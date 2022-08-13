Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class D-2

With several traditional eight-man powers leading the way, Class D-2 might be the most competitive class in the state this year.

Defending champion: Kenesaw

An undefeated season powered by all-state quarterback Tyson Denkert led Kenesaw to a state title in 2021, but the Blue Devils will need to rebuild this time around. Nick Kuehn is an experienced running back the team can lean on, and he also returns as the leading tackler on defense. Players with previous varsity experience will step into the starting roles along the offensive and defensive lines, so Kenesaw is expecting to be in the playoff mix again.

Other teams to watch

BDS (8-4, D-2 state semifinals, No. 5 final ranking): A perennial state contender, BDS has made the state semifinals in six of the last eight seasons. A veteran group powered a playoff run last season despite a tough schedule, and the same should be true in 2022.

Elgin/PJ (8-4, D-2 state semifinals, No. 6): Elgin/PJ put it all together for a semifinal run last year, and all but two starters are back. The Wolfpack offense will be among the best in Class D-2.

Falls City SH (8-2, D-2 state second round, No. 3): Three starters are back for Falls City SH, which has some young talent ready to make names for themselves. The Irish will be in the mix as always.

Howells-Dodge (13-0, D-1 state champion, No. 1): Howells-Dodge could very well win back-to-back state titles in different classes. The Jaguars return all-state selections Aandy Dominguez and Jestin Bayer, and have plenty of rising talent, too.

Lourdes CC (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 4): No starters return on offense and only two are back on defense, but Lourdes CC still has plenty of play-making ability. Vance Weninger and Nolan Beccard will lead the offense.

Osceola (9-2, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 8): After two straight quarterfinal exits, Osceola is seeking more in 2022. All-state selections Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson are game-wreckers are both sides of the ball.

Sandhills/Thedford (12-1, D-2 state runner-up, No. 2): While the Knights will miss their three all-state selections from last year, the roster is just as talented. Kyle Cox will lead a fast-paced offense that has an experienced and strong offensive line in front of him.

Wynot (6-3, D-2 state first round, unranked): A junior-heavy team has plenty to learn, but also plenty of room to grow in 2022. Dylan Heine, Zach Foxhoven and Colin Wieseler will be able to put up some points on offense.

Key games

A26: Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell, Elgin/PJ at Humphrey SF.

S3: Sandhills/Thedford at Hitchcock County.

S9: Wynot at Howells-Dodge, Humphrey SF at Osceola.

S16: Lourdes CC at BDS.

S23: Falls City SH at BDS.

S30: Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford.

O7: Hitchcock County at Dundy Co.-Stratton.

O13: Falls City SH at Lourdes CC.

Players to watch

QB/DB Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola (6-0 | 185 | Sr.): A returning all-state quarterback, Zelasney ran for a whopping 1,817 yards and 37 touchdowns a year ago. It'd take an even bigger year than that, but 5,000 career rushing yards is within the realm of possibility.

LB/OL Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County (5-11 | 210 | Sr.): A straight-up tackling machine, Schuler is a returning all-state selection at linebacker. He totaled 138 tackles and eight sacks a year ago, marks that would be hard for any other player to achieve.

RB/LB Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/PJ (5-9 | 190 | Sr.): Wemhoff ran for just under 2,000 yards last season as an all-state running back while adding 109 tackles on defense. When he's on the field, he's making big plays.

DL/OL Aandy Dominguez, Howells-Dodge (5-10 | 190 | Sr.): A returning all-state defensive lineman, Dominguez will be a four-year starter for the Jaguars. He has over 200 tackles and 20 sacks to his name already, so another big-time season is on the way.

RB/LB Easton Weber, BDS (5-11 | 200 | Sr.): Weber was as dominant as it gets during BDS' playoff run last year, when he totaled more than 1,000 yards in just four games. He ran for over 2,000 yards for his season total, a mark he'll be looking for again this season.

DL/OL Jackson Kerchal, Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-4 | 210 | Jr.): Kerchal is already a professional at blowing up the line of scrimmage defensively, and it's how he recorded 85 tackles a year ago.

WR/DB Carter Nelson, Ainsworth (6-6 | 205 | Jr.): A stellar track season vaulted Nelson into Power Five recruit status, and he's certainly a game-changer for Ainsworth. He's totaled 500 yards and eight touchdown receptions two seasons in a row.