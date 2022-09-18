Prep football ratings, 9/19

Not much movement in this week's ratings as the No. 1s flexed their muscles again, but a few teams are off to impressive starts. Chris Basnett takes a look after four weeks of prep football.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (4-0) | 1 | Millard North, w, 35-23

2. Gretna (4-0) | 2 | Millard South, W, 49-26

3. Kearney (4-0) | 7 | Bellevue West, W, 35-34

4. Elkhorn South (4-0) | 3 |Omaha Central, W, 49-7

5. Bell. West (3-2) | 4 | Kearney, L, 35-34

6. Omaha North (3-1) | 5 | Omaha Benson, W, 42-10

7. Creighton Prep (2-3) | 8 | Millard West, W, 31-7

8. Grand Island (3-1) | – | Lincoln High, W, 27-14

9. Norfolk (3-1) | – | Fremont, W, 9-7

10. Papillion-LaVista South (4-1) | – | Omaha Burke, W, 51-14

Contenders: Millard North, Millard South, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Kearney leapfrogs Elkhorn South into the No. 3 spot thanks to its extremely impressive start: three of its first four games have been on the road (two in Lincoln, one in Bellevue), all three of those on Thursday nights, and the Bearcats came through unscathed. Next up are rivals North Platte and Grand Island, both at home, before a trip to No. 1 Omaha Westside the first weekend in October.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (4-0) | 1 | Pius X, W, 35-0

2. Scottsbluff (3-1) | 2 | York, W, 20-17

3. Omaha Gross (4-0) | 4 | Blair, W, 34-7

4. Elkhorn (3-1) | 3 | Omaha Skutt, W, 34-13

5. Waverly (3-1) | 5 | Norris, W, 42-0

6. York (2-2) | 8 | Scottsbluff, L, 20-17

7. Lincoln Pius X (2-2) | 9 | Bennington, L, 35-0

8. Blair (3-1) | 6 | Omaha Gross, L, 34-7

9. Seward (3-1) | 10 | Hastings, W, 20-0

10. Omaha Skutt (2-2) | 7 | Elkhorn, L, 34-13

Contenders: Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Nowhere in the state is there a bigger gap between the top five teams and the rest of the class than in Class B. Lincoln Pius X was within a touchdown of Nos. 1 and 2 in the state at halftime before losing by multiple scores. Traditional power Omaha Skutt has been handled with relative ease by Nos. 1 and 4. Previously unbeaten Blair was blown out by No. 3 Omaha Gross on Friday. Pick any five teams out of a hat for 6-10.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (4-0) | 1 | Platteview, W, 58-6

2. Pierce (4-0) | 2 | Omaha Roncalli, W, 57-35

3. McCook (4-0) | 3 | Holdrege, W, 42-7

4. Ashland-Greenwood (3-1) | 4 | Auburn, W, 40-0

5. Adams Central (4-0) | 5 | Syracuse, W, 29-7

6. Boone Central (3-1) | 7 | DC West, W, 41-6

7. Scotus Central Catholic (3-1) | 8 | West Point-Beemer, W, 49-0

8. Lincoln Christian (3-1) | 10 | Arlington, W, 32-7

9. Omaha Roncalli (3-1) | 6 | Pierce, L, 57-35

10. Minden (3-1) | – | Fairbury, W, 44-25

Contenders: Platteview, Fairbury, Auburn, Chadron, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Syracuse, Douglas Co. West, Broken Bow.

Comments: Aurora and Pierce cruised in their ranked matchups, and McCook quietly continues to take care of business out west. In fact, the top eight teams all won by multiple scores this week. Speaking of quietly, Minden enters after its second consecutive win over a previously unbeaten foe. The Whippets have knocked off Kearney Catholic and Fairbury by 18 and 19 points in back-to-back weeks.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (4-0) | 1 | Louisville, W, 49-7

2. Hastings SC (4-0) | 2 | Wahoo Neumann, W, 44-34

3. Hartington CC (4-0) | 3 | LV-SS, W, 47-7

4. Ord (3-1) | 4 | Gordon-Rushville, W, 41-20

5. Battle Creek (3-1) | 5 | Centennial, W, 35-0

6. Malcolm (4-0) | 6 | Tekamah-Herman, W, 35-0

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) | 7 | Hastings SC, L, 44-34

8. Mitchell (4-0) | 8 | Sidney, W, 44-20

9. Archbishop Bergan (2-2) | 10 | West Holt, W, 41-6

10. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) | – | Fillmore Central, W, 28-21

Contenders: Fillmore Central, Valentine, Kearney Catholic, Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Yutan.

