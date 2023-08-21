Things begin in earnest this week, with the vast majority of the state's high schools starting their seasons. Only a couple minor tweaks after last week's handful of Week 0 games.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Bellevue West (1-0) | 2 | Creighton Prep, W, 27-14

3. Elkhorn South (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Millard North (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Millard South (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Omaha North (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Gretna (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 8 | Did not play

9. Grand Island (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Kearney (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Millard West, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Papio South, North Platte.

Comments: No changes with just a couple Week 0 games. Like last season, Creighton Prep played Bellevue West tough, but the Thunderbirds had enough to get by. Columbus (over Fremont) and Papio South (over North Platte) were the other Class A teams to start 1-0.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Elkhorn North (1-0) | 2 | Beatrice, W, 21-3

3. Omaha Skutt (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Waverly (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Scottsbluff (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

6. Elkhorn (0-0 | 7 | Did not play

7. Norris (1-0) | 10 | Blair, W, 42-21

8. York (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Lincoln Pius X (1-0) | 9 | Lincoln Northwest, W, 42-14

10. Blair (0-1) | 5 | Norris, L, 42-21

Contenders: Plattsmouth, Grand Island Northwest, Beatrice, Omaha Gross.

Comments: It didn’t take long for a major shakeup here, as previous No. 10 Norris went on the road and knocked off former No. 5 Blair by three touchdowns to make a big jump. Some fun games in Week 1, including Lincoln Pius X’s road trip to Scottsbluff, Bennington playing at Scottsbluff and Waverly heading to Elkhorn.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Boone Central (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Aurora (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Ashland-Greenwood (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Omaha Roncalli (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Pierce (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. McCook (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Wahoo (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Adams Central (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Scotus Central Catholic (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Columbus Lakeview (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Lincoln Christian, Broken Bow, Cozad, Platteview, Central City.

Comments: We should get a good idea of where several top 10 teams stand after this week. Aurora heads to Class B Grand Island Northwest, Pierce begins the Darin Suckstorf era with a trip to Wahoo, and Ashland-Greenwood heads to Columbus Lakeview.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Ord (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Oakland-Craig (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Bishop Neumann (0-0) | Did not play

5. Battle Creek (0-0) | Did not play

6. Yutan (0-0) | Did not play

7. Hastings St. Cecilia (0-0) | Did not play

8. Fillmore Central (0-0) | Did not play

9. Malcolm (0-0) | Did not play

10. Mitchell (0-0) | Did not play

Contenders: Cedar Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia, Chase County, Archbishop Bergan, Valentine.

Comments: Like last season, Ord vs. Norfolk Catholic in Week 2 is the matchup to watch in this class. As for this week, Norfolk Catholic has a bear of an opener against Oakland-Craig, while Ord will take on Central City. Lincoln Lutheran begins a new era under new coach Sean Wieting, a former Husker, with the Spirit Sword game against Lincoln Christian.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (1-0) | 1 | Bridgeport, W, 48-12

2. Cross County (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Stanton (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Clarkson-Leigh (0-0) | 4 |Did not play

5. Neligh-Oakdale (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Riverside (1-0) | 6 | Summerland, W, 38-20

7. Elmwood-Murdock (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Hi-Line (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Thayer Central (0-0 | 9 | Did not play

10. Weeping Water (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Plainview, Exeter-Milligan-Friend, Freeman, Sandy Creek, Crofton.

Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s fell behind Bridgeport 6-0 Friday and… did not struggle much after that. Riverside also opened 1-0 with a three-score win over Summerland. Neligh-Oakdale begins life after Aiden Kuester by hosting a little program by the name of Howells-Dodge. Hello.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Bloomfield (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. South Loup (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Ainsworth (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Wynot (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Dundy County-Stratton (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Central Valley (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. BDS (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Hitchcock County (0-0) | Did not play

10. Lourdes Central Catholic (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Osceola, Elgin Public/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart, Axtell, Loomis.

Comments: Two teams used to being in the ratings who are there yet again, Elgin-Pope John and Humphrey St. Francis, face off this week. A Howells-Dodge outfit replacing a number of seniors from last year’s team gets a stiff test in D-1 Neligh-Oakdale. Defending champion Hitchcock County, one of the best stories of 2022, begins its title defense with a home game against Bayard.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Parkview Christian (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Potter-Dix (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Cody-Kilgore (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Pawnee City (1-0) | 4 | St. Edward, W, 56-12

5. Red Cloud (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Arthur County (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Shelton (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Hay Springs (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. S-E-M (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Sterling, Wallace, Southwest, Hampton.

Comments: Pawnee City, last year’s state runner-up, got off on the right foot by cruising past St. Edward. Meanwhile the defending champion, Parkview Christian, gets Week 1 off as the Patriots await their season opener against Hampton on Sept. 1. The Hawks began the 50th anniversary season of their 1973 state title by downing Franklin last week.

Photos: City battle between Northwest, Pius X opens high school football season