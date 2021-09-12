Prep football ratings, 9/13

Gretna continues to roll, and if the Dragons can get past Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue East in the next two weeks, they’ll be 5-0 heading into a brutal October schedule. Kearney slammed the door on North Platte’s fast start in a 42-14 win. Omaha Burke remains in eighth due to its head-to-head win over Kearney, and the Bulldogs are putting up plenty of points behind quarterback Cooper Katskee.

Comments: Class B also features a top-two clash, with No. 2 Bennington hosting No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Friday. Bennington has passed every test it has faced this season, and the Badgers’ stellar offense will challenge Omaha Skutt in a different way than Waverly did two weeks ago. Elkhorn’s elite defense is averaging under 13 points per game, and the Antlers look every bit like a state title contender again. Waverly, Norris and Aurora have all faced tough losses but remain capable of going on strong runs. Seward picked up a big win over Crete and it rises to sixth as a result, while Beatrice’s schedule only gets tougher.