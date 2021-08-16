Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-1

Defending champion: Dundy County-Stratton

The Tigers no longer have 2,000-yard rusher Serbando Diaz to lean on, but younger brother Mo Diaz will take over in the backfield. With all-state quarterback Quade Myers back for his senior season, Dundy Co.-Stratton will be a title contender once again.

Other teams to watch

Burwell (12-1, D-1 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): The D-1 state runner-up returns 2,000-yard rusher Caleb Busch, along with senior wide receivers Alex Gideon, Cash Gurney and Caleb Busch.

Cross County (11-1, D-1 state semifinals, No. 3): Back-to-back semifinal finishes in the playoffs have Cross County's 11 returning starters wanting more. All-state players Carter Seim and Cory Hollinger will lead the charge as two-way starters.

Howells-Dodge (7-3, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 8): Senior running back Levi Belina had 21 rushing touchdowns last season and will form a 1-2 punch with Lance Brester, but the Jaguars need to find a new starting quarterback.