Prep football ratings, 9/12

Some new names make their way into this week's ratings, but the No. 1s remain constant. Plus, plenty of unranked teams are poised to make some noise. Chris Basnett takes a look after three full weeks of prep football.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (3-0) | 1 | Bell. West, W, 56-35

2. Gretna (3-0) | 2 | Creighton Prep, W, 16-13

3. Elkhorn South (3-0) | 4 |Papio South, W, 41-7

4. Bell. West (3-1) | 3 | Omaha Westside, L, 56-35

5. Omaha North (2-1) | 7 | Columbus, W, 48-13

6. Lincoln Southwest (3-0) | – | Lincoln East, W, 31-17

7. Kearney (3-0) | 9 | North Star, W, 34-7

8. Creighton Prep (1-3) | 6 | Gretna, L, 16-13

9. Millard North (2-1) | – | Millard South, W, 20-14

10. Millard South (1-2) | 5 | Millard North, L, 20-14

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Norfolk, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln High.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest leaps into the top 10 with an impressive win over Lincoln East, and a victory over Lincoln High that looks better by the week. Currently, the Silver Hawks have one team remaining on their schedule with a winning record: Millard North to end the regular season. Creighton Prep’s three losses have come to Nos. 1, 2, and 4, by seven, three, and seven points. The Jr. Jays have beaten Millard North by three touchdowns.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (3-0) | 1 | York, W, 33-10

2. Scottsbluff (2-1) | 2 | Frederick (Colo.), W, 43-20

3. Omaha Gross (3-0) | 4 | Elkhorn, W, 21-14

4. Elkhorn (2-1) | 3 | Omaha Gross, L, 21-14

5. Waverly (2-1) | 5 | Mount Michael, W, 30-0

6. Blair (3-0) | 6 | Ralston, W, 42-3

7. Omaha Skutt (2-1) | 8 | Beatrice, W, 26-15

8. York (2-1) | 7 | Bennington, L, 33-10

9. Lincoln Pius X (2-1) | 9 | Hastings, W, 9-7

10. Seward (2-1) | 10 | GI Northwest, W, 24-22

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Norris, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Omaha Gross’s touchdown with 4:06 left was the difference in a tight win over Elkhorn, accounting for those two teams switching spots. Not much movement elsewhere in a class that doesn’t appear to have much depth. On Friday, York became the first team to stay within 30 points of top-ranked Bennington this season. Elkhorn North is unbeaten but untested, with its three wins coming against teams with a combined 1-8 record by a combined score of 138-7.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (3-0) | 1 | Ashland-Greenwood, W, 33-14

2. Pierce (3-0) | 2 | Arlington, W, 68-14

3. McCook (3-0) | 4 | Broken Bow, W, 34-20

4. Ashland-Greenwood (2-1) | 3 | Aurora, L, 33-14

5. Adams Central (3-0) | 5 | Gothenburg, W, 43-0

6. Omaha Roncalli (3-0) | 6 | Raymond Cent., W, 51-0

7. Boone Central (2-1) | 7 | Lakeview, W, 27-10

8. Scotus CC (2-1) | 8 | St. Paul, W, 28-18

9. Platteview (3-0) | – | Nebraska City, W, 48-13

10. Lincoln Christian (2-1) | – | Archbishop Bergan, W, 39-20

Contenders: Fairbury, Auburn, Chadron, Minden, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Syracuse, DC West, Broken Bow.

Comments: Ashland-Greenwood doesn’t fall far after its first regular-season loss since 2018. Platteview and Lincoln Christian enter, the latter on the heels of a big win over defending C-2 champion Archbishop Bergan. Christian’s only loss this season is a 21-7 defeat at Platteview. This Friday, Platteview will be Aurora’s fourth consecutive ranked opponent to start the season. Fairbury, Syracuse, and DC West are the unranked unbeaten teams.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (3-0) | 1 | LV/SS, W, 49-7

2. Hastings SC (3-0) | 4 | Gibbon, W, 46-21

3. Hartington CC (3-0) | 5 | Yutan, W, 35-6

4. Ord (2-1) | 6 | Battle Creek, W, 25-7

5. Battle Creek (2-1) | 2 | Ord, L, 25-7

6. Malcolm (3-0) | 7 | Oakland-Craig, W, 22-20

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-0) | 10 | GICC, W, 49-0

8. Mitchell (3-0) | – | Chadron, W, 28-14

9. Fillmore Central (3-0) | – | Centennial, W, 13-6

10. Archbishop Bergan (1-2) | 4 | Lincoln Christian, L, 39-20

Contenders: Valentine, Kearney Catholic, Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan.

