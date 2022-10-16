Prep football ratings, 10/16

The prep football ratings are well-established entering the final week of the 11-man and six-man regular season. Things heat up in D-1 and D-2 as the playoffs get underway. Here's how Chris Basnett sees it.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Gretna (8-0) | 1 | Omaha South, W, 71-17

2. Elkhorn South (8-0) | 2 | Omaha Burke, W, 55-14

3. Omaha Westside (7-1) | 3 | Millard South, W, 41-34 (OT)

4. Bellevue West (5-3) | 5 | Bye

5. Creighton Prep (5-3) | 6 | Papillion-LV, W, 24-20

6. Grand Island (6-2) | 7 | Omaha North, W, 31-21

7. Omaha North (6-2) | 4 | Grand Island, L, 31-21

8. Kearney (6-2) | 8 | Lincoln Northeast, W, 48-0

9. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2) | 10 | Bellevue East, W, 55-14

10. North Platte (5-3) | – | Norfolk, W, 24-13

Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Norfolk, Millard West, Lincoln East.

Comments: Grand Island’s road win over Omaha North shakes things up a bit, but the top of the class is well-established, though Westside needing overtime to get past Millard South shows just how volatile the playoffs could be in a couple weeks. Elkhorn South-Omaha North on Friday will be a good playoff preview.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (8-0) | 1 | Elkhorn North, W, 21-7

2. Scottsbluff (7-1) | 2 | Gering, W, 35-0

3. Omaha Gross (8-0) | 3 | Buena Vista, W, forfeit

4. Elkhorn (6-2) | 4 | Mount Michael, W, 47-3

5. Waverly (6-2) | 5 | Seward, W, 14-0

6. Omaha Skutt (6-2) | 6 | Plattsmouth, W, 21-14

7. York (5-3) | 7 | Lincoln Northwest, W, forfeit

8. Blair (5-3) | 8 | Omaha Westview, W, 49-13

9. GI Northwest (4-4) | 10 | Lexington, W, 52-10

10. Elkhorn North (5-3) | – | Bennington, L, 21-7

Contenders: Seward, Lincoln Pius X, Mount Michael, Beatrice, Norris.

Comments: Elkhorn North becomes the rare team to move into the rankings after a loss, after the Wolves became the first team this season to stay within 20 points of Bennington. The Badgers *only* managed 21 points in a 14-point win, the first time this season they haven’t scored at least 33. Omaha Gross and Omaha Skutt meet this week in a big ratings matchup.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (8-0) | 1 | Fairbury, W, 73-19

2. Pierce (8-0) | 2 | Boone Central, W, 48-26

3. McCook (8-0) | 3 | Adams Central, W, 28-14

4. Ashland-Greenwood (7-1) | 4 | Roncalli, W, 13-9

5. Boone Central (6-2) | 5 | Pierce, L, 48-26

6. Omaha Roncalli (6-2) | 6 | Ashland-Greenwood, L, 13-9

7. Adams Central (6-2) | 7 | McCook, L, 28-14

8. Auburn (6-2) | 8 | Falls City, W, 35-9

9. Wahoo (5-3) | 10 | DC West, W, 24-0

10. Columbus Lakeview (6-2) | – | Arlington, W, 56-13

Contenders: Scotus Central Catholic, Central City, Lincoln Christian, Minden, Platteview, Broken Bow.

Comments: Another impressive offensive showing for Pierce. The Bluejays can give up some points, but there hasn’t been a team on their schedule yet that’s been able to keep pace on the scoreboard. Friday’s 48 points against Boone Central marked Pierce’s fewest since Week 2. Boone Central and Omaha Roncalli stay put after their losses to top-four teams. Defending champion Columbus Lakeview reenters after its fifth straight win.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (8-0) | 1 | Wayne, W, 63-14

2. Hastings SC (8-0) | 2 | Fillmore Central, W, 35-14

3. Ord (7-1) | 3 | Broken Bow, W, 42-7

4. Malcolm (8-0) | 4 | Centennial, W, 49-20

5. Wahoo Neumann (7-1) | 5 | David City, W, 57-7

6. Mitchell (8-0) | 6 | Valentine, W, 21-20

7. Battle Creek (6-2) | 7 | West Holt, W, 42-6

8. Oakland-Craig (6-2) | 8 | North Bend Central, W, 49-12

9. Hartington CC (6-2) | 9 | Ponca, W, 54-7

10. Lincoln Lutheran (5-3) | – | Tri County, W, 55-14

Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Fillmore Central, Gordon-Rushville, Chase Co., Yutan

