Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-6

A rematch of last year's title game is within reason because the six-man field is loaded at the top once again.

Defending champion: Cody-Kilgore

Cody-Kilgore was a juggernaut in 2021, winning every game by at least 28 points on its way to a state title. Graduating four all-state selections will mean a new-look roster this year, but the talent is still there for another deep playoff run. Cooper Fay and Jasper Roseberry are two players who are set for bigger roles offensively.

Other teams to watch

Parkview Christian (7-3, D-6 state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): A home playoff game was a worthy reward for a great season, and Parkview Christian will aim for the same in 2022. Six starters return on both sides of the ball.

Pawnee City (6-4, D-6 state quarterfinals, unranked): A young roster will look to build on a playoff run last season, and with potential all-state running back Andy Maloley at the helm, a successful year is within reach.

Potter-Dix (11-1, D-6 state runner-up, No. 2): Four starters return from last season's runner-up, including the Kasten brothers. The Coyotes will compete for a state title once again.

S-E-M (5-4, D-6 state first round, unranked): A high-scoring offense has been the hallmark of SEM's success in the last couple of seasons, and the time is now for the Mustangs to put it all together for a playoff run.

Wallace (9-2, D-6 state semifinals, No. 6): All-state running back Carson Glunz is the focal point of the team, and he'll look to replicate the 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns he ran for a year ago.

Key games

A26: Wallace at Cody-Kilgore.

S2: Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County.

S9: Hay Springs at Potter-Dix.

S16: Potter-Dix at Sioux County.

S23: Parkview Christian at Sterling.

S30: Pawnee City at Parkview Christian.

O7: Red Cloud at S-E-M.

O21: Wallace at Arthur County.

Players to watch

RB/LB Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix (6-3 | 190 | Sr.): A true do-it-all player, Kasten can just about line up anywhere on the field. He was an all-state running back a year ago, and he's equally as good defensively no matter the position.

OL/DL Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore (6-0 | 195 | Sr.): A returning all-state selection, Naslund has the size and speed needed to be a key two-way player at the six-man level. He hauled in six touchdown passes and made 63 tackles last season.

LB/RB Andy Maloley, Pawnee City (5-10 | 175 | Jr.): A three-year starter at linebacker, Maloley is the heart of the Pawnee City defense. He also ran for over 1,200 yards a year ago.

QB/DB Noah Eggelston, S-E-M (6-0 | 160 | Sr.): Eggelston is a rare breed at the six-man level due to his elite passing ability. He threw for 1,632 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, and has the ability to lead SEM to the playoffs once again.