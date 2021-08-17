Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood (10-1, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 5): Ashland-Greenwood's season has ended at the quarterfinals three seasons in a row, and the Bluejays will be hungry for more in 2021. Ashland-Greenwood's leading rusher, receiver and tackler from last season have all graduated, but the likes of Cale Jacobsen, Levi Kennedy and Nick Caroll are ready for bigger roles.

Auburn (8-2, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6): With seven starters returning on each side of the ball, Auburn should hit the ground running. Senior Ryan Dixon will lead the offense after playing a hybrid running back/quarterback role last season, while Brad Hall and Ryan Binder are key two-way starters. Austin Lavigne and Wyatt Rowell will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Columbus Lakeview (4-5, unranked): Few teams can say they have more experience coming back than Columbus Lakeview, which returns 10 starters on offense and nine on defense. Quarterback Kolby Blazer threw for over 1,000 yards last season, with senior Adam Van Cleave also occupying a big role on offense as wide receiver/running back hybrid. Seniors Eli Osten and Jaeden Jankinson never come off the field as offensive and defensive linemen.