Comments: The No. 10 spot continues to be a revolving door. Fillmore Central drops out after a three-touchdown loss to Hastings St. Cecilia; the Mustangs have played two teams with winning records, and lost to both. Lincoln Lutheran is back in after cruising past Tri County. No other changes here, as the top nine teams all won, including Ord’s impressive win over previous C-1 No. 10 Broken Bow.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat's (8-0) | 1 | Perkins Co., W, 42-0

2. Cross County (8-0) | 2 | Shelby-Rising City, W, 48-20

3. Stanton (8-0) | 3 | Pender, W, 66-25

4. Clarkson-Leigh (7-1) | 4 | Madison, W, 64-12

5. Palmyra (7-1) | 6 | Freeman, W, 44-26

6. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1) | 7 | Brownell Talbot, W, 77-20

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0) | 8 | TCNE, W, 82-26

8. Thayer Central (7-1) | 5 | Johnson Co. Central, W, 58-8

9. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) | 9 | Lutheran High NE, W, 58-20

10. Riverside (7-1) | – | Ravenna, W, 28-6

Contenders: Nebraska Christian, Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, EMF, Hi-Line, Freeman, Perkins Co.

Comments: The playoffs have arrived in eight-man, with first-round games Thursday. North Platte St. Pat’s has spent the entire season at the top, and now the Irish will enter the playoffs for the first time as an eight-man program. Four teams enter the D-1 playoffs unbeaten. Palmyra’s season is over at 7-1 as the Panthers’ enrollment is too large to be eligible for the postseason.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (8-0) | 1 | Walthill, W, forfeit

2. Hitchcock Co. (8-0) | 2 | Medicine Valley, W, forfeit

3. BDS (8-0) | 3 | HTRS, W, 65-32

4. Ainsworth (8-0) | 5 | Boyd Co., W, 50-14

5. Osceola (7-1) | 7 | Nebraska Lutheran, W, 52-8

6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1) | 8 | Maywood-Hayes Center, W, 66-14

7. Sandhills-Thedford (7-1) | 9 | Mullen, W, 44-6

8. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1) | 10 | Deshler, W, 76-18

9. Wynot (7-1) | – | Bloomfield, W, 44-30

10. Bloomfield (7-1) | 4 | Wynot, L, 44-30

Contenders: Elgin-Pope John, Kenesaw, Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Wynot, Twin Loup, Central Valley, St. Mary’s.

Comments: Wynot’s two-touchdown win over previous No. 4 Bloomfield allows the Blue Devils to move in. Wynot’s only loss came in Week 3 to Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars and No. 2 Hitchcock County both essentially had bye weeks leading into the playoffs after both teams’ opponents forfeited last week. The postseason in this class is going to be an absolute battle.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (7-0) | 1 | Garden Co., W, 55-8

2. Arthur Co. (7-0) | 2 | Brady, W, 83-38

3. S-E-M (7-0) | 3 | Franklin, W, 66-21

4. Parkview Christian (6-1) | 4 | Dorchester, W, 64-0

5. Cody-Kilgore (6-1) | 5 | Bye

6. Red Cloud (6-1) | 6 | Wilcox-Hildreth, W, 72-20

7. Garden County (6-2) | 7 | Potter-Dix, L, 55-8

8. Shelton (6-1) | 8 | Harvard, W, 45-16

9. Pawnee City (5-2) | 10 | Meridian, W, 56-14

10. Sterling (5-2) | – | Lewiston, W, 54-18

Contenders: Wallace, Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Hampton, Hay Springs.

Comments: Here’s how far ahead Potter-Dix is from the rest of the field: Garden County stays put at No. 7 despite losing to the Coyotes 55-8 last week. Those 55 points are the fewest Potter-Dix has scored in a game this season, and the first time it hasn’t scored at least 63. Sterling moves in at No. 10 after Southwest’s loss to unranked Wallace.