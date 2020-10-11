Prep football ratings, 10/12

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (4-0) | 1 | Columbus
2. Omaha Westside (7-0) | 2 | St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Millard South (5-1) | 3 | L. North Star
4. Elkhorn South (6-1) | 4 | Kearney
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) | 5 | Gretna
6. Creighton Prep (4-2) | 6 | Papio. South
7. Gretna (6-1)| 7 | at L. Southeast
8. Lincoln East (5-2) | 8 | vs. L. Northeast
9. Millard West (1-5) | 9 | at North Platte
10. Millard North (2-4) | 10 | at Fremont
Contenders: Kearney, North Platte, Fremont, Grand Island, Columbus.
Comments: Gretna is not penalized for its first loss of the season against Elkhorn South. Millard North hangs on to the No. 10 spot after a double-overtime triumph over Grand Island. Westside steps outside the state to host St. Thomas Aquinas from Overland Park, Kansas, in a replacement game Friday. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2), which lost to Kansas 6A No. 1 Lawrence this past Friday, was rated No. 1 in Kansas 5A last week. Gretna at Southeast on Thursday is the premier in-state game in Class A during the last week of the regular season.
Seeding committee announced: The 24-team Class A playoff field will be seeded Saturday morning by a committee consisting of five Class A athletic directors — JJ Toczek of Southeast, Ben Ries of Norfolk, Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, Dan Schinzel of Creighton Prep and Jordan Cudney of North Platte. Class A coaches have been asked to rank the teams No. 1 through 24 after Friday’s games. Other seeding considerations besides the coaches’ votes include wild card points, common opponents, head-to-head competition and replacement game results.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 2 | at Mount Michael
2. Bennington (6-1) | 3 | Omaha Roncalli
3. Norris (6-1) | 4 | at Lincoln Pius X
4. Elkhorn (5-2) | 5 | Elkhorn North
5. Waverly (5-2) | 6 | at Crete
6. Aurora (5-2) | 8 | Northwest
7. Hastings (6-1) | 1 | Bye
8. Plattsmouth (5-2) | 7 | Beatrice
9. McCook (4-2) | 9 | Scottsbluff
10. Scottsbluff (4-3) | 10 | at McCook
Contenders: Northwest, Blair, Ralston.
Comments: Aurora’s impressive road win at previous No. 1 Hastings shakes up the order. Norris’ road encounter at Class A rival Lincoln Pius X is the week’s most intriguing game.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Pierce (6-0) | 2 | Battle Creek
2. St. Paul (6-1) | 4 | at Adams Central
3. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) | 5 | Louisville
4. Kearney Catholic (5-1) | 6 | at Holdrege
5. Adams Central (6-1) | 1 | St. Paul
6. Auburn (6-1) | 8 | at Fairbury
7. Wahoo (4-2) | 3 | at Raymond Central
8. Cozad (6-1) | 7 | Broken Bow
9. Lincoln Christian (6-1) | 9 | at Milford
10. Wayne (5-2) | 10 | at O’Neill
Contenders: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek, Mitchell, Gothenburg, West Point-Beemer.
Comments: Kearney Catholic’s win over former No. 1 Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood’s convincing win over defending state champion Wahoo account for this week’s changes. Auburn benefits from a one-point loss to A-G in week 1.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) | 1 | Arch. Bergan
2. Ord (7-0) |2 | at Centura
3. Archbishop Bergan (7-0) | 3 | at Oakland-Craig
4. Aquinas (5-2) | 4 | BRLD
5. Yutan (5-1) | 6 | Neumann
6. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) | 7 | Syracuse
7. Sutton (4-2) | 8 | at Gibbon
8. Hartington CC (6-1) | 5 | at Ponca
9. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) | 9 | Crofton
10. Grand Island CC (4-3) | 10 | at Twin River
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Crofton, North Platte St. Pat’s, Crofton, Bridgeport.
Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic slips slightly for a 38-point loss at No. 1 Oakland-Craig. The Bergan at Oakland-Craig matchup could be a prelude to a November showdown in the playoffs. Ord picked up a 35-16 win over Sutton in a replacement game Friday.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (7-0) | 1 | Humphrey/LHF
2. Burwell (7-0) | 2 | at Amherst
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-0) | 3 | at Cambridge
4. Tri County (6-0) | 4 | Thayer Central
5. Wakefield (6-0) | 5 | Hart.-Newc.
6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) | 6 | Neb. Christian
7. Stanton (5-1) | 7 | GACC
8. Howells-Dodge (5-2) | - | Clarkson/Leigh
9. Lutheran Northeast (6-1) | 9 | Laurel-C-C
10. Thayer Central (6-1) |10 | at Tri County
Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elm Creek, Weeping Water, Nebraska Christian, Humphrye/LHF, Lourdes Central Catholic.
Comments: Howells-Dodge re-enters after Laurel-C-C’s loss to Wakefield. L-C-C has a chance to move back into the top 10 when it plays at No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast to close out the regular season.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (6-0) | 1 | at Lawrence-Nel.
2. Osceola (6-0) | 2 | at High Plains
3. Falls City SH (5-1) | 3 | Diller-Odell
4. Humphrey SF (7-0) | 4 | at Central Valley
5. Central Valley (6-0) | 5 | Humphrey SF
6. Kenesaw (5-1) | 6 | Palmer
7. Pleasanton (7-0) | 7 | Sandhills/Thedford
8. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) | 8 | at Pleasanton
9. St. Mary’s (7-0) | 9 | at Boyd County
10. Allen (5-0) | - | at Emerson-Hubb.
Contenders: Creighton, Loomis, Medicine Valley, Wynot, Garden County, Osmond, Mullen.
Comments: While BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart were idle Friday night after COVID-19 issues involving their opponents, Central Valley picked up a replacement game at Fremont Mills, Iowa, and posted a 25-16 victory over the No. 5 team in Iowa eight-man. Medicine Valley’s loss to Loomis allows undefeated Allen to enter.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (6-0) | 1 | at Hampton
2. Red Cloud (5-0) | 2 | at Pawnee City
3. Potter-Dix (6-0) | 3 | Banner County
4. Sterling (6-0) | 5 | Lewiston
5. Sumner-E-M (5-1) | 6 | at Southwest
6. Creek Valley (5-1) | 10 | at South Platte
7. Arthur County (5-2) | 4 | Bye
8. Spalding Academy (5-1) | 7 | St. Edward
9. Stuart (4-0) | 8 | at Heartland Luther.
10. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) | - | Bye
Contenders: Paxton, Franklin, Harvard, Parkview Christian, Dorchester, Southwest.
Comments: Creek Valley’s win over Arthur County shakes up the middle of the top 10.
