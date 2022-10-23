Prep football ratings, 10/24

It's the best time of the year, as the playoffs begin in earnest this Friday with 11- and 6-man joining 8-man in the postseason. Not much movement in this set of rankings, which will be the last until after the state finals.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Gretna (9-0) | 1 | Lincoln East, W, 28-6

2. Elkhorn South (9-0) | 2 | Omaha North, W, 42-6

3. Omaha Westside (8-1) | 3 | Lincoln Northeast, W, 63-7

4. Bell. West (6-3) | 4 | Papio South, W, 42-20

5. Creighton Prep (6-3) | 5 | Omaha Benson, W, 44-13

6. Grand Island (7-2) | 6 | Omaha Northwest, W, 52-0

7. Kearney (7-2) | 8 | Norfolk, W, 34-10

8. Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) | 9| Bell. West, L, 42-20

9. North Platte (6-3) | 10 | Papillion-LaVista, W, 36-29

10. Millard West (6-3) | – | Omaha Bryan, W, 48-20

Contenders: Omaha North, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Lincoln East.

Comments: Omaha North tumbles out of the rankings after its second straight loss, this one a blowout against Elkhorn South. Millard West, winners of five in a row, moves up just in time for its first-round game against Lincoln Southwest, a rematch of the teams’ thrilling regular-season game a couple of weeks ago. The only unbeatens left in the class, Gretna and Elkhorn South, would meet in the state semifinals if both advance that far.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (9-0) | 1 | Mount Michael, W, 52-14

2. Scottsbluff (8-1) | 2 | Lexington, W, 55-14

3. Omaha Gross (9-0) | 3 | Omaha Skutt, W, 41-14

4. Elkhorn (7-2) | 4 | Omaha Westview, W, 59-19

5. Waverly (7-2) | 5 | Lincoln Northwest, W, forfeit

6. York (6-3) | 7 | GI Northwest, W, 24-21

7. Omaha Skutt (6-3) | 6 | Omaha Gross, L, 41-14

8. Elkhorn North (6-3) | 10 | Blair, W, 27-26

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-4) | – | Norris, W, 41-17

10. Blair (5-4) | 8 | Elkhorn North, L, 27-26

Contenders: Seward, Grand Island Northwest, Norris.

Comments: Some minor changes in the bottom half of the rankings as Grand Island Northwest drops out with a 4-5 record after a three-point loss to York. Pius X moves back in after its best offensive performance of the season in a blowout of Norris. Elkhorn North’s miraculous rally to beat Blair means those two teams swap positions. Bennington is the prohibitive favorite to win the title here, with the champion more than likely coming from one of the top five teams in the rankings.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (9-0) | 1 | Central City, W, 49-21

2. Pierce (9-0) | 2 | West Point-Beemer, W, 54-20

3. McCook (9-0) | 3 | Chadron, W, 48-28

4. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1) | 4 | Platteview, W, 34-0

5. Boone Central (7-2) | 5 | St. Paul, W, 48-0

6. Omaha Roncalli (7-2) | 6 | Omaha Concordia, W, 56-6

7. Adams Central (7-2) | 7 | Fairbury, W, 60-20

8. Wahoo (6-3) | 9 | Schuyler, W, 68-0

9. Columbus Lakeview (7-2) | 10 | Scotus, W, 28-7

10. Lincoln Christian (7-2) | – | Syracuse, W, 50-28

Contenders: Auburn, Scotus Central Catholic, Central City, Minden, Platteview.

Comments: Last week’s top seven all won and hold their positions. Wahoo and Columbus Lakeview move up, and Lincoln Christian moves back in after Auburn was upset 10-0 by a Nebraska City team that had just one other win this season. We could be in for a great set of semifinals and championship game should the playoff seeds hold — the top four ranked teams are the top four seeds in the C-1 bracket.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (9-0) | 1 | Hartington CC, W, 14-0

2. Hastings SC (9-0) | 2 | Doniphan-Trumbull, W, 40-0

3. Ord (8-1) | 3 | Centura, W, 43-16

4. Malcolm (9-0) | 4 | Wilber-Clatonia, W, 62-28

5. Wahoo Neumann (8-1) | 5 | Aquinas, W, 49-12

6. Battle Creek (7-2) | 7 | GICC, W, forfeit

7. Oakland-Craig (7-2) | 8 | LV-SS, W, 36-0

8. Hartington CC (6-3) | 9 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 14-0

9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) | 10 | Milford, W, 44-18

10. Mitchell (8-1) | 6 | Gordon-Rushville, L, 55-16

Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Fillmore Central, Gordon-Rushville, Chase Co., Yutan