Comments: Ord bounced back from its loss to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic by going on the road and smothering previous No. 2 Battle Creek. Mitchell jumps in after beating former C-1 unbeaten Chadron, and Fillmore Central after edging former unbeaten Centennial. Archbishop Bergan stays in, barely, after its second loss to a C-1 opponent in three weeks. Valentine is the lone undefeated team in the class that isn’t ranked, with two of its three victories over winless foes.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte SP (3-0) | 1 | Kimball, W, 70-0

2. Cross County (3-0) | 2 | McCool Junction, W, 74-14

3. Palmyra (3-0) | 6 | Elmwood-Murdock, W, 52-28

4. Stanton (3-0) | 4 | Weeping Water, W, 37-14

5. Clarkson-Leigh (3-0) | 5 | Bancroft-Rosalie, W, 22-0

6. Elmwood-Murdock (2-1) | 3 | Palmyra, L, 52-28

7. Thayer Central (3-0) | 7 | Heartland, W, 48-6

8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0) | 8 | Plainview, W, 48-14

9. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) | 9 | Crofton, W, 36-18

10. Wisner-Pilger (2-1) | 10 | Nebraska Christian, W, 40-34

Contenders: Crofton, Lutheran High Northeast, Riverside, Nebraska Christian, Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, Homer.

Comments: Palmyra and Elmwood-Murdock swap spots after the Panthers’ defense wreaked havoc on Elmwood-Murdock’s high-scoring offense in a 24-point win. All other ranked teams won. Three unranked unbeaten teams remain in this class: Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, and Homer. None have beaten a team with a winning record.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (3-0) | 1 | Wynot, W, 54-20

2. Elgin/Pope John (3-0) | 2 | Creighton, W, 38-30

3. Hitchcock Co. (3-0) | 3 | South Loup, W, 36-24

4. Kenesaw (3-0) | 4 | Superior, W, 38-14

5. BDS (3-0) | 6 | Blue Hill, W, 46-0

6. Bloomfield (3-0) | 7 | TCNE, W, 62-12

7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (3-0) | 8 | Axtell, W, 40-7

8. Osceola (2-1) | 5 | Humphrey SF, L, 38-36

9. Sandhills-Thedford (2-1) | 9 | Twin Loup, W, 44-8

10. Johnson-Brock (3-0) | 10 | Mead, W, 54-6

Contenders: Ainsworth, Wynot, Twin Loup, Nebraska Lutheran, Falls City Sacred Heart, HTRS, Elm Creek, Central Valley.

Comments: Staring 0-3 in the face, Humphrey St. Francis got up off the mat to beat previous No. 5 Osceola. The Bulldogs have been playing without standout Isaiah Zelasney, who continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery and should return soon. No other losses in the top 10, with Ainsworth leading a big group of contenders

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (3-0) | 1 | Hay Springs, W, 65-14

2. Arthur Co. (2-0) | 2 | Bye

3. S-E-M (3-0) | 4 | Parkview Christian, W, 20-16

4. Parkview Christian (1-1) | 3 | S-E-M, L, 20-16

5. Cody-Kilgore (2-1) | 5 | Stuart, W, 26-6

6. Sterling (3-0) | 7 | Hampton, W, 32-12

7. Red Cloud (2-0) | 8 | Dorchester, W, 53-14

8. Pawnee City (2-0) | 9 | Wetmore (Kan.), W, 65-20

9. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0) | – | Sioux Co., W, 33-12

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) | – | Southwest, W, 32-28

Contenders: Wallace, Hay Springs, Sioux Co., Shelton, Harvard

Comments: S-E-M winning the rare six-man defensive battle over Parkview Christian means the teams switch places. Wauneta-Palisade and Wilcox-Hildreth move in to replace Wallace and Hay Springs, leaving Shelton and Harvard as the only unranked unbeaten teams in this class.