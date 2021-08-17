Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-1

Defending champion: Pierce
No Class C-1 opponent had any answers for Pierce last year as the Bluejays went 12-0 and won every game by seven points or more, and many of the team’s key contributors return. Junior quarterback Abram Scholting threw for 1,721 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, and any further improvement could make him the best quarterback in Class C-1.
It won’t be easy to replace 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Race at running back, but seniors Michael Kruntorad and Matt Christensen, a transfer from Plainview, are just as talented. All-state junior tight end Ben Brahmer, a Nebraska football commit, is in for another big season.
Defensively, senior linebacker Colton Fritz had the third-most tackles in the state last year and will also be a key starting offensive lineman alongside junior Dawson Raabe. The Bluejays may only have nine starters back from their state-title team, but they’re still loaded with talent.
Other teams to watch
Adams Central (10-3, C-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): Upset wins against Ashland-Greenwood and Kearney Catholic powered a surprise Adams Central run to the C-1 title game, and there will be several key players to replace from that team. None loom larger than the state's leading tackler in 2020, Slade Smith. A new quarterback is needed as well, and junior running back Hyatt Collins will lead the offense after a 1,500-yard rushing season last year.
Ashland-Greenwood (10-1, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 5): Ashland-Greenwood's season has ended at the quarterfinals three seasons in a row, and the Bluejays will be hungry for more in 2021. Ashland-Greenwood's leading rusher, receiver and tackler from last season have all graduated, but the likes of Cale Jacobsen, Levi Kennedy and Nick Caroll are ready for bigger roles.
Auburn (8-2, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6): With seven starters returning on each side of the ball, Auburn should hit the ground running. Senior Ryan Dixon will lead the offense after playing a hybrid running back/quarterback role last season, while Brad Hall and Ryan Binder are key two-way starters. Austin Lavigne and Wyatt Rowell will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Columbus Lakeview (4-5, unranked): Few teams can say they have more experience coming back than Columbus Lakeview, which returns 10 starters on offense and nine on defense. Quarterback Kolby Blazer threw for over 1,000 yards last season, with senior Adam Van Cleave also occupying a big role on offense as wide receiver/running back hybrid. Seniors Eli Osten and Jaeden Jankinson never come off the field as offensive and defensive linemen.
Kearney Catholic (9-2, C-1 state semifinals, No. 4): A total of nine starters return from last year's semifinal squad, and the Stars expect to be a contender again this season. Senior Brett Mahony is ready to take over at quarterback, while Jake Masker, Dylan Merz and Gavin Drumheller form a dominant trio of senior offensive linemen. Players will need to emerge at running back and wide receiver.
Lincoln Christian (8-2, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 8): Lincoln Christian won just one game in 2018 and 2019 combined, but the Crusaders have blossomed into a competitive force for teams to deal with. Senior quarterback Carter Sitzman stands tall at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and will also play as a defensive end. Senior Ethan Berrier, the team's leading rusher in 2019, returns to full health after missing much of the 2020 season due to injury.
St. Paul (10-2, C-1 state semifinals, No. 2): St. Paul's only two losses last season were to eventual state champion Pierce, showing how close the Wildcats were to the school's first-ever football state title. Senior Trevor Dugan takes over at quarterback after playing as a running black last season, while Quade Peterson, Dawson Fox and Jaxson Klinginsmith all stand 6-3 or taller at key positions like tight end, offensive line and linebacker.
Wahoo (7-3, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7): Wahoo's rushing attack will be its strength once again, with senior running backs Colin Ludvik and Gavin Pokorny forming a one-two punch. Carson Lavaley and Jake Bordovsky are returning starters on the offensive line, but a new starting quarterback is needed this season. Justin McEvoy and Owen Hancock are among the options.
Key games
A27: Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn, Battle Creek at Central City
S3: Wahoo at Adams Central, Columbus Lakeview at Pierce
S10: Kearney Catholic at St. Paul
S17: Lincoln Christian at Columbus Lakeview, Wayne at Ashland-Greenwood
S24: Auburn at Lincoln Christian, Gothenburg at Ogallala
O1: Mitchell at Gothenburg
O8: Kearney Catholic at Adams Central
O15: Raymond Central at Wahoo
Players to watch
TE/LB Ben Brahmer, Pierce (6-6 | 205 | Jr.): Brahmer was already a force to be reckoned with as a sophomore, and the junior has added another inch and 20 pounds to his 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame. Brahmer led Pierce with 44 catches, 747 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and he’s also ready to take on a bigger role at linebacker.
QB/DB Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood (6-4 | 190 | Sr.): Jacobsen is coming off an ACL tear that ended his basketball season, but should be back to full health for football. The all-state selection accounted for 900 total yards and 11 touchdowns last year while splitting time at quarterback, and he also made 47 tackles and two interceptions as a true playmaker.
OL/LB Colton Fritz, Pierce (6-1 | 200 | Sr.): Few players make as big an impact on defense as Fritz, an all-state C-1 selection who made a whopping 154 tackles last season. The 6-1 senior will also play at guard on offense, showing his athletic ability.
TE/LB Braden Thompson, Nebraska City (6-4 | 230 | Sr.): A tremendous receiving threat, Thompson had 47 catches for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also leading Nebraska City with 85 tackles. Division I schools are showing recruiting interest, and Austin Peay offered him a scholarship last month.
QB/DB Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic (6-4 | 215 | Sr.): Three-year starter Heinrich Haarberg may be off to play for Nebraska, but there’s no talent drop-off at quarterback for the Stars. Mahony showed his athletic ability by leading the team in catches and receiving yardage last season, and the all-state basketball player can make his mark leading the offense now.
QB/LB Kale Jensen, Central City (6-1 | 195 | Sr.): Jensen re-wrote the Central City record books with state-best marks in passing yardage (3,033) and passing touchdowns (37). Also a Super-State baseball player in the spring, Jensen’s athletic ability is too much for most C-1 defenses to overcome.
OL/DL Dawson Fox, St. Paul (6-5 | 300 | Sr.): One of the strongest linemen in his class, Fox couples tremendous athletic ability with his 6-5, 300-pound stature. Coach Rusty Fuller says that combination is leading to Division I schools showing interest in the senior.
RB/DB Colin Ludvik, Wahoo (5-6 | 160 | Sr.): The Wahoo offense hums behind Ludvik, who already has just shy of 3,000 rushing yards in his Warrior career. Following in the footsteps of another all-time Warrior running back in Trevin Luben, another big year could make Ludvik the school’s all-time leading rusher.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7