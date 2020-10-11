Prep football ratings, 10/12

Class A

Comments: Gretna is not penalized for its first loss of the season against Elkhorn South. Millard North hangs on to the No. 10 spot after a double-overtime triumph over Grand Island. Westside steps outside the state to host St. Thomas Aquinas from Overland Park, Kansas, in a replacement game Friday. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2), which lost to Kansas 6A No. 1 Lawrence this past Friday, was rated No. 1 in Kansas 5A last week. Gretna at Southeast on Thursday is the premier in-state game in Class A during the last week of the regular season.