4. Archbishop Bergan (4-0) | 4 | David City
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) | 5 | COVID quarantine
6. Sutton (3-1) | 6 | at Hastings SC
7. Bishop Neumann (3-1) | 7 | Plattsmouth
8. Hartington CC (4-0) | 8 | at BRLD
9. Yutan (3-1) | 9 | L. Lutheran
10. GI Central Catholic (2-2) | - | at Gibbon
Contenders: North Platte St. Pat’s, Norfolk Catholic, Bridgeport, Crofton, Lincoln Lutheran.
Comments: COVID-19 left its mark this week. Oakland-Craig was forced to find an opponent when Norfolk Catholic canceled, and the defending state champion Knights ended up defeating Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 38-0. Yutan picked up a replacement game victory over South Sioux City. Wilber-Clatonia went into quarantine for two weeks during the week, meaning cancellations against Sandy Creek last Friday and Bishop Neumann this week in the district opener. Neumann will now take on Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth in a replacement game.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (5-0) | 1 | Bye
2. Burwell (4-0) | 2 | North Central
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (3-0) | 3 | at Maxwell
4. Tri County (4-0) | 4 | Heartland
5. Howells-Dodge (3-1) | 5 | Madison
6. Wakefield (4-0) | 7 | Bye
7. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) | 10 | at Summerland
8. Stanton (3-1) | - | at Wisner-Pilger
9. Nebraska Christian (3-1) | - | at Shelby-RC
10. Laurel-C-C (3-1) | - | at Hartington-Newcastle
Contenders: Clarkson/Leigh, Elkhorn Valley, Amherst, Arcadia-Loup City, Anselmo-Merna, EMF, Thayer Central, Weeping Water, Freeman, Elm Creek, Hi-Line.
Comments: Stanton’s victory over previous No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s win against former No. 9 Elkhorn Valley allow both of those teams to come in. Amherst is gone for a loss to Arcadia-Loup City, which vaults Nebraska Christian into the top 10. Nebraska Christian’s lone loss is to No. 1 Cross County.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (4-0) | 1 | Blue Hill
2. Osceola (3-0) | 2 | at Palmer
3. Falls City SH (3-1) | 3 | Johnson-Brock
4. Humphrey SF (4-0) | 4 | Riverside
5. Central Valley (4-0) | 5 | Elgin/PJ
6. Kenesaw (4-0) | 6 | at Lawrence-Nelson
7. Pleasanton (4-0) | 7 | Sandhills Valley
8. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) | 8 | at South Loup
9. Creighton (4-0) | 9 | at Niobrara/Verdigre
10. St. Mary’s (4-0) | 10 | CWC
Contenders: Medicine Valley, Allen, Leyton, Wynot, Elgin/Pope John, Diller-Odell.
Comments: The nine ranked teams that played all won. Osceola was left without a contest when Fullerton had to cancel during the week because of COVID-19 issues.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (3-0) | 1 | at Heartland Lutheran
2. Arthur County (4-0) | 2 | at Potter-Dix
3. Red Cloud (3-0) | 6 | at Harvard
4. Sterling (3-0) | 7 | Deshler
5. Sumner-E-M (2-1) | 8 | at Silver Lake
6. Spalding Academy (3-1) | 9 | Bye
7. Harvard (1-2) | 10 | Red Cloud
8. Stuart (2-0) | - | at Elba
9. Dorchester (3-0) | - | Hampton
10. Franklin (3-0) | - | at Wilcox-Hildreth
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Paxton, Creek Valley, Southwest, Potter-Dix, Parkview Christian.
Comments: Stuart’s victory against Cody-Kilgore, Paxton’s loss to Arthur County and Creek Valley’s earlier setback this season to Paxton causes numerous changes in the top 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!