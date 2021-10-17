Prep football ratings, 10/18

Nebraska's two classes of eight-man football start their playoff journey, while the remainder of the state prepares for their regular-season finales. At this point in the season, there are few changes apart from movement in Class C-1.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (8-0) | 1
2. Bellevue West (7-1) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-0) | 3
4. Creighton Prep (6-2) | 4
5. Elkhorn South (7-1) | 5
6. Gretna (7-1) | 6
7. Omaha Burke (7-1) | 7
8. North Platte (6-2) | 8
9. Lincoln East (6-2) | 9
10. Lincoln Southeast (5-3) | -
Contenders: Columbus, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Once again, there are no changes in the top half of Class A. Bellevue West knocks Columbus out of the top 10 following a 62-0 blowout win, and the Discoverers will need to bounce back against North Platte in a game that will heavily impact playoff seeding. Omaha Burke enters a Week 9 clash with No. 1 Millard South on a seven-game winning streak, and its performance will reveal plenty about the Bulldogs’ status as a Class A contender. Lincoln Southeast re-enters the ratings due to a strong first half against No. 6 Gretna, even if the Dragons pulled away in the second half.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (8-0) | 1
2. Plattsmouth (8-0) | 2
3. Elkhorn (7-1) | 3
4. Aurora (6-2) | 4
5. Omaha Skutt (6-2) | 5
6. Waverly (5-3) | 6
7. Scottsbluff (6-2) | 7
8. Seward (7-1) | 9
9. Northwest (4-4) | 8
10. Norris (4-4) | -
Contenders: Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli.
Comments: Plattsmouth’s 35-20 win over Beatrice last week was the Blue Devils’ third straight win over a top-10 team, and they are right behind Bennington at the top of Class B. Aurora overcome a strong first-half challenge from Northwest to extend its winning streak and set up a big Week 9 clash against Seward. Norris defeated a Class A opponent, Lincoln Pius X, last week and despite Beatrice’s head-to-head win over the Titans, the Orangemen’s three-game losing streak drops them to contender status.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (8-0) | 2
3. Columbus Scotus (8-0) | 5
4. Chadron (8-0) | 8
5. Boone Central (7-1) | 3
6. Milford (7-1) | 6
7. Pierce (6-2) | 4
8. Columbus Lakeview (6-2) | 7
9. Auburn (6-2) | 9
10. Broken Bow (6-2) | 10
Contenders: Battle Creek, Wayne, Wahoo, Fort Calhoun, Adams Central.
Comments: While Ashland-Greenwood and Kearney Catholic picked up comfortable wins last week to remain unbeaten, Boone Central wasn’t so lucky. The Cardinals lost their first game of the season, 21-12 to Columbus Scotus, and the Shamrocks jump into third as a result. Chadron makes a big jump on the merit of its continued defensive success, seen in a 21-3 win over Gothenburg. Chadron hasn’t allowed more than eight points in a game this season. A loss to Battle Creek sends defending champion Piece into seventh, and Columbus Lakeview has a huge opportunity to shake up the ratings again when it hosts city rival Columbus Scotus this week.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (8-0) | 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (7-1) | 2
3. Ord (7-1) | 3
4. Aquinas (6-2) | 4
5. Yutan (7-1) | 5
6. Hartington CC (7-1) | 6
7. Hastings SC (7-1) | 7
8. Lincoln Lutheran (6-2) | 8
9. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) | 9
10. Wilber-Clatonia (5-3) | -
Contenders: Centennial, Bishop Neumann, Oakland-Craig, Sutton.
Comments: There are few changes in Class C-2 this week as most of the top 10 continues adding to their winning streaks. Norfolk Catholic, Yutan, Hartington CC, Hastings SC and North Platte St. Pat’s have all won six or more games in a row. Lincoln Lutheran defeated ratings contender Centennial last week, and Wilber-Clatonia is back in 10th following Archbishop Bergan’s win over Oakland-Craig. All four of the Knights’ losses have come against teams ranked sixth or higher in C-2.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (8-0) | 1
2. Lourdes CC (8-0) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (8-0) | 3
4. Cross County (7-1) | 4
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1) | 5
6. Lutheran High NE (8-0) | 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) | 7
8. Stanton (7-1) | 8
9. Weeping Water (8-0) | 9
10. Arapahoe (8-0) | 10
Contenders: Bertrand, Anselmo-Merna, EMF, Hitchcock County, Arcadia-Loup City.
Comments: It’s officially playoff time in Class D-1, and every team in the top 10 took care of business in their regular-season finale last week. Lutheran High Northeast impressively beat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46-14 and Anselmo-Merna defeated Arcadia-Loup City 18-13 to gain some momentum going into the playoffs.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) | 1
2. Kenesaw (8-0) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (8-0) | 3
4. Falls City SH (7-1) | 4
5. Pender (8-0) | 5
6. Riverside (7-1) | 6
7. Johnson-Brock (6-2) | 7
8. Bloomfield (7-1) | 8
9. St. Mary’s (7-1) | 9
10. Mullen (7-1) | 10
Contenders: Osceola, Leyton, Wynot, Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton.
Comments: Every top-10 team won its matchup last week, and there are no changes heading into the playoffs. Several contenders will be looking to leave their mark, including an Osceola team which has won its last seven games.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (7-0) | 1
2. Sterling (7-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (7-0) | 3
4. Red Cloud (7-0) | 4
5. McCool Junction (6-1) | 5
6. Arthur County (5-2) | 6
7. Parkview Christian (5-2) | 7
8. Franklin (6-1) | 10
9. Spalding Academy (6-1) | 9
10. Wallace (6-1) | -
Contenders: Silver Lake, S-E-M, Hay Springs, Stuart.
Comments: The undefeated teams at the top of the class continue to impress with wins over strong opponents, including Red Cloud’s 41-32 win over Pawnee City. Franklin rises to No. 8 thanks to its 40-36 win over Silver Lake and Wallace enters the ratings in 10th.
