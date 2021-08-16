Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-2

Defending champion: BDS
Talented senior classes year after year have led BDS to a 66-3 record and three state titles over the past six seasons. But, with just five starters coming back this season, it'll be tough to repeat last year's undefeated record. Easton Weber, Eli Noel and Anthony Schweer are the returning starters, with Weber leading the way at running back.
Other teams to watch
Central Valley (10-1, D-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Losing a two-year starter at quarterback will hurt, but senior Carson Corman is ready to lead the offense with the help of wide receiver Zach Stobbe and running backs Zander Wolf and Kyle Oakley.
Falls City SH (9-2, D-2 state semifinals, No. 4): The ultra-consistent Irish have made the state playoffs 34 seasons in a row under coach Doug Goltz, and five returning starters will try to replace three graduating all-state selections. Quarterback Jakob Jordan will be tough to stop.
Kenesaw (8-2, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7): Kenesaw is led by five seniors who have been playing varsity since their freshman year, and they are looking to win the school's first state title. Tyson Denkert and Lane Kelley are two players to watch on offense.
Osceola (9-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 5): Osceola won a state championship as a co-op with High Plains in 2019, but the Bulldogs haven't won more than one game at state on their own since 1989. Quarterback Isaiah Zelasney is a fast, dual-threat runner.
Pleasanton (9-2, D-2 state quarterfinals, unranked): A young Pleasanton team exceed expectations with a quarterfinal run last year, and the Bulldogs now return six starters on each side of the ball. Chase Pawloski is a playmaker at both running back and linebacker.
Sandhills-Thedford (12-1, D-2 state runner-up, No. 2 ): The Knights reached the state finals for the first time in school history last year, and with senior running backs Dane Pokorny and Reece Zutavern coming back, the team's experienced core should be eyeing a state title.
St. Mary's (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 8): St. Mary's returns six starters on offense and seven starters on defense, with several players standing six foot or taller along the lines. Senior quarterback Aidan Hedstrom will be a four-year starter.
Key games
A27: Sandhills-Thedford at Mullen
S3: Loomis at Kenesaw
S10: Falls City SH at BDS
S24: St. Mary's at CWC
O1: Kenesaw at BDS, Allen at Wynot
O8: Osceola at Lawrence-Nelson
O14: Pleasanton at Sandhills-Thedford
O15: Central Valley at Humphrey SF
Players to watch
RB/LB Dane Pokorny, Sandhills-Thedford (6-3 | 205 | Sr.): The key to Sandhills-Thedford's dominant rushing attack, Pokorny ran for more than 2,000 yards last season. Despite his all-state status, he plans to pursue rodeo after high school.
RB /LB Reece Zutavern, Sandhills-Thedford (5-10 | 190 | Sr.): Zutavern is just as good a running back as Pokorny, shown by his 715 rushing yards from 96 carries last year. Zutavern won a state title wrestling at 182 pounds.
QB/DB Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw (5-10 | 180 | Sr.): A running back-quarterback hybrid, Denkert completed 35 passes but earned an all-state selection at running back after rushing for 2,132 yards and 32 touchdowns.
RB/LB Easton Weber, BDS (5-11 | 210 | Jr.): Weber was the only sophomore to receive all-state honors last season as the two-way monster had 159 tackles on defense along with 16 rushing scores.
QB/DB Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH (5-11 | 160 | Sr.): An all-state selection last season, Jordan is an athletic dual threat at quarterback and a two-time state champion in basketball.
