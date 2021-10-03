Prep football ratings, 10/4

There are few changes at the top of the ratings this week, but new teams join the top 10 in five of the state’s classes. Classes D-1 and D-2 have two weeks remaining in the regular season and playoff seeding will begin to take shape moving forward.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (6-0) | 1
2. Bellevue West (5-1) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (6-0) | 3
4. Creighton Prep (4-2) | 4
5. Elkhorn South (5-1) | 5
6. Gretna (6-0) | 6
7. Omaha Burke (5-1) | 7
8. Lincoln East (5-1) | 8
9. Columbus (5-1) | -
10. North Platte (4-2) | 9
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Millard West.
Comments: For the second straight week, each of Class A’s top seven teams won their matchups to retain their spots in the ratings. North Platte drops a spot following its loss to Creighton Prep and Millard West falls out after losing to Lincoln East. Columbus has ripped off a five-game winning streak after a Week 1 loss to Omaha Central, and the Discoverers make their first ratings appearance of the season. Their recent win over Kearney was impressive, but games against Bellevue West and North Platte in upcoming weeks will provide even tougher tests.
After rolling to an easy win over Omaha Skutt last week, Gretna now moves on to its toughest regular-season challenge against No. 5 Elkhorn South, a game which could shake up the top five. Lincoln East hits the road to North Platte in Class A’s other top-10 matchup this week.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (6-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn (6-0) | 2
3. Plattsmouth (6-0) | 3
4. Waverly (4-2) | 5
5. Aurora (4-2) | 7
6. Omaha Skutt (4-2) | 4
7. Scottsbluff (4-2) | 10
8. Northwest (3-3) | -
9. Seward (5-1) | 6
10. Beatrice (5-1) | 8
Contenders: Norris, York.
Comments: Bennington, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth all took care of business at the top of the ratings, setting up another No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Elkhorn hosts Bennington this week. Meanwhile, a pair of unbeaten suffered their first losses when Seward fell to Northwest and Waverly defeated Beatrice. The Vikings, 56-7 winners in that top-10 clash, rise to fourth following Omaha Skutt’s loss to Class A opponent Gretna. There is a shuffle at the bottom of the ratings as Northwest rejoins the top 10 and Scottsbluff rises into seventh.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (6-0) | 2
3. Boone Central (6-0) | 3
4. Pierce (5-1) | 4
5. Columbus Scotus (6-0) | 5
6. Milford (5-1) | -
7. Columbus Lakeview (4-2) | 7
8. Chadron (6-0) | 10
9. Wayne (4-2) | 6
10. Wahoo (4-2) | -
Contenders: Cozad, Auburn, Adams Central, Ogallala, Broken Bow, Platteview.
Comments: Ashland-Greenwood blanked Malcolm 35-0 in its first week atop Class C-1, while Kearney Catholic’s 9-6 win over Broken Bow and Boone Central’s 13-0 win over Battle Creek showed the strength of C-1’s top defenses. Similar to Boone Central two weeks ago, newcomer Milford soars into the sixth following an impressive 15-14 win over Auburn. The Eagles’ only loss is to No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood and their four-game winning streak also includes games against Wahoo and Nebraska City. Chadron remains unbeaten and rises to eighth, while Cozad’s loss to Ogallala allows Wahoo to grab the 10th spot.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) | 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (5-1) | 2
3. Ord (5-1) | 5
4. Aquinas (4-2) | 3
5. Oakland-Craig (4-2) | 5
6. Yutan (5-1) | 6
7. Hastings SC (5-1) | 7
8. Hartington CC (5-1) | 8
9. Bishop Neumann (4-2) | -
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (5-1) | -
Contenders: Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran, Centennial.
Comments: Archbishop Bergan’s blowout win over Aquinas leaves the Knights head and shoulders above the rest of Class C-2, even with a game against Oakland-Craig ahead in two weeks. Norfolk Catholic remains in second after an impressive win over Wayne, and defending champion Ord is back in third since its sole loss came to Norfolk Catholic in Week 3. Bishop Neumann began its season 0-2 but has won four in a row since, including a key victory over Centennial last week. Tough matchups against Yutan and Lincoln Lutheran still await the Cavaliers.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (6-0) | 1
2. Lourdes CC (6-0) | 3
3. Howells-Dodge (6-0) | 4
4. Cross County (5-1) | 5
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-1) | 2
6. Lutheran High NE (6-0) | 7
7. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) | 8
8. Stanton (5-1) | 6
9. Weeping Water (6-0) | 9
10. Laurel-C-C (5-1) | 10
Contenders: Arapahoe, Hi-Line, EMF, Bertrand, Humphrey/LHF, Anselmo-Merna, Tri County.
Comments: Defending champion Dundy Co.-Stratton lost its first game in two years, a 52-42 defeat to Hi-Line which sends Lourdes CC into second. Howells-Dodge defeated Stanton 44-8 as the number of undefeated teams in Class D-1 continues to fall each week. Top-ranked Burwell dealt Arcadia-Loup City its first loss last week and could do the same against Anselmo-Merna this week.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) | 1
2. Kenesaw (6-0) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (6-0) | 3
4. Falls City SH (5-1) | 4
5. St. Mary’s (6-0) | 5
6. Pender (6-0) | 6
7. Johnson-Brock (4-2) | 7
8. Riverside (5-1) | 10
9. Mullen (5-1) | -
10. Osceola (5-1) | -
Contenders: Leyton, Pleasanton, BDS, Ansley-Litchfield, Bloomfield, Elgin/PJ.
Comments: Wins across the board means that the top seven remains unchanged, while losses drop Leyton and defending champion BDS down to contender status. Mullen is on a five-game winning streak after opening its season with a loss to No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford; Osceola has a five-game winning streak of its own.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (5-0) | 1
2. Sterling (5-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (5-0) | 3
4. Red Cloud (5-0) | 4
5. McCool Junction (4-1) | 5
6. Arthur County (4-2) | 6
7. Franklin (5-0) | 7
8. Parkview Christian (3-2) | 8
9. Pawnee City (4-1) | 9
10. Spalding Academy (4-1) | 10
Contenders: Silver Lake, Wallace, Crawford, Hay Springs.
Comments: McCool Junction’s 61-22 win over Parkview Christian was the only loss among the top 10 last week, and there are no changes to the ratings. The Patriots are not penalized for the loss since every opponent they’ve played has a winning record, a trend which will continue against Hampton this week.
