Prep football ratings, 8/28

All the No. 1s were victorious, but with so many rated matchups, there were bound to be a couple of surprises after that.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 1 | Creighton Prep, W, 28-21

2. Gretna (1-0) | 2 | Omaha Burke, W, 44-0

3. Bell. West (2-0) | 3 | Omaha North, W, 28-26

4. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 5 | Lincoln SE, W, 31-20

5. Millard South (1-0) | 8 | Millard West, W, 38-14

6. Creighton Prep (0-2) | 4 | Omaha Westside, L, 28-21

7. Omaha North (0-1) | 6 | Bellevue West, L, 28-26

8. Grand Island (1-0) | 9 | North Platte, W, 20-19

9. Papillion-La Vista South (2-0) | 10 | Fremont, W, 35-19

10. Lincoln Southeast (0-1) | 7 | Elkhorn South, L, 31-20

Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, Millard North, Millard West.

Comments: Once again, Creighton Prep fell behind by two scores, this time against Omaha Westside, before rallying to get within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Junior Jays stay in the top 10 thanks to the difficulty of their first two opponents. Still a lot of teams trying to establish themselves. Kearney picked up a really nice road win against Lincoln East, and Lincoln Southwest nipped Lincoln High in a game that has become a really nice rivalry.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (1-0) | 1 | Omaha Skutt, W, 44-13

2. Scottsbluff (1-0) | 2 | Lincoln Pius X, W, 26-6

3. Elkhorn (1-0) | 4 | Waverly, W, 21-17

4. Omaha Gross (1-0) | 6 | Beatrice, W, 41-7

5. Waverly (0-1) | 5 | Elkhorn, L, 21-17

6. Seward (1-0) | – | Norris, W, 44-24

7. Blair (1-0) | – | Plattsmouth, W, 40-21

8. York (1-0) | – | Lexington, W, 14-7

9. Omaha Skutt (0-1) | 3 | Bennington, L, 44-13

10. Lincoln Pius X (0-1) | 8 | Scottsbluff, L, 26-6

Contenders: Norris, GI Northwest, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: Big changes in the bottom half of the rankings after Norris, Northwest and Beatrice all lost by at least three scores. Omaha Skutt drops as well after a 31-point loss to Bennington, which doesn’t appear to have lost a step after last season’s title run. Really nice win for Blair over Plattsmouth.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (0-0) | 1 | GI Northwest, W, 43-13

2. Pierce (0-0) | 2 | Wahoo, W, 38-7

3. Ash.-Greenwood (0-0) | 3 | Col. Lakeview, W, 35-6

4. McCook (0-0) | 4 | Cozad, W, 34-7

5. Boone Central (0-0) | 5 | Broken Bow, W, 42-21

6. Scotus CC (0-0) | 6 | Aquinas, W, 13-7

7. Adams Central (0-0) | 8 | Minden, W, 28-7

8. Omaha Roncalli (0-0) | 9 | Wayne, W, 30-0

9. St. Paul (1-0) | – | O’Neill, W, 42-6

10. Auburn (1-0) | – | Boys Town, W, 33-8

Contenders: Chadron, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Nebraska City, Broken Bow.

Comments: The top five all won in impressive fashion, including Ashland-Greenwood breezing past defending champion Columbus Lakeview, and Scotus used a goal-line stand in the final minute to hold off Aquinas. St. Paul and Auburn move in after impressive wins, and Chadron is knocking on the door after a blowout of Gordon-Rushville on Thursday.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (0-0) | 1 | Oakland-Craig, W, 37-12

2. Ord (0-0) | 2 | Central City, W, 34-20

3. Battle Creek (0-0) | 4 | Archbishop Bergan, W, 14-13

4. Archbishop Bergan (0-0) | 3 | Battle Creek, L, 14-13

5. Hastings SC (0-0) | 5 | Wilber-Clatonia, W, 35-0

6. Hartington CC (1-0) | – | Tekamah-Herman, W, 50-8.

7. Malcolm (1-0) | – | Yutan, W, 14-7

8. Kearney Cath. (1-0) | – | Don.-Trumbull, W, 27-8

9. Aquinas (0-1) | 9 | Scotus CC, L, 13-7

10. Yutan (0-1) | 7 | Malcolm, L, 14-7

Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Oakland-Craig, Lincoln Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia, Mitchell, Gordon-Rushville, Centennial.

