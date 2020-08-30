Prep football ratings, 8/31

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (0-0) | 1 | Bellevue East
2. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 2 | at Kearney
3. Millard South (1-0) | 3 | at Elkhorn South
4. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 5 | Millard South
5. Millard West (0-1) | 4 | Millard North
6. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) | 6 | Lincoln Southwest
7. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 7 | at Papillion-La Vista
8. Grand Island (0-0) | 8 | Lincoln Pius X
9. Millard North (0-1) | 9 | Millard West
10. Kearney (0-1) | 10 | Omaha Westside
Contenders: Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, North Platte.
Comments: The only change involves Elkhorn South and Millard West flipping spots after Elkhorn South edged the Wildcats on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Westside made its case for the top spot with an impressive 42-0 win over Creighton Prep, but defending champion Bellevue West has yet to take the field to begin its title defense. With a schedule that includes four ranked opponents (Millard South, Millard West, Creighton Prep and Kearney) in the first six games, the Thunderbirds will be putting the No. 1 ranking to the test in the coming weeks.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (1-0) | 1 | at Waverly
2. Waverly (1-0) | 2 | Omaha Skutt
3. Norris (1-0) | 3 | Elkhorn North
4. Hastings (2-0) | 4 | at Scottsbluff
5. Bennington (1-0) | 8 | Aurora
6. Elkhorn (0-1) | 5 | at Omaha Roncalli
7. McCook (0-1) | 6 | Crete
8. Scottsbluff (0-1) | 7 | Hastings
9. Aurora (0-1) | 9 | at Bennington
10. Northwest (0-1) | 10 | at Gering
Contenders: Ralston, York, Seward, Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Gross.
Comments: While the top 10, Class B vs. Class B results in Week 1 went according to form, Bennington still gets a bump for an impressive 23-point road win at Northwest. Scottsbluff and Aurora both lost to Class A opponents -- Columbus and North Platte, respectively — and are not affected by the setbacks. Skutt puts its 27-game winning streak on the line Friday night at second-ranked Waverly, whose only two losses last season came to the two-time defending state champions.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Wahoo (1-0) | 1 | Adams Central
2. Pierce (1-0) | 5 | at Columbus Lakeview
3. Wayne (1-0) | 2 | at West Point-Beemer
4. Kearney Catholic (1-0) | 4 | Gothenburg
5. Adams Central (1-0) | 7 | at Wahoo
6. St. Paul (0-1) | 3 | at Broken Bow
7. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 6 | at Milford
8. North Bend Central (1-0) | 8 | at Arlington
9. West Point-Beemer (1-0) | 10 | Wayne
10. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) | - | Pierce
Contenders: Cozad, Columbus Scotus, Battle Creek, Auburn, Mitchell, Nebraska City.
Comments: Pierce jumps three spots for its win over St. Paul and Adams Central is rewarded for a 35-point win over Holdrege. Columbus Lakeview replaces its crosstown rival Columbus Scotus in the top 10 after Lakeview shut out Boys Town 62-0 in its opener and Scotus fell 40-0 at No. 1 Wahoo. Cozad is a strong contender after a 35-7 win at Gothenburg.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (1-0) | 1 | BRLD
2. Aquinas (1-0) | 2 | at Centennial
3. Ord (1-0) | 3 | at Central City
4. Sutton (1-0) | 4 | Wilber-Clatonia
5. Centennial (1-0) | 5 | Aquinas
6. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) | 7 | at Bishop Neumann
7. Archbishop Bergan (1-0) | - | GICC
8. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) |9 | at Sutton
9. Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Lincoln Christian
10. Bishop Neumann (0-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic
Contenders: Yutan, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Bridgeport, Grand Island Central Catholic, BRLD, North Platte St. Pat’s.
Comments: Bergan vaults into the ratings after an impressive 28-point win at previous No. 6 Yutan. Neumann slips two spots after its loss to Aquinas. There could be plenty of change in next week’s top 10 with three games involving top 10 teams — Aquinas at Centennial, Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton and Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Thayer Central
2. Burwell (1-0) | 3 | at Ainsworth
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (0-0) | 4 | Bertrand
4. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 5 | Shelby-Rising City
5. Clarkson/Leigh (0-1) | 1 | at Elmwood-Murdock
6. Tri County (1-0) | 6 | at Weeping Water
7. Cambridge (1-0) | 7 | at Amherst
8. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) | 8 | Plainview
9. Wakefield (1-0) | 10 | at Wisner-Pilger
10. North Central (1-0) | - | Elkhorn Valley
Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elm Creek, Arcadia-Loup City, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Elkhorn Valley, Thayer Central, Hartington-Newcastle, Lutheran High Northeast.
Comments: Cross County’s convincing win at previous No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh moves the Cougars into the top spot. Arcadia/Loup City’s narrow loss to Elm Creek knocks the Rebels out of the top 10, allowing North Central to enter.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Falls City SH (1-0) | 1 | Nebraska Lutheran
2. BDS (1-0) | 2 | at Johnson-Brock
3. Osceola (1-0) | 3 | at Wausa
4. Humphrey SF (1-0) | 4 | Emerson Hubbard
5. Central Valley (1-0) | 5 | at Palmer
6. Kenesaw (1-0) | 6 | at Loomis
7. Bloomfield (1-0) | 7 | at Wynot
8. Pleasanton (1-0) | 8 | at Axtell
9. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) | 9 | at Morrill
10. Johnson-Brock (1-0) | - | BDS
Contenders: Mullen, Creighton, Allen, St. Mary’s, CWC, Lawrence-Nelson, Riverside.
Comments: Everything went according to form on opening weekend, including No. 9 Sandhills/Thedford’s 44-0 win over last week’s No. 10 Mullen. That result brings Johnson-Brock into the top 10 just in time for a showdown with No. 2 BDS on Friday.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (1-0) | 1 | at Harvard
2. Creek Valley (1-0) | 2 | at Paxton
3. Spalding Academy (1-0) | 6 | Silver Lake
4. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 3 | Arthur County
5. Harvard (0-1) | 3 | McCool Junction
6. Arthur County (1-0) | 5 | at Cody-Kilgore
7. Red Cloud (1-0) | 7 | Lewiston
8. Sterling (1-0) | 9 | Elba
9. Heartland Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Santee
10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | - | Bye
Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Silver Lake.
Comments: Spalding Academy’s win over defending state champion Harvard and Southwest’s victory against previous No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth explain most of this week’s changes. There will be a rematch of last year’s state title game when McCool Junction plays at Harvard on Friday night.
