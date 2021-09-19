Prep football ratings, 9/20

Marquee matchups at the top of Classes A and B last week mean that a pair of teams claim No. 1 rankings for the first time this season. Plus, a newcomer to the ratings in Class C-1 could shake things up next week.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

Comments: Kansas State sees Millard South’s Gage Stenger as a linebacker for college, but the Patriot senior is one of the state’s best quarterbacks, too. He proved that in Millard South’s 42-28 win over Bellevue West, and the Patriots are now the team to beat in Class A, with Bellevue West only falling one spot to second. The big mover this week is Creighton Prep, which takes Lincoln Southeast’s spot in fourth after dismantling the Knights 41-7. With its only losses coming to the No. 2 and No. 3 teams directly above it, there’s no reason that Prep shouldn’t be a top-five team. Of course, Elkhorn South and Gretna are equally close in terms of challenging at the top of the class, and Omaha Burke is coming into its own during a three-game winning streak. Millard West’s win over Kearney puts North Platte back in the top 10.