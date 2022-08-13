Prep football preview: The favorites, who to watch and key games in Class D-1

Unlike most classes, there's no defending champion in D-1. Teams from C-2, D-2 or even D-6 are up in Class D-1 this year, making for a crazy year of eight-man football.
2021 runner-up: Cross County
Cross County loses much of its offensive production from last year's team, but a large group of juniors and seniors are ready to step up. Returning all-state offensive lineman Alex Noyd will lead the charge, and there's plenty of excitement around junior fullback Izaac Dickey taking over as the team's lead back. A new coaching staff will lead the Cougars this season, and expectations are still high.
Other teams to watch
Arapahoe (9-1, D-1 state second round, unranked): Only two starters, Dylan Bahe and Cooper Wendland, are back from last year's playoff team. The bulk of Arapahoe's experience is along the offensive and defensive lines.
Clarkson-Leigh (5-4, D-1 state first round, unranked): Look for the Patriots to run the ball to great success this season thanks to a new crop of offensive linemen. Running backs Kyle Kasik and Dylan Higby will provide the big-play potential.
McCool Junction (8-2, D-6 state semifinals, No. 5): McCool Junction found great success at the six-man level with a runner-up finish in 2019 and state title in 2020, but it returns to eight-man football this year. Trenton Orlando and Ryland Garretson are the players to watch offensively.
Neligh-Oakdale (8-2, D-1 state second round, unranked): In terms of offensive ceiling, Neligh-Oakdale could be the best in Class D-1. Quarterback Aiden Kuester is a returning all-state pick, and running back Bryson Gadeken is electric, too.
North Platte St. Pat's (8-2, C-2 state first round, No. 10): While there will be growing pains after dropping from 11-man to eight-man football, the Irish are one of the preseason favorites. Potential all-state pick Brecken Erickson will lead a veteran offensive line.
Riverside (8-2, D-2 state second round, unranked): Not only does Riverside return several starters from last year's playoff team, but the Chargers also gain playoff experience from merging with Spalding Academy. Spalding was a state semifinalist in six-man football last year and will add five seniors to the team.
Stanton (8-2, D-1 state second round, No. 9): Stanton will feature one of D-1's best offenses thanks to a loaded backfield that includes Jason Claussen, Barrett Wilke and Becker Pohlman. All three are capable of game-changing touchdown runs.
Sutton (6-4, C-2 state first round, unranked): Sutton is another preseason favorite after dropping down to the eight-man level. The Mustangs return nearly their entire roster from a year ago, and will have a veteran offensive line that few teams can match.
Key games
A26: Cross County at Sutton, Riverside at Stanton.
S2: Clarkson-Leigh at Pender.
S9: McCool Junction at Cross County.
S16: North Platte St. Pat's at Sutherland.
S23: Crofton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
O7: Clarkson-Leigh at Cross County, Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock.
O13: Lutheran Northeast at Neligh-Oakdale.
Players to watch
RB/LB Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pat's (6-1 | 175 | Jr.): Roberts has topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first two seasons of varsity football, and he should shatter that mark again this year.
QB/LB Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (6-0 | 190 | Sr.): Kuester has been a standout eight-man quarterback for two seasons now, and his passing accuracy gives him all-state potential.
RB/DB Jason Claussen, Stanton (6-3 | 235 | Sr.): A four-year starter at defensive back, Claussen is known for his lockdown coverage. He's also a big play-maker at wide receiver and as a return man.
OL/LB Alex Noyd, Cross County (6-0 | 225 | Jr.): An all-state offensive lineman last year, Noyd can move the line of scrimmage in a way few other linemen can manage.
RB/DB Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (5-9 | 175 | Sr.): Hosier has the electric speed needed for a play-making running back, and it's why he ran for over 1,600 yards a year ago.
LB/OL Drew Beeson, Clarkson-Leigh (5-9 | 190 | Sr.): Beeson's relentless approach on the field makes him one of the best players in his class, and he is a likely all-state linebacker.
RB/LB Trevor Thomson, Summerland (5-9 | 175 | Sr.): Thomson's downhill running style powered him to a 1,900-yard, 20-touchdown season a year ago, and he also crashes to the ball as a linebacker.
QB Drew Erhart, Palmyra (5-10 | 145 | Jr.): Erhart enters his third season as Palmyra's starting quarterback, and he's due for a breakout year. The dual-threat player accounted for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last year.
