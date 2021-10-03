Prep football ratings, 10/4

After rolling to an easy win over Omaha Skutt last week, Gretna now moves on to its toughest regular-season challenge against No. 5 Elkhorn South, a game which could shake up the top five. Lincoln East hits the road to North Platte in Class A’s other top-10 matchup this week.

Comments: Bennington, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth all took care of business at the top of the ratings, setting up another No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Elkhorn hosts Bennington this week. Meanwhile, a pair of unbeaten suffered their first losses when Seward fell to Northwest and Waverly defeated Beatrice. The Vikings, 56-7 winners in that top-10 clash, rise to fourth following Omaha Skutt’s loss to Class A opponent Gretna. There is a shuffle at the bottom of the ratings as Northwest rejoins the top 10 and Scottsbluff rises into seventh.