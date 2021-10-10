Prep football ratings, 10/11

With two weeks left until most of the state begins its playoff journeys, the ratings mostly stay consistent at the top. Undefeated teams reign atop all the state’s classes, but there is constant jostling at the bottom of the ratings as teams try to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Comments: Once again, the top teams in Class A took care of business against overmatched opponents. Elkhorn South’s 28-20 win over Gretna keeps the Storm in fifth, but the gap between Gretna and Omaha Burke is almost nonexistent. Neither team has beaten a Class A opponent with a winning record, something they can change over the next two weeks. The lone change comes from North Platte’s 41-38 win over Lincoln East that sends the Bulldogs into eighth and Columbus into 10th. North Platte has now scored 34 points or more in all five of its wins, while the 41 points are the most Lincoln East has allowed all season. Lincoln Southeast is just outside the top 10, but a win over Gretna this week would certainly place the Knights back in the ratings.