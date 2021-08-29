Prep football ratings, 8/30

Bennington jumps into second thanks to a 45-20 win over Northwest in which senior running back Dylan Mostek ran for 355 yards and five scores, and next week’s Aurora-Bennington game could shake up the top five once again. Waverly’s close win over Elkhorn North and Elkhorn’s victory over Norris keep the Vikings and Antlers close behind Bennington, though. Plattsmouth deserves credit for a nice 28-7 win over Blair, and Elkhorn North’s close loss qualifies the Wolves for the final spot.