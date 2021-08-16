Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-2

Defending champion: BDS

Talented senior classes year after year have led BDS to a 66-3 record and three state titles over the past six seasons. But, with just five starters coming back this season, it'll be tough to repeat last year's undefeated record. Easton Weber, Eli Noel and Anthony Schweer are the returning starters, with Weber leading the way at running back.

Other teams to watch

Central Valley (10-1, D-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Losing a two-year starter at quarterback will hurt, but senior Carson Corman is ready to lead the offense with the help of wide receiver Zach Stobbe and running backs Zander Wolf and Kyle Oakley.

Falls City SH (9-2, D-2 state semifinals, No. 4): The ultra-consistent Irish have made the state playoffs 34 seasons in a row under coach Doug Goltz, and five returning starters will try to replace three graduating all-state selections. Quarterback Jakob Jordan will be tough to stop.

Kenesaw (8-2, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7): Kenesaw is led by five seniors who have been playing varsity since their freshman year, and they are looking to win the school's first state title. Tyson Denkert and Lane Kelley are two players to watch on offense.