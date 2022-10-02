Prep football ratings, 10/03

Not a lot of movement from Class B to D-6 after Week 6 of the prep football season, but you might notice a new top two in Class A. Here are Chris Basnett's latest ratings.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Gretna (6-0) | 2 | Bellevue West, W, 40-37

2. Elkhorn South (6-0) | 4 | Fremont, W, 49-7

3. Omaha Westside (5-1) | 1 | North Platte, L, 21-17

4. Omaha North (5-1) | 6 | Omaha Northwest, W, 64-0

5. Grand Island (5-1) | 8 | Kearney, W, 28-21

6. Kearney (5-1) | 3 | Grand Island, L, 28-21

7. Bellevue West (4-3) | 5 | Gretna, L, 40-37

8. Creighton Prep (4-3) | 7 | Omaha Central, W, 55-0

9. Papillion-La Vista South (5-1) | 9 | Omaha South, W, 66-8

10. Lincoln Southwest (5-1) | – | Lincoln Southeast, W, 17-14

Contenders: North Platte, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Norfolk, Lincoln East.

Comments: Gretna’s miraculous comeback and losses by Omaha Westside and Kearney shake things up this week. The Dragons ascend to No. 1 after scoring 26 points in the final six minutes of a 40-37 win over Bellevue West while Westside drops after its road loss at North Platte and Kearney falls after losing a rivalry game at home to Grand Island. Lincoln Southwest enters after its overtime win over Lincoln Southeast. Bellevue West has led No. 1, No. 3, and No. 6 in the second half this season before losing all three games, two of them in the final minute.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (6-0) | 1 | Blair, W, 45-7

2. Scottsbluff (5-1) | 2 | Waverly, W, 28-21

3. Omaha Gross (6-0) | 3 | Plattsmouth, W, 45-3

4. Elkhorn (4-2) | 4 | Elkhorn North, W, 49-35

5. Waverly (4-2) | 5 | Scottsbluff, L, 28-21

6. Omaha Skutt (4-2) | 9 | Pius X, W, 23-8

7. Lincoln Pius X (3-3) | 6 | Omaha Skutt, L, 23-8

8. Blair (4-2) | 7 | Bennington, L, 45-7

9. Seward (5-1) | 8 | Lincoln Northwest, W, forfeit

10. York (3-3) | 10 | Crete, W, 33-6

Contenders: Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Beatrice, Plattsmouth.

Comments: The top five continue to separate themselves, with Waverly’s overtime loss to Scottsbluff the only loss among that group. The Bearcats’ 28 points Friday matched the total given up by Waverly’s defense over the previous four games combined. Skutt continues to climb, with its only losses to Bennington and Elkhorn. Pius X has lost to No. 1, No. 2, and No. 6, and has been competitive into the second half of all three games.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Aurora (6-0) | 1 | Minden, W, 54-14

2. Pierce (6-0) | 2 | O’Neill, W, 54-20

3. McCook (6-0) | 3 | Ogallala, W, 37-6

4. Ashland-Greenwood (5-1) | 4 | Fort Calhoun, W, 40-10

5. Adams Central (6-0) | 5 | St. Paul, W, 34-3

6. Boone Central (5-1) | 6 | Wayne, W, 55-7

7. Scotus CC (5-1) | 7 | DC West, W, 14-6

8. Omaha Roncalli (5-1) | 9 | Platteview, W, 31-21

9. Auburn (4-2) | – | Lincoln Christian, W, 28-20

10. Central City (4-2) | – | Fairbury, W, 66-25

Contenders: Lincoln Christian, Minden, Platteview, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Syracuse, DC West, Broken Bow.

Comments: The only changes come at the bottom, where previous No. 8 Lincoln Christian (to Auburn) and No. 10 Minden (to Aurora) both drop out after losses. Auburn and Central City move in. Auburn’s losses are at Wahoo and to No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood. Central City was competitive in its losses, to C-2 No. 3 Ord, and C-1 No. 5 Adams Central. The Patriots and Aurora clash this week in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (6-0) | 1 | Battle Creek, W, 28-7

2. Hastings SC (6-0) | 2 | Kearney Catholic, W, 49-0

3. Ord (5-1) | 3 | Amherst, W, 41-10

4. Malcolm (6-0) | 5 | Milford, W, 48-0

5. Bishop Neumann (5-1) | 6 | North Bend Cent., W, 48-18

6. Mitchell (6-0) | 7 | Alliance, W, 53-12

7. Battle Creek (4-2) | 4 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 28-7

8. Oakland-Craig (4-2) | 9 | Archbishop Bergan, W, 46-17

9. Hartington CC (5-1) | 10 | West Holt, W, 42-0

10. Lincoln Lutheran (4-2) | – | Centennial, W, 21-17

Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Wilber-Clatonia, Wood River, Fillmore Central, Centennial.

