Prep football ratings, 10/26

A look ahead: Paxton and S-E-M meet again, just one week after Paxton’s 30-24 road win. Other first-round games matching up rated teams are No. 4 Red Cloud hosting No. 10 Dorchester and No. 6 Spalding Academy at No. 9 Creek Valley.

Class A, D-1, D-2 first-round playoff notes

* All of the top-10 teams in all three classes made it through to the second round, with the exception of D-1 No. 5 Wakefield which was ineligible for the playoffs after opting down from Class C-2.

* No. 7 Kearney and No. 10 Millard North, the two Class A-rated teams not to receive first-round byes, are involved in the only two second-round games pairing top 10 teams. Kearney travels to No. 9 Gretna while Millard North will be on the road to face No. 6 Creighton Prep.

* Rated teams facing each other in D-1 on Friday are No. 2 Burwell at No. 8 Howells-Dodge and No. 10 Weeping Water at No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast.

* The big second-round game in D-2 is No. 2 Osceola at No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis in a matchup of returning state champions. Osceola/High Plains won D-1 a year ago, while St. Francis was an undefeated titlist in D-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.