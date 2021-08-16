Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-1

Defending champion: Dundy County-Stratton
The Tigers no longer have 2,000-yard rusher Serbando Diaz to lean on, but younger brother Mo Diaz will take over in the backfield. With all-state quarterback Quade Myers back for his senior season, Dundy Co.-Stratton will be a title contender once again.
Other teams to watch
Burwell (12-1, D-1 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): The D-1 state runner-up returns 2,000-yard rusher Caleb Busch, along with senior wide receivers Alex Gideon, Cash Gurney and Caleb Busch.
Cross County (11-1, D-1 state semifinals, No. 3): Back-to-back semifinal finishes in the playoffs have Cross County's 11 returning starters wanting more. All-state players Carter Seim and Cory Hollinger will lead the charge as two-way starters.
Howells-Dodge (7-3, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 8): Senior running back Levi Belina had 21 rushing touchdowns last season and will form a 1-2 punch with Lance Brester, but the Jaguars need to find a new starting quarterback.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-4, D-1 state second round, unraked): The Bears have made the D-1 playoffs each of the last three seasons, but are yet to make it to the quarterfinals. Seniors Evan Schmitt and Evan Haisch will try to change that this season.
Lutheran High Northeast (8-2, D-1 state second round, No. 10): Harrison Holdorf (6-foot-5, 270 pounds), anchors an experienced offensive line that will lead the way for senior running back Keaton Ranslem.
Neligh-Oakdale (9-2, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6): Returning all-state quarterback Aiden Kuester is one of the best eight-man talents in the state, and the Warriors are seeking their first-ever championship game appearance.
Stanton (8-2, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7): Senior quarterback Parker Krusemark is an elite athlete, and he joins running backs Jason Claussen and Brayan Acuna to form a powerful offense.
Tri County (10-1, D-1 state semifinals, No. 4): The Trojans lose three all-state players, but offensive lineman Brevin Damrow, quarterback Gavin Weichel and defensive end Chris Janssen have tremendous potential.
Key games
S3: Weeping Water at Tri County
S9: Guardian Angels CC at Lutheran High Northeast
S10: Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale, Cross County at Howells-Dodge
S24: Wisner-Pilger at Stanton
O1: Dundy Co.-Stratton at Hi-Line
O8: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wakefield
O15: Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh
Players to watch
QB/DB Quade Myers, Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-11 | 200 | Sr.): A 1,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher last season, Myers accounted for 41 touchdowns as he earned an all-state selection.
RB/DB Caleb Busch, Buwell (6-0 | 180 | Sr.): The state's leading rusher in eight-man football last season, Busch totaled a whopping 2,185 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground, catching five touchdown passes as well.
QB/DB Blake Miller, Lourdes CC (6-2 | 190 | Sr.): Despite breaking a finger in his team's opening game, Miller switched to tight end just to see the field. Coach Jon Borer calls him "the best football player I have ever coached."
RB/LB Carter Seim, Cross County (6-2 | 215 | Sr.): Seim also broke the 2,000-yard rushing mark last season as he found the end zone 38 times. The all-state running back squats double his body weight, and is a powerful runner.
QB/LB Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (6-0 | 185 | Jr.): Apart from Kuester, zero eight-man quarterbacks threw for more than 2,000 yards last season. Kuester finished with 2,450 yards and 30 touchdowns in the air, and he added 1,054 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7