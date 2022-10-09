Prep football ratings, 10/9

We've reached the point in the season where teams have really settled into their spots. Believe it or not, playoff football is less than two weeks away with Classes D-1 and D-2 playing first round games on Oct. 20.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Gretna (7-0) | 1 | Papio South, W, 41-27

2. Elkhorn South (7-0) | 2 | Grand Island, W, 42-3

3. Omaha Westside (6-1) | 3 | Kearney, W, 42-14

4. Omaha North (6-1) | 4 | Fremont, W, 42-0

5. Bellevue West (5-3) | 7 | Bellevue East, W, 49-0

6. Creighton Prep (4-3) | 8 | Bye

7. Grand Island (5-2) | 5 | Elkhorn South, L, 42-3

8. Kearney (5-2) | 6 | Omaha Westside, L, 42-14

9. Lincoln Southwest (6-1) | 10 | South Sioux City, W, 55-7

10. Papillion-La Vista South (5-2) | 9 | Gretna, L, 41-27

Contenders: North Platte, Millard South, Norfolk, Millard West, Lincoln East.

Comments: The top three showed the separation between the Omaha metro area and the rest of the state, with Elkhorn South and Omaha Westside routing Kearney and Grand Island, respectively. Bellevue West jumps both schools by virtue of playing Westside tougher when those teams met. Lincoln Southwest and Papio South swap at the bottom with Southwest’s easy win and Papio South’s competitive loss to Gretna.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (7-0) | 1 | Omaha Westview, W, 70-0

2. Scottsbluff (6-1) | 2 | Hastings, W, 35-0

3. Omaha Gross (7-0) | 3 | Norris, W, 42-14

4. Elkhorn (5-2) | 4 | Blair, W, 31-24

5. Waverly (5-2) | 5 | Pius X, W, 38-8

6. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 6 | Ralston, W, 42-3

7. York (4-3) | 10 | Seward, W, 28-14

8. Blair (4-3) | 8 | Elkhorn, L, 31-24

9. Seward (5-2) | 9 | York, L, 28-14

10. GI Northwest (3-4) | – | Gering, W, 37-14

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Lincoln Pius X, Mount Michael, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: More of the same here. The top half of the rankings is well-established. The only big change comes with Grand Island Northwest moving in to replace another 3-4 team in Lincoln Pius X. The Vikings have won three of their last 4, and have lost by one touchdown or less to No. 2, No. 6, and No. 9 in the rankings to go with a win over 5-2 Elkhorn North.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (7-0) | 1 | Adams Central, W, 41-7

2. Pierce (7-0) | 2 | Central City, W, 56-35

3. McCook (7-0) | 3 | Alliance, W, 56-0

4. Ashland-Greenwood (6-1) | 4 | Boys Town, W, 31-21

5. Boone Central (6-1) | 6 | O’Neill, W, 55-0

6. Omaha Roncalli (6-1) | 8 | Fort Calhoun, W, 45-21

7. Adams Central (6-1) | 5 | Aurora, L, 41-7

8. Auburn (5-2) | 9 | Syracuse, W, 31-13

9. Broken Bow (5-2) | – | Minden, W, 27-7

10. Wahoo (4-3) | – | Scotus, W, 31-10

Contenders: Scotus CC, Central City, Lincoln Christian, Minden, Platteview, Columbus Lakeview.

Comments: Throw another ranked team on the pile for Aurora, which dispatched previously unbeaten Adams Central with ease. The Huskies have beaten three 6-1 teams and a 5-2 team by an average score of 41-10. Pierce continues to be a juggernaut on offense, scoring 50-plus for the fifth game in a row. The Bluejays and Boone Central meet Friday in a sizable ratings matchup. Broken Bow and Wahoo enter for the first time this season, the latter after knocking off Scotus CC by three touchdowns. Broken Bow’s losses have come to Boone Central and McCook.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (7-0) | 1 | Ponca, W, forfeit

2. Hastings SC (7-0) | 2 | Wood River, W, 53-7

3. Ord (6-1) | 3 | Kearney Catholic, W, 41-21

4. Malcolm (7-0) | 4 | Lincoln Lutheran, W, 51-34

5. Bishop Neumann (6-1) | 5 | Louisville, W, 64-12

6. Mitchell (7-0) | 6 | Chase Co., W, 30-0

7. Battle Creek (5-2) | 7 | Hartington CC, W, 20-12

8. Oakland-Craig (5-2) | 8 | Tekamah-Herman, W, 61-6

9. Hartington CC (5-2) | 9 | Battle Creek, L, 20-12

10. Fillmore Central (6-1) | – | GICC, W, 27-6

Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia, Centennial, Wood River, Gordon-Rushville.

