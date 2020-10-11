 Skip to main content
Prep football ratings, 10/12
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Wahoo, 10.9

Wahoo's Colin Ludvik (4) runs the ball against Ashland-Greenwood in the second quarter Friday at Wahoo. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Class A

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Bellevue West (4-0) | 1 | Columbus

2. Omaha Westside (7-0) | 2 | St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Millard South (5-1) | 3 | L. North Star

4. Elkhorn South (6-1) | 4 | Kearney

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) | 5 | Gretna

6. Creighton Prep (4-2) | 6 | Papio. South

7. Gretna (6-1)| 7 | at L. Southeast

8. Lincoln East (5-2) | 8 | vs. L. Northeast

9. Millard West (1-5) | 9 | at North Platte

10. Millard North (2-4) | 10 | at Fremont

Contenders: Kearney, North Platte, Fremont, Grand Island, Columbus.

Comments: Gretna is not penalized for its first loss of the season against Elkhorn South. Millard North hangs on to the No. 10 spot after a double-overtime triumph over Grand Island. Westside steps outside the state to host St. Thomas Aquinas from Overland Park, Kansas, in a replacement game Friday. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2), which lost to Kansas 6A No. 1 Lawrence this past Friday, was rated No. 1 in Kansas 5A last week. Gretna at Southeast on Thursday is the premier in-state game in Class A during the last week of the regular season.

Seeding committee announced: The 24-team Class A playoff field will be seeded Saturday morning by a committee consisting of five Class A athletic directors — JJ Toczek of Southeast, Ben Ries of Norfolk, Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, Dan Schinzel of Creighton Prep and Jordan Cudney of North Platte. Class A coaches have been asked to rank the teams No. 1 through 24 after Friday’s games. Other seeding considerations besides the coaches’ votes include wild card points, common opponents, head-to-head competition and replacement game results.

Class B

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 2 | at Mount Michael

2. Bennington (6-1) | 3 | Omaha Roncalli

3. Norris (6-1) | 4 | at Lincoln Pius X

4. Elkhorn (5-2) | 5 | Elkhorn North

5. Waverly (5-2) | 6 | at Crete

6. Aurora (5-2) | 8 | Northwest

7. Hastings (6-1) | 1 | Bye

8. Plattsmouth (5-2) | 7 | Beatrice

9. McCook (4-2) | 9 | Scottsbluff

10. Scottsbluff (4-3) | 10 | at McCook

Contenders: Northwest, Blair, Ralston.

Comments: Aurora’s impressive road win at previous No. 1 Hastings shakes up the order. Norris’ road encounter at Class A rival Lincoln Pius X is the week’s most intriguing game.

Class C-1

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Pierce (6-0) | 2 | Battle Creek

2. St. Paul (6-1) | 4 | at Adams Central

3. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) | 5 | Louisville

4. Kearney Catholic (5-1) | 6 | at Holdrege

5. Adams Central (6-1) | 1 | St. Paul

6. Auburn (6-1) | 8 | at Fairbury

7. Wahoo (4-2) | 3 | at Raymond Central

8. Cozad (6-1) | 7 | Broken Bow

9. Lincoln Christian (6-1) | 9 | at Milford

10. Wayne (5-2) | 10 | at O’Neill

Contenders: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek, Mitchell, Gothenburg, West Point-Beemer.

Comments: Kearney Catholic’s win over former No. 1 Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood’s convincing win over defending state champion Wahoo account for this week’s changes. Auburn benefits from a one-point loss to A-G in week 1.

Class C-2

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) | 1 | Arch. Bergan

2. Ord (7-0) |2 | at Centura

3. Archbishop Bergan (7-0) | 3 | at Oakland-Craig

4. Aquinas (5-2) | 4 | BRLD

5. Yutan (5-1) | 6 | Neumann

6. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) | 7 | Syracuse

7. Sutton (4-2) | 8 | at Gibbon

8. Hartington CC (6-1) | 5 | at Ponca

9. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) | 9 | Crofton

10. Grand Island CC (4-3) | 10 | at Twin River

Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Crofton, North Platte St. Pat’s, Crofton, Bridgeport.

Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic slips slightly for a 38-point loss at No. 1 Oakland-Craig. The Bergan at Oakland-Craig matchup could be a prelude to a November showdown in the playoffs. Ord picked up a 35-16 win over Sutton in a replacement game Friday.

Class D-1

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Cross County (7-0) | 1 | Humphrey/LHF

2. Burwell (7-0) | 2 | at Amherst

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-0) | 3 | at Cambridge

4. Tri County (6-0) | 4 | Thayer Central

5. Wakefield (6-0) | 5 | Hart.-Newc.

6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) | 6 | Neb. Christian

7. Stanton (5-1) | 7 | GACC

8. Howells-Dodge (5-2) | - | Clarkson/Leigh

9. Lutheran Northeast (6-1) | 9 | Laurel-C-C

10. Thayer Central (6-1) |10 | at Tri County

Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elm Creek, Weeping Water, Nebraska Christian, Humphrye/LHF, Lourdes Central Catholic.

Comments: Howells-Dodge re-enters after Laurel-C-C’s loss to Wakefield. L-C-C has a chance to move back into the top 10 when it plays at No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast to close out the regular season.

Class D-2

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. BDS (6-0) | 1 | at Lawrence-Nel.

2. Osceola (6-0) | 2 | at High Plains

3. Falls City SH (5-1) | 3 | Diller-Odell

4. Humphrey SF (7-0) | 4 | at Central Valley

5. Central Valley (6-0) | 5 | Humphrey SF

6. Kenesaw (5-1) | 6 | Palmer

7. Pleasanton (7-0) | 7 | Sandhills/Thedford

8. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) | 8 | at Pleasanton

9. St. Mary’s (7-0) | 9 | at Boyd County

10. Allen (5-0) | - | at Emerson-Hubb.

Contenders: Creighton, Loomis, Medicine Valley, Wynot, Garden County, Osmond, Mullen.

Comments: While BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart were idle Friday night after COVID-19 issues involving their opponents, Central Valley picked up a replacement game at Fremont Mills, Iowa, and posted a 25-16 victory over the No. 5 team in Iowa eight-man. Medicine Valley’s loss to Loomis allows undefeated Allen to enter.

Class D-6

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. McCool Junction (6-0) | 1 | at Hampton

2. Red Cloud (5-0) | 2 | at Pawnee City

3. Potter-Dix (6-0) | 3 | Banner County

4. Sterling (6-0) | 5 | Lewiston

5. Sumner-E-M (5-1) | 6 | at Southwest

6. Creek Valley (5-1) | 10 | at South Platte

7. Arthur County (5-2) | 4 | Bye

8. Spalding Academy (5-1) | 7 | St. Edward

9. Stuart (4-0) | 8 | at Heartland Luther.

10. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) | - | Bye

Contenders: Paxton, Franklin, Harvard, Parkview Christian, Dorchester, Southwest.

Comments: Creek Valley’s win over Arthur County shakes up the middle of the top 10.

Week 7 in review: A look at the Prep Extra team's coverage of the high school football action

We've got game stories. We've got photos. We've got videos and notes. And yes, we have the Friday night stars. Here's our Week 7 content. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

