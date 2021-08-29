Prep football ratings, 8/30

After an exciting first week of the high school football season, new teams rise to the top of Class B and Class D-2 alongside big movers in Class A and Class C-1.
Class A
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1
2. Millard South (1-0) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 3
4. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) | 5
6. Lincoln East (1-0) | 6
7. Papillion-La Vista (1-0) | -
8. Omaha Burke (0-1) | 7
9. Omaha North (0-1) | 9
10. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 8
Contenders: Kearney, Gretna, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Central.
Comments: Not that anyone doubted the Thunderbirds’ top spot, Bellevue West’s 58-14 blowout of Omaha Burke certainly counts as a statement win. Omaha Burke is a legit top-10 team, too, but Bellevue West outclassed the Bulldogs in every facet of the game. Millard South and Omaha Westside also came up with big wins, while Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East hold onto their spots after close comeback wins.
Papillion-La Vista vaults into the ratings following its 28-26 win over Papillion-La Vista South, and this week will reveal plenty about the three winless teams below it. The Monarchs go up against Creighton Prep, Omaha Burke faces a key contender in Kearney and Omaha North has a tough road date at Omaha Westside. Plus, Elkhorn South-Millard South is a noteworthy top-five clash.
Class B
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (1-0) | 2
2. Bennington (1-0) | 4
3. Waverly (1-0) | 3
4. Elkhorn (1-0) | 5
5. Aurora (0-1) | 1
6. Plattsmouth (1-0) | 6
7. Norris (0-1) | 7
8. McCook (1-0) | 9
9. Northwest (0-1) | 8
10. Elkhorn North (0-1) | -
Contenders: Blair, York, Scottsbluff, Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli.
Comments: It was always going be a tough season-opener at North Platte for Aurora, but the 42-14 score line is reflected in the Huskies’ fall to fourth. Omaha Skutt rises into the top spot following a commanding 44-17 win over Omaha Roncalli.
Bennington jumps into second thanks to a 45-20 win over Northwest in which senior running back Dylan Mostek ran for 355 yards and five scores, and next week’s Aurora-Bennington game could shake up the top five once again. Waverly’s close win over Elkhorn North and Elkhorn’s victory over Norris keep the Vikings and Antlers close behind Bennington, though. Plattsmouth deserves credit for a nice 28-7 win over Blair, and Elkhorn North’s close loss qualifies the Wolves for the final spot.
Class C-1
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Pierce (1-0) | 1
2. Adams Central (1-0) | 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 4
4. Kearney Catholic (1-0) | 5
5. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) | 7
6. Columbus Scotus (1-0) | -
7. St. Paul (0-1) | 6
8. Wahoo (0-1) | 3
9. Lincoln Christian (1-0) | 9
10. Battle Creek (1-0) | -
Contenders: Central City, Auburn, Boone Central, Broken Bow.
Comments: Pierce took care of business in its 47-25 win over St. Paul, which drops the Wildcats one spot to seventh. The big shakeup comes via Columbus Scotus’ 31-14 win over Wahoo which sends Wahoo down five spots. Things don’t get any easier for the Warriors with Adams Central up next week. A tight 17-16 win over Auburn places Ashland-Greenwood in third, while Kearney Catholic and Columbus Lakeview enjoyed big wins in their season openers. Battle Creek joins the ratings after defeating Central City 21-19.
Class C-2
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (1-0) | 1
2. Aquinas (1-0) | 2
3. Oakland-Craig (1-0) | 3
4. Ord (1-0) | 4
5. Sutton (1-0) | 7
6. Yutan (0-1) | 6
7. Hartington CC (1-0) | 9
8. Norfolk Catholic (0-1) | 5
9. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) | 8
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (1-0) | 10
Contenders: Centennial, Crofton, Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann.
Comments: There are few shakeups in C-2, where each of the top four teams won by 27 points or more last week. Sutton’s commanding 37-7 win over Grand Island CC sends it to fifth, while Norfolk Catholic tumbles to eighth following a 39-17 loss to Boone Central. Yutan remains in sixth after its loss to Archbishop Bergan, and Hartington CC’s 26-0 win over O’Neill puts the Trojans at No. 7.
Class D-1
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (1-0) | 1
2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | 2
3. Lourdes CC (1-0) | 5
4. Cross County (2-0) | 3
5. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 4
6. Stanton (1-0) | 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) | 7
8. Tri County (1-0) | 8
9. Lutheran Northeast (1-0) | 9
10. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-0) | 10
Contenders: Guardian Angels CC, Bertrand, Nebraska Christian, Weeping Water.
Comments: Burwell shut out West Holt in its season opener and Dundy County-Stratton had an equally impressive 42-14 win over Sedgwick County, Colorado, to remain near the top. Despite a pair of wins, Cross County is jumped by Lourdes CC after the Knights took down former D-2 No. 1 Falls City SH. The remainder of the top 10 is unchanged.
Class D-2
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) | 2
2. Kenesaw (1-0) | 3
3. BDS (1-0) | 4
4. Falls City SH (0-1) | 1
5. Humphrey SF (1-0) | 5
6. St. Mary’s (1-0) | 6
7. Pleasanton (1-0) | 10
8. Fullerton (1-0) | -
9. Bloomfield (1-0) | -
10. Central Valley (0-1) | 7
Contenders: Johnson-Brock, CWC, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Loomis.
Comments: Falls City SH falls into fourth after losing to Lourdes CC, and Sandhills/Thedford is a deserving No. 1 after blowing out Mullen 52-14. Kenesaw, Humphrey SF and St. Mary’s all had big wins over contenders, while losses for Osceola and Loomis send Fullerton and Bloomfield into the top 10.
Six-man
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 1
2. Sterling (1-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (1-0) | 3
4. Arthur County (1-0) | 5
5. McCool Junction (0-0) | 4
6. Spalding Academy (1-0) | 6
7. Red Cloud (1-0) | 7
8. Franklin (0-0) | 8
9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) | -
10. S-E-M (0-1) | 10
Contenders: Paxton, Stuart, Sioux County, Creek Valley, Pawnee City.
Comments: Cody-Kilgore, Sterling and Potter-Dix all had big wins in Week 1, while Arthur County deserves credit for its 101-80 (yes, that’s correct) win over S-E-M. McCool Junction and Franklin will begin their seasons this week, but the big top-10 clash is Cody-Kilgore against Arthur County.
Recap a wild Week 1 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our high school football content from Friday
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7