Prep football ratings, 8/31

Class A

Comments: The only change involves Elkhorn South and Millard West flipping spots after Elkhorn South edged the Wildcats on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Westside made its case for the top spot with an impressive 42-0 win over Creighton Prep, but defending champion Bellevue West has yet to take the field to begin its title defense. With a schedule that includes four ranked opponents (Millard South, Millard West, Creighton Prep and Kearney) in the first six games, the Thunderbirds will be putting the No. 1 ranking to the test in the coming weeks.