Comments: Mitchell nearly falls all the way out of the rankings after a 55-16 loss to Gordon-Rushville ended the Tigers' bid for a perfect regular season, but the first eight wins can't be discounted. Hartington Cedar Catholic made things difficult for Norfolk Catholic, perhaps signaling that C-2 could be home to the most wide-open bracket in the playoffs. Unbeaten Malcolm got a challenging draw, facing defending champion Fremont Bergan in the first round, with one-loss Mitchell or Cedar Catholic waiting in the quarterfinals.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (9-0) | 1 | Elkhorn Valley, W, 56-24

2. Stanton (9-0) | 3 | Pender, W, 79-20

3. Clarkson-Leigh (8-1) | 4 | Wisner-Pilger, W, 28-23

4. Palmyra (7-1) | 5 | DNP, season over

5. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) | 6 | Plainview, W, 59-26

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0) | 7 | Mead, W, 68-20

7. Cross County (8-1) | 2 | Weeping Water, L, 42-22

8. Thayer Central (8-1) | 8 | Shelby-Rising City, W, 44-0

9. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) | 9 | Cambridge, W, 70-22

10. Riverside (8-1) | 10 | Maxwell, W, 55-12

Contenders: Nebraska Christian, Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, EMF, Hi-Line, Freeman, Perkins Co., Weeping Water

Comments: There were three “upsets” by seed in the first round of the playoffs, none bigger than 14-seeded Weeping Water beating No. 2-ranked and No. 3 seed Cross County to end the Cougars’ undefeated season. Other lower-seeded teams to win were No. 13 Sandy Creek (over Sandhills Valley), and No. 10 Ravenna (over Perkins County). Once-beatens Hi-Line and Elmwood-Murdock meet Friday to highlight the second-round matchups.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (9-0) | 1 | Creighton, W, 64-12

2. Hitchcock Co. (9-0) | 2 | Maywood-Hayes Center, W, 78-0

3. BDS (9-0) | 3 | Nebraska Lutheran, W, 46-6

4. Ainsworth (9-0) | 4 | Loomis, W, 64-20

5. Osceola (8-1) | 5 | Fullerton, W, 88-38

6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-1) | 6 | Axtell, W, 42-8

7. Sandhills-Thedford (8-1) | 7 | Hyannis, W, 80-28

8. Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) | 8| Lourdes CC, W, 62-16

9. Wynot (8-1) | 9 | Winside, W, 56-20

10. Bloomfield (8-1) | 10 | HLHF, W, 88-0

Contenders: Elgin-Pope John, Kenesaw, Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Wynot, Twin Loup, Central Valley, St. Mary’s, South Loup.

Comments: Only one lower seed won last week, and that was South Loup beating defending champion Kenesaw 40-6 in a nine over eight upset. We could be in for an incredible postseason, with only three of the 16 teams remaining having more than one loss. One of those is South Loup (6-3) another is perennial power Humphrey St. Francis (6-3), and the third is Twin Loup (7-2).

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (8-0) | 1 | South Platte, W, 81-28

2. Arthur Co. (8-0) | 2 | Wallace, W, 71-40

3. S-E-M (8-0) | 3 | Shelton, W, 54-27

4. Parkview Christian (7-1) | 4 | Lewiston, W, 62-30

5. Red Cloud (7-1) | 6 | Franklin, W, 56-14

6. Garden County (6-2) | 7 | Creek Valley, W, 61-0

7. Cody-Kilgore (6-2) | 5 | Hay Springs, L, 34-28

8. Pawnee City (6-2) | 9 | Dorchester, W, 50-20

9. Sterling (6-2) | 10 | Meridian, W, 43-38

10. Shelton (6-2) | 8 | S-E-M, L, 54-27

Contenders: Wallace, Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Hampton, Hay Springs, Stuart.

Comments: Just some slight movement in the top 10 after Cody-Kilgore falls to Hay Springs by a touchdown and Shelton is doubled up by unbeaten S-E-M. The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with fellow unbeatens Arthur County and Potter-Dix at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Potter-Dix heads into the postseason out-scoring its opponents by an average of 76-9.