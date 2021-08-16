Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-6

Defending champion: McCool Junction

A seven-man senior class led the Mustangs to a first-ever state title last season, leaving just two returning starters to defend the title. Chase Wilkinson and Gage Rhodes are the two players with experience, while Ryland Garretson is an exciting sophomore.

Other teams to watch

Cody-Kilgore (6-3, D-6 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): Cody-Kilgore made a surprise run to the semifinals last season, and the Cowboys return key starters such as Peyton Sterkel, Cactus Millar and Tucker Ravenscroft.

Creek Valley (7-3, D-6 state quarterfinals, No. 9): With seniors Eli Schmid at quarterback and Lucas Trujillo at running back, Creek Valley has a dominant duo capable of making big plays on offense.

Red Cloud (8-1, D-6 state quarterfinals, No. 6): Red Cloud equaled its best-ever finish with a state quarterfinal appearance last year, and the team's seven returning seniors will aim even higher this time around.