Comments: Norfolk Catholic and Ord both won to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup Friday on the Chanticleers’ home field. Battle Creek and Archbishop Bergan flip spots after a one-point game, meaning Hastings St. Cecilia stays put after blasting Wilber-Clatonia. Malcolm makes a big jump into the ratings after a home win over previous No. 7 Yutan.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte SP (2-0) | 1 | Cambridge, W, 55-28

2. Cross County (1-0) | 2 | Sutton, W, 44-30

3. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) | 9 | Falls City SH, W, 95-44

4. Stanton (1-0) | 5 | Riverside, W, 47-21

5. Clarkson-Leigh (1-0) | 6 | EMF, W, 56-38

6. Crofton (1-0) | 7 | Summerland, W, 42-20

7. Wisner-Pilger (1-0) | – | Lutheran NE, W, 52-18

8. Sutton (0-1) | 3 | Cross County, L, 44-30

9. Pender (1-0) | 10 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 42-8

10. Palmyra (1-0) | – | Weeping Water, W, 51-34

Contenders: Neligh-Oakdale, Lutheran Northeast, Weeping Water, Arapahoe, Riverside, Laurel-C-C, Alma, Hi-Line.

Comments: A huge jump for Elmwood-Murdock after its stunning victory over Falls City Sacred Heart. Wisner-Pilger enters after blasting former No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast, and Neligh-Oakdale drops out after being routed by Howells-Dodge. Cross County’s 14-point win over Sutton rates as the closest game for anyone in the top 10.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 1 | Neligh-Oakdale, W, 50-12

2. Elgin-Pope John (1-0) | 2 | Humphrey SF, W, 22-20

3. Sandhills-Thedford (1-0) | 4 | Burwell, W, 42-0

4. Kenesaw (1-0) | 5 | Loomis, W, 54-26

5. Hitchcock Co. (1-0) | 6 | Bayard, W, 72-8

6. Osceola (1-0) | 7 | Diller-Odell, W, 62-8

7. BDS (1-0) | 8 | High Plains, W, 58-18

8. Humphrey SF (0-1) | 10 | Elgin/PJ, L, 22-20

9. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | – | Sedgwick Co. (Colo.) W, 54-14

10. Bloomfield (1-0) | – | Winside, W, 52-16

Contenders: Burwell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: Howells-Dodge staked its claim as the team to beat in D-2 with a 50-12 pasting of former D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale. Sandhills-Thedford was impressive in its shutout of Burwell, and defending champion Kenesaw showed it isn’t ready to give up the title easily. Dundy County-Stratton moves in after an impressive win over a Sedgwick County squad ranked No. 8 in Colorado's eight-man classification.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (1-0) | 1 | Minatare, W, 85-6

2. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 2 | Wallace, W, 25-24

3. Wallace (0-1) | 3 | Cody-Kilgore, L, 25-24

4. Parkview Christian (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Arthur Co. (0-0) | 5 | Garden Co., W, 84-49

6. S-E-M (0-0) | 6 | Brady, W, 72-26

7. Sterling (0-0) | 7 | Heartland Lutheran, W, 49-14

8. Red Cloud (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Pawnee City (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Hay Springs (0-0) | 10 | Paxton, W, 28-6

Contenders: Franklin, Crawford, Sioux County, Wilcox-Hildreth.

Comments: No changes here as three teams had byes, Nos. 2 and 3 played a one-point game, and everyone else won. The whole class gets going next week, which will give a better picture of where things stand.