Comments: The top six teams all won, and Wahoo Neumann’s loss came in a wild shootout against No. 2 St. Cecilia that saw both teams rally from deficits before the Blue Hawks put things away. Wilber-Clatonia enters after its third straight win, this one over previous No. 9 Fillmore Central. The Wolverines’ lone loss was to St. Cecilia in the season-opener.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (4-0) | 1 | Sutherland, W, 57-14

2. Cross County (4-0) | 2 | Twin River, W, 58-14

3. Stanton (4-0) | 4 | GACC, W, 60-14

4. Clarkson-Leigh (4-0) | 5 | Shelby-Rising City, W, 54-26

5. Thayer Central (4-0) | 7 | Palmyra, W, 48-36

6. Palmyra (3-1) | 3 | Thayer Central, L, 48-36

7. Elmwood-Murdock (3-1) | 6 | Omaha Christian, W, 73-28

8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-0) | 8 | Homer, W, 46-13

9. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) | 9 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 50-30

10. Wisner-Pilger (3-1) | 10 | Pender, W, 44-32

Contenders: Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, Crofton, Riverside, Homer.

Comments: The No. 3 ranking is turning into an unenviable spot, as Palmyra becomes the second third-ranked team to lose in as many weeks. Thayer Central knocked off the Panthers behind a rushing attack that produced more than 400 yards. The number of unranked unbeaten teams is down to two: Sandhills Valley, and Ravenna. The Bluejays are averaging 58.5 points per game.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (4-0) | 1 | H/LHF, W, 66-6

2. Elgin-Pope John (4-0) | 2 | CWC, W, 47-20

3. Hitchcock Co. (4-0) | 3 | Loomis, W, 68-0

4. Kenesaw (4-0) | 4 | Deshler, W, 50-6

5. BDS (4-0) | 6 | Lourdes CC, W, 44-14

6. Bloomfield (4-0) | 7 | Osmond, W, 44-6

7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (4-0) | 8 | Bertrand, W, 66-20

8. Osceola (3-1) | 5 | Palmer, W, 58-20

9. Sandhills-Thedford (3-1) | 9 | South Loup, W, 32-22

10. Johnson-Brock (4-0) | 10 | HTRS, W, 52-8

Contenders: Ainsworth, Elm Creek, Wausa, Wynot, Twin Loup, Falls City Sacred Heart, HTRS, Central Valley, Humphrey St. Francis.

Comments: Everyone in the top 10 won, so no changes. Ainsworth, Elm Creek, and Wausa are unbeaten and unranked, and all four have met or surpassed their win totals from last season: Elm Creek was winless in 2021, Ainsworth was 1-7, and Wausa was 4-5.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (4-0) | 1 | Sioux Co., W, 63-0

2. Arthur Co. (3-0) | 2 | Hay Springs, W, 44-42

3. S-E-M (3-0) | 4 | Bye

4. Parkview Christian (2-1) | 3 | Heartland Lutheran, W, 61-6

5. Cody-Kilgore (2-1) | 5 | vs. Santee

6. Sterling (3-0) | 7 | Bye

7. Red Cloud (3-0) | 8 | Pawnee City, W, 55-30

8. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0) | 9 | Bye

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0) | 10 | Lewiston, W, 51-14

10. Pawnee City (2-1) | 8 | Red Cloud, L, 55-30

Contenders: Wallace, Sioux Co., Shelton, Harvard, Garden Co.

Comments: Not much movement as everyone in the top 10 who played won except for Pawnee City’s loss to Red Cloud. Unranked Shelton is 3-0 but has yet to play a team that has won a game. The combined record of the Bulldogs’ opponents is 0-8. There was no result available for the Santee at Cody-Kilgore game.