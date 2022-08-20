Prep football ratings, 8/21

Week 1 is here, and it's a doozy, with several preseason top ten teams facing ranked opponents across all of Nebraska's classifications.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Gretna (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Bellevue West (1-0) | 3 | Def. Creighton Prep 28-21

4. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 4 | Lost to Bellevue West 28-21

5. Elkhorn South (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Omaha North (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Lincoln Southeast (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Millard South (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Grand Island (0-0 | 9 | Did not play

10. Papillion-La Vista South (1-0) | - | Def. No. 10 North Platte 35-21

Contenders: North Platte, Kearney, Omaha Burke, Millard West, Lincoln East.

Comments: Creighton Prep stays put after a loss to Bellevue West in a game that could go down as one of the best in the season. The Junior Jays rallied from a 21-7 second-half deficit before Bellevue West drove for the winning score with just more than a minute remaining. Papillion-La Vista South moves in after outscoring previous No. 10 North Platte 20-7 in the second half of a two-touchdown victory.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Scottsbluff (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Omaha Skutt (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Elkhorn (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Waverly (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Omaha Gross (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Grand Island Northwest (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Lincoln Pius X (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Beatrice (0-0 | 9 | Did not play

10. Norris (0-0 | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: York, Seward, Blair, Plattsmouth.

Comments: No Class B games in Week 0, so no changes here. Scottsbluff takes the first of four long road trips this season when it travels to Lincoln Pius X for a Friday night ratings tilt. Omaha Skutt at Bennington is a massive Week 1 matchup, with Elkhorn at Waverly not far behind. Omaha Gross at Beatrice, and Grand Island Northwest at C-1 No. 1 Aurora, mean nine of the top 10 in the preseason rankings will play ranked foes on opening night. And Norris, the only team not playing a ranked opponent, gets ratings contender Seward.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Pierce (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Ashland-Greenwood (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. McCook (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Boone Central (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Scotus Central Catholic (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Columbus Lakeview (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Adams Central (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Omaha Roncalli (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Wahoo (0-0 | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Broken Bow, Nebraska City, St. Paul, Minden.

Comments: Aurora hosting Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest, Pierce hosting Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood hosting defending champion Columbus Lakeview, and Scotus Central Catholic at C-2 No. 9 Aquinas are the ranked vs. ranked games here. Scotus Central Catholic is the new name for Columbus Scotus High School, the first official year of the name change for the school.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Ord (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Archbishop Bergan (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Battle Creek (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Hastings St. Cecilia (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Wilber-Clatonia (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Yutan (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Lincoln Lutheran (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Aquinas (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Oakland Craig (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Mitchell, Gordon-Rushville, Centennial.

Comments: The eyes drift to Week 2 when Ord hosts Norfolk Catholic in a potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, but both schools have to navigate tricky openers first. Norfolk Catholic has the tougher task, with a road trip to Oakland-Craig. Ord has to deal with Central City's spread offense. Archbishop Bergan at Battle Creek, and Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia, match Nos. 3, 4, 5, and 6 against each other. Lincoln Lutheran plays rival Lincoln Christian for the Spirit Sword.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (1-0) | 1 | Def. Bridgeport 51-14

2. Cross County (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Sutton (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Neligh-Oakdale (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Stanton (0-0| 5 | Did not play

6. Clarkson-Leigh (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Crofton (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Lutheran High Northeast (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Elmwood-Murdock (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Pender (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Weeping Water, Arcadia-Loup City, Riverside, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Alma.

Comments: North Platte St. Pat's had little trouble in its first game as an eight-man program, outscoring Bridgeport 30-0 in the second half of a 51-14 win. It was Bridgeport's first eight-man game as well. Alma moves into the contender group after a 52-20 rout of a Superior squad that returned 15 starters from last season. The Cardinals have 13 returners of their own. Cross County at Sutton, Neligh-Oakdale at D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge, and Elmwood-Murdock at D-2 No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart highlight the Week 1 slate here.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Elgin-Pope John (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (0-0) | 3 | Did not play

4. Sandhills-Thedford (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Kenesaw (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Hitchcock Co. (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Osceola (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. BDS (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Burwell (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Humphrey SF (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bloomfield, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: The fun starts right out of the gate in the state's deepest class. Howells-Dodge hosts D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis hosts Elgin-Pope John, for starters. Burwell hosts Sandhills-Thedford in a matchup of programs that have combined to play in seven state championship games since 2015. And for the cherry on top, Falls City Sacred Heart and D-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock will play each other at Peru State's venerable Oak Bowl to kick off the year.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Cody-Kilgore (0-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Wallace (0-0 | 3 | Did not play

4. Parkview Christian (0-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Arthur Co. (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. S-E-M (0-0) | 6 | Did not play

7. Sterling (0-0) | 7 | Did not play

8. Red Cloud (0-0) | 8 | Did not play

9. Pawnee City (0-0) | 9 | Did not play

10. Hay Springs (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Franklin, Crawford, Sioux Co., Wilcox-Hildreth.

Comments: Defending champion Cody-Kilgore hosts Wallace in a rematch of a 2021 state semifinal game, as the Wildcats try to avenge one of their two losses last season to the two state finalists (Potter-Dix was the other). Pawnee City hosts ratings contender Franklin in the other marquee game, while Lincoln's six-man representative, Parkview Christian, begins a highly anticipated season with a road trip to Hampton.