Comments: The only change is at No. 10, where Fillmore Central moves in for the first time this season after Lincoln Lutheran’s loss. The Panthers’ only defeat is by one touchdown to previously ranked Wilber-Clatonia, and this week they travel to No. 2 Hastings SC. Malcolm looked very impressive in its win over Lutheran; the Clippers continue to close the gap on the top three.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte SP (7-0) | 1 | Bye

2. Cross County (7-0) | 2 | Clarkson-Leigh, W, 30-28

3. Stanton (7-0) | 3 | Bancroft-Rosalie, W, 59-8

4. Clarkson-Leigh (6-1) | 4 | Cross County, L, 30-28

5. Palmyra (6-1) | 6 | Southern, W, 58-42

6. Elmwood-Murdock (6-1) | 7 | Weeping Water, W, 52-40

7. Laurel-C-C (7-0) | 8 | Hartington-Newcastle, W, 54-21

8. Thayer Central (6-1) | 5 | Freeman, L, 50-48

9. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) | 9 | North Central, W, 80-26

10. Riverside (6-1) | – | Pleasanton, W, 76-22

Contenders: Nebraska Christian, Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, EMF, Hi-Line, Freeman, Perkins Co.

Comments: Lucas Jacobson connected with Jackson Lindburg from 25 yards out on the final play of the game to give Cross County a 30-28 win over Clarkson-Leigh, meaning both teams stay put. No new entries this week as the only other top-10 loss was Thayer Central’s 50-48 defeat at the hands of a good Freeman team after the Titans couldn’t convert a late two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (7-0) | 1 | Winside, W, 58-6

2. Hitchcock Co. (7-0) | 3 | Dundy Co.-Stratton, W, 44-6

3. BDS (7-0) | 5 | Diller-Odell, W, 59-6

4. Bloomfield (7-0) | 6 | Wausa, W, 48-0

5. Ainsworth (7-0) | 6 | St. Mary’s, W, 36-30

6. Elgin-Pope John (6-1) | 7 | Niobrara/Verdigre, W, 58-16

7. Osceola (6-1) | 8 | High Plains Community, W, 60-26

8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-1) | 5 | Hitchcock Co., L, 44-6

9. Sandhills-Thedford (6-1) | 9 | Leyton, W, 51-12

10. Lawrence-Nelson (6-1) | 10 | Silver Lake, W, 50-0

Contenders: Kenesaw, Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Wynot, Twin Loup, Central Valley, St. Mary’s.

Comments: Hitchcock County sent a message to the rest of D-2 with its demolition of previous No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton. The Falcons have allowed more than eight points in a game just once this season. The five remaining unbeaten teams in the class are the top five teams here, with a group of 11 teams at 6-1 lined up behind them. The D-2 playoffs are going to be something else.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (6-0) | 1 | Creek Valley, W, 79-0

2. Arthur Co. (6-0) | 2 | Wauneta-Palisade, W, 63-6

3. S-E-M (6-0) | 3 | Red Cloud, W, 54-36

4. Parkview Christian (5-1) | 4 | Meridian, W, 57-8

5. Cody-Kilgore (6-1) | 5 | Sioux Co., W, 53-15

6. Red Cloud (5-1) | 7 | S-E-M, L, 54-36

7. Garden County (6-1) | 8 | Banner Co., W, 58-8

8. Shelton (5-1) | 9 | Wilcox-Hildreth, W, 57-14

9. Southwest (4-2) | 10 | Brady, W, 45-42

10. Pawnee City (4-2) | – | Sterling, W, 60-8

Contenders: Sterling, Wilcox-Hildreth, Hampton, Hay Springs.

Comments: Potter-Dix should get its toughest test of the season this week, with No. 7 Garden County coming to town. Even with that, the three remaining unbeatens here should all be favored to enter the postseason without a loss. The only rankings change comes with Pawnee City entering and Sterling exiting after the Indians blasted the previous No. 6 Jets 60-8.