Comments: Norfolk Catholic pulled away in the second half of its rivalry win over Battle Creek. The Braves have losses to the Knights and to Ord. Lincoln Lutheran is back in after rallying from a 17-0 deficit to beat Centennial, one week after the Warriors routed Wilber-Clatonia. Defending champion Fremont Bergan falls out for the first time this season after a 46-17 loss to surging Oakland-Craig.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte SP (7-0) | 1 | Maxwell, W, 67-16

2. Cross County (6-0) | 2 | Madison, W, 68-0

3. Stanton (6-0) | 3 | Wisner-Pilger, W, 36-6

4. Clarkson-Leigh (6-0) | 4 | Cedar Bluffs, W, 60-8

5. Thayer Central (6-0) | 5 | EMF, W, 46-14

6. Palmyra (5-1) | 6 | Johnson Co. Central, W, 60-22

7. Elmwood-Murdock (5-1) | 7 | Conestoga, W, 65-30

8. Laurel-C-C (6-0) | 8 | Wakefield, W, 48-16

9. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) | 9 | Summerland, W, 64-36

10. Riverside (5-1) | – | Arcadia-Loup City, W, 56-8

Contenders: Nebraska Christian, Ravenna, Sandhills Valley, EMF, Plainview, Hi-Line.

Comments: Riverside replacing Ravenna at No. 10 is the only change after the Bluejays lost by three at home to Nebraska Christian. The Chargers have lost only to No. 3 Stanton, back in Week 2. Unbeatens Cross County and Clarkson-Leigh meet Friday in by far the toughest test of the season for both teams.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (6-0) | 1 | Humphrey SF, W, 44-8

2. Hitchcock Co. (6-0) | 3 | Maywood-Hayes Center, W, forfeit

3. BDS (6-0) | 5 | Johnson-Brock, W, 36-30

4. Bloomfield (6-0) | 6 | Creighton, W, 56-12

5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-0) | 7 | Loomis, W, 52-0

6. Ainsworth (6-0) | – | EPPJ, W, 52-44

7. Elgin-Pope John (5-1) | 2 | Ainsworth, L, 52-44

8. Osceola (5-1) | 8 | Fullerton, W, 66-36

9. Sandhills-Thedford (5-1) | 9 | Anselmo-Merna, W, 49-8

10. Lawrence-Nelson (5-1) | – | Kenesaw, W, 46-12

Contenders: Kenesaw, Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Wynot, Twin Loup, Falls City Sacred Heart, Central Valley, St. Mary’s.

Comments: Ainsworth’s epic rally from a 36-8 deficit to nip former No. 2 Elgin-Pope John vaults the Bulldogs into the rankings. The program is 6-0 for the first time since the early 1990s. The tightly-packed nature of the class means former No. 4 Kenesaw drops out after suffering its first loss, 46-12, to Lawrence-Nelson, to snap an 18-game winning streak. The Raiders jump in at No. 10.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Potter-Dix (5-0) | 1 | Bye

2. Arthur Co. (5-0) | 2 | Southwest, W, 49-45

3. S-E-M (5-0) | 3 | Harvard, W, 54-6

4. Parkview Christian (4-1) | 4 | Pawnee City, W, 43-16

5. Cody-Kilgore (5-1) | 5 | Crawford, W, 55-0

6. Sterling (4-1) | 6 | Dorchester, W, 24-18

7. Red Cloud (5-0) | 7 | Shelton, W, 44-35

8. Garden County (4-1) | – | Hay Springs, W, 50-32

9. Shelton (4-1) | 9 | Red Cloud, L, 44-35

10. Southwest (3-2) | 10 | Arthur Co., L, 49-45

Contenders: Pawnee City, Wauneta-Palisade, Franklin, Wilcox-Hildreth, Sioux Co., Garden Co.

Comments: The top seven teams in last week’s rankings all won. Garden County enters at No. 8 after Shelton and Southwest both lost close games to unbeaten foes to hang on to their spots. Defending champion Cody-Kilgore is lurking, having outscored its last four opponents 232-18 after a Week 2 loss. S-E-M and Red Cloud